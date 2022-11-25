Two people died Saturday afternoon when a driver fleeing a minor crash caused a wrong-way collision on Interstate 65 near Crown Point, authorities said. The crash was reported at around noon in the southbound lanes of I-65 near mile marker 248, just one mile north of the U.S. 231 exit, according to Indiana State Police. A preliminary investigation revealed one of the vehicles, a black Chevrolet Equinox, had been involved in a minor crash at the Family Express gas station on U.S. 231. The driver then fled the scene and entered the interstate, headed the wrong direction and later struck a vehicle, authorities said.

