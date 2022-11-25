Read full article on original website
Revolutionary Iran kiss photo goes viral as beautiful act of defiance against regime
The Iranian couple, who cannot be identified as their faces remain obscured, defy a few different Sharia laws with this simple act of defiance against the Islamist regime.
BBC
Kristallnacht: Pictures capture horrors of 1938 Nazi pogrom
Eighty-four years ago, an outbreak of mass violence against Jews in Germany and Austria marked a major escalation of the Nazis' persecution. Thousands of Jewish businesses, homes and synagogues were attacked, and almost 100 Jews were killed during the violence. Some 30,000 Jewish men were sent to concentration camps. Now,...
More than 100 women murdered in Italy so far this year
According to the report, in around half of the femicide cases the attacker was the woman's partner or ex-partner.
The US is still on the path to becoming a 'fascist country': sociologist
"I don't think this fight over elemental democracy is over, by any means," Frances Fox Piven said, cautioning against post-midterms complacency.
MSNBC anchors lectures Americans and Israel about human rights while downplaying Qatar's abuses
MSNBC hosts Mehdi Hasan and Ayman Mohyeldin claimed that Europe and the United States are hypocritical for voicing concerns about Qatar's human rights abuses.
‘The party’s over!’: Italy set to ban illegal raves
Italy’s Brothers of Italy party, lead by the country’s new PM Giorgia Meloni, has announced plans to outlaw unlicensed raves just hours after police shut one down.Revellers could face up to six years in jail for attending gatherings of more than 50 people that pose a risk to public health, safety or order, while organisers could be wiretapped under the new law. Cracking down on rave culture was a flagship policy of Ms Meloni’s campaign. In her first speech to parliament as leader last week, she said Italy was “not a country for young people” and described a “growing emergency...
them.us
This Right-Wing Activist Somehow Blamed Trans Health Care for the Club Q Shooting
The lesbian founder of an anti-transgender activist group has blamed trans people and gender-affirming care for the shooting in Colorado this weekend that left five people dead. “The tragedy that happened in Colorado Springs the other night, it was expected and predictable,” Gays Against Groomers founder Jaimee Michell said during...
The Jewish Press
Are Jews A Religion Or A People?
In a night of majestic surprises, The President’s announcement in the state dining room of the White House took the cake. A few hundred Jews stood around celebrating Hanukkah with the special feeling of privilege a White House invitation brings to an American. The President entered, welcomed his guests, and announced he was signing an executive order making antisemitism punishable under the Civil Rights Act. His executive order was meant to protect college students facing antisemitism. The Civil Rights Act doesn’t protect religions, only nations, races, and ethnicities. As someone who was in the room at the time, I can say that we didn’t recognize the significance of President Trump’s order at the moment. It was only later we’d realize the President of the United States had signed an executive order defining Jews as something more than “just a religion.”
americanmilitarynews.com
‘Everyone is anxious’: Pakistan’s mass arrests of Afghan refugees fuel fear of new crackdown
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A video shows a group of Afghan men and boys, all tied together with rope, being led away by police officers. The 30-second video, widely shared on social media this month, purportedly shows a group...
French Astronomer who Accurately Predicted 'Hitler's Rise to Power' and '9/11 Attack' foresaw a 'Great War' in 2023
The popular French astronomer who is believed to have predicted several events has foreseen a ‘great war’ in 2023. Michel de Nostradame, who is widely known as Nostradame, is believed to have predicted World War II, the 9/11 attack, the rise of Adolf Hitler, the assassination of John F Kennedy, the French revolution, the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and the coronavirus pandemic in his book, Les Prophéties, which was published in 1555.
Iran defiant as Germany leads push against recent crackdowns
Western diplomats and the U.N. human rights chief appealed Thursday to Iran's government to halt a bloody crackdown against protesters at a special Human Rights Council session to discuss a bid for greater scrutiny of the country's “deteriorating” rights situation.Iran's envoy, in response, was defiant and unbowed, blasting a "politically motivated" initiative.The 47-member-state council was set to consider a proposal, presented by Germany and Iceland and backed by dozens of other countries, to set up a team of independent investigators to monitor human rights in Iran as the protests and crackdown continue.The protests were triggered by the death more...
newbooksnetwork.com
Many Black Women of this Fortress
Kwasi Konadu's book Many Black Women of this Fortress: Graça, Mónica and Adwoa, Three Enslaved Women of Portugal's African Empire (Hurst, 2022) presents rare evidence about the lives of three African women in the sixteenth century--the very period from which we can trace the origins of global empires, slavery, capitalism, modern religious dogma and anti-Black violence. These features of today's world took shape as Portugal built a global empire on African gold and bodies. Forced labor was essential to the world economy of the Atlantic basin, and afflicted many African women and girls who were enslaved and manumitted, baptised and unconvinced.
