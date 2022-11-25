ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soneh Aravim
4d ago

We may want to consider those one way spikes that pop tires if you’re going in the wrong direction. These wrong way accidents seems to be happening more often.

Daniel
4d ago

I bet I can describe the driver that drove the wrong way. It seems to be the same type of people causing these late night crashes on 90, 290, and lake shore drive. It must be a culture thing

cwbchicago.com

Chicago cop arrested for evading police during off-duty chase; same cop went viral in bodycam video of another off-duty incident last year

Chicago — An off-duty Chicago police officer is charged with misdemeanors after allegedly running red lights and then arguing with on-duty cops who pulled him over. The same officer’s off-duty antics went viral last year when CPD bodycam footage leaked, showing him losing his cool with on-duty cops during another traffic stop.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Illinois State Police trooper injured in crash on I-90

DES PLAINES, Ill. - An Illinois State Police trooper was injured while assisting a separate crash on Interstate 90 Monday morning in Des Plaines. An ISP squad car was struck by a passing car around 6:45 a.m. while assisting a separate crash in the eastbound lanes of I-90 near milepost 77.5.
DES PLAINES, IL
NBC Chicago

2 Killed When Driver Fleeing Crash Causes Wrong-Way Collision on I-65 Near Crown Point

Two people died Saturday afternoon when a driver fleeing a minor crash caused a wrong-way collision on Interstate 65 near Crown Point, authorities said. The crash was reported at around noon in the southbound lanes of I-65 near mile marker 248, just one mile north of the U.S. 231 exit, according to Indiana State Police. A preliminary investigation revealed one of the vehicles, a black Chevrolet Equinox, had been involved in a minor crash at the Family Express gas station on U.S. 231. The driver then fled the scene and entered the interstate, headed the wrong direction and later struck a vehicle, authorities said.
CROWN POINT, IN
WGN News

Elderly man left critical after South Chicago hit-and-run

CHICAGO — Police are searching for a pickup truck after an elderly man was hit as he was crossing the street in South Chicago Saturday afternoon. According to police, the incident happened around 1:55 p.m. as he was crossing 87th Street at the crosswalk of Commerical Avenue. While he was crossing, a dark-colored pickup truck struck […]
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Week in Review: Chicago teacher killed • Winning $1M lotto ticket sold • Fatal 7-car wreck on Thanksgiving

CHICAGO - The wife of a Chicago teacher killed in a traffic crash is seeking justice after charges were dismissed in the case, a winning $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in suburban Chicago, a northwest Indiana man has received one of the most prestigious recognitions in country music, and a wrong-way driver caused a deadly seven-vehicle wreck on the Kennedy Expressway Thanksgiving night.
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Two killed, six hurt in three-vehicle crash near Genoa Monday

Two people were killed and six others were hurt in a three-vehicle crash on Route 23 north of Ellen Drive near Genoa Monday morning. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says one person was treated and released on scene and five more people were taken to Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb for treatment. Two people were declared dead at the scene.
GENOA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot outside of Waukegan shopping mall identified

WAUKGEGAN, Ill. - The man who was fatally shot outside of a Waukegan shopping mall last week has been identified. At 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, Waukegan police responded to a shopping strip mall parking lot in the 1300 block of North Green Bay Road for a possible shooting. When officers arrived,...
WAUKEGAN, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 killed when run over by vehicle in Des Plaines identified

DES PLAINES, Illinois - A suburban father and a daughter were run over and killed by a car in Des Plaines on Sunday. Des Plaines police said they were walking to their vehicle along Northwest Highway when a 2007 Honda Utility swerved off the road, hit them, and hit a building.
DES PLAINES, IL
fox32chicago.com

Violent robberies reported blocks apart on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Two men were robbed in separate attacks Monday morning blocks apart on Chicago's Northwest Side. The first robbery took place around 1:30 a.m. when a 62-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 4000 block of West Cornelia Avenue, police said. Three suspects got out of a red...
CHICAGO, IL