Migrant politician has rocky start in Italian parliament
ROME, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Italy's only Black lawmaker suspended himself from his left-wing party on Thursday after his family was accused of mismanaging funds and exploiting staff at two associations meant to help immigrants.
Activists in India and Africa Are Leading the Global Push to Repatriate Looted Artifacts
Sixty-two years ago, the small Indian town of Thanjavur woke up to devastating news. A 2,000-year-old temple in the city had been looted, and its much-loved deity was missing. Police in India say that the centuries-old statue of the dancing Hindu god Shiva (Natarajar) now resides over 2,000 miles away, within the walls of the Asia Society and Museum in New York. All across museums in the U.S. and Europe live gods that have been “deshrined,” as the poet Niyi Osundare once put it while writing on a Benin mask at the British Museum. Some of these gods are on display,...
Britons have wised up to the benefits of immigration. It’s about time politicians did too
For political veterans, the recent arguments over immigration have a very familiar feel: dire warnings of crisis as official statistics show record numbers of people coming to Britain to work, study and join their families, while a dysfunctional Home Office struggles to cope with a new wave of refugees; a beleaguered government pledging to clamp down, yet lacking the means or will to do so. All are familiar plot lines from past political dramas on immigration 10 or even 20 years ago. The political responses are predictable too – social conservatives thunder about the failure, yet again, to deliver the swingeing cuts they claim voters demand. Liberals prevaricate and change the subject, afraid their arguments are doomed to fail with a sceptical electorate. All the players are locked into the same old roles. None of them seems to realise the script has changed.
newbooksnetwork.com
Nazi Juggernaut in the Basque Country and Catalonia
Today I talked to Xabier Irujo about his book (co-authored with Queralt Solé) Nazi Juggernaut in the Basque Country and Catalonia (Center for Basque Studies, 2019). Hitler and Mussolini's decision to help General Franco with war materiel and troops brought war to the Basque Country and Catalonia. Between 1936 and 1939, the German Condor Legion and the Italian Aviazione Legionaria carried out a brutal campaign of terror bombings that resulted in thousands of air strikes against open cities. This caused innumerable casualties among the civilian population. Franco's victory in 1939 caused the exile of hundreds of thousands of Basque and Catalan civilians, but the beginning of World War Two and the subsequent occupation of the Northern Basque Country and Northern Catalonia by German troops gave rise to new forms of repression: concentration camps, forced labor, executions and imprisonment. As a consequence, the period from 1936 to 1945 is one of the bloodiest episodes in the contemporary history of Catalonia and the Basque Country.
Italy's right-wing government resuscitates mega Sicily bridge project
ROME, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Italy's new right-wing government revived on Tuesday moribund plans to connect the island of Sicily to the mainland with a giant bridge - one of the most ambitious engineering projects ever conceived.
The Jewish Press
Israel’s Chief Rabbi Proposes Amending Law of Return
The Knesset should amend the Law of Return to curb non-Jewish immigration to Israel, Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi of Israel Rabbi David Lau urged. Speaking at the annual International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Emissaries, Lau argued against the current law under which anyone with a Jewish grandparent is eligible for automatic Israeli citizenship.
Revisiting the Artists Who Worked to Resist the Nazis in 1940s Germany
In the early 1940s, a loose organization of artists within Germany sought to push back against the efforts of the Nazi government in numerous ways. As a recent article at Hyperallergic points out, their efforts included sending intelligence to the Allies and the Soviets, as well as working to help people who were in danger from the Nazis to escape the country. This group is best remembered today by the name given to them by German intelligence: the Red Orchestra.
The Jewish Press
Time for Israel to Untie from American Apron Strings
Can Israel break its dependency on the United States?. The question has always been widely dismissed as unthinkable. But recent events are prompting it to be raised with increasing urgency. The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden has been far from friendly towards Israel. Despite continuing to fund its defense...
