saturdaytradition.com

Tom Izzo sounds off on B1G's punishment decisions for MSU-Michigan tunnel incident

Michigan State was fined $100,000 for the tunnel incident after its matchup with Michigan in October. In a video, 2 Michigan players were seen being attacked by a flurry of Spartans in the tunnel near the locker room following a win over the Spartans. Meanwhile, Michigan was publicly reprimanded, which seems to suggest that the Wolverine player definitely played a part in the incident.
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan State learns bowl game fate for 2022

Despite an awful 2022 season, the Michigan State Spartans had an opportunity to clinch a bowl game on Saturday, when they took on the Penn State Nittany Lions. Unfortunately, for the Spartans and their fans, the team looked like it had very little energy, and they ended up dropping the game 35-16. With the loss, MSU dropped to 5-7, and despite not getting to six wins, they were still in the mix for a bowl game berth, depending on what happened during the remainder of the night.
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh names Michigan player who is 'on the verge of stardom'

Jim Harbaugh said Monday that there is a certain Michigan player who he believes is “on the verge of stardom.”. That someone? Sophomore edge Braiden McGregor, an uber-talented player from Port Huron, Michigan who is quickly rising the ranks in his short time on the field this season. McGregor...
abc12.com

Big Ten fines Michigan State, reprimands Michigan after tunnel fight

Michigan State University received a $100,000 fine from the Big Ten Conference while the University of Michigan got a reprimand for failing to protect players. Big Ten fines Michigan State, reprimands Michigan after tunnel fight. On Monday, the conference gave Michigan State University the worst fine in Big Ten history...
saturdaytradition.com

Jeff Brohm gives early thoughts on Michigan ahead of B1G Championship

Jeff Brohm gave some early thoughts on Michigan as Purdue begins to prepare for the Wolverines in the B1G Championship on Saturday. Brohm had high praise for Michigan’s team as a whole, complimenting both its offense and its defense. “They have the full package — great defense, outstanding talent,...
The Spun

Breaking: Michigan Quarterback Is Transferring

A Michigan Wolverines quarterback has opted to transfer following the win over Ohio State. Cade McNamara, who started for Michigan last year en route to a Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff berth, lost the job to J.J. McCarthy this year. The Michigan quarterback is now transferring. "Michigan QB...
MLive.com

What’s next for Khary Crump and other Michigan State players charged in tunnel incidents

Warrants were issued on Monday for seven Michigan State football players facing assault charges for their roles in postgame incidents following an Oct. 29 loss at Michigan. Online records for the 15th District Court in Ann Arbor show defensive back Khary Crump is facing felonious assault, linebacker/defensive end Jacoby Windmon is charged with misdemeanor assault and battery, and defensive backs Angelo Grose and Justin White, defensive ends Zion Young and Brandon Wright and linebacker Itayvion “Tank” Brown are facing misdemeanor aggravated assault and battery.
detroitsportsnation.com

Top Ohio OT Luke Hamilton decides between Michigan and Michigan State

We all know what the Michigan football team did to Ohio State on Saturday afternoon as the No. 3 Wolverines went into Columbus and stomped out the No. 2 Buckeyes by the score of 45-23. With the win, the Wolverines moved to 12-0 on the season, and they earned a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game for the second year in a row. One person who attended The Game was the top-ranked offensive lineman in the entire state of Ohio, Luke Hamilton.
The Detroit Free Press

'Road to the Victors': The Heisman Trophy, the Rose Bowl and the split national championship

• Host:/producer Andrew Hammond. • Technical support: Robin Chan. • Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford. • Guest: Keith Gave, former Free Press sports writer. • Email: ahammond@freepress.com. On this episode: In this final episode, Andrew Hammond breaks down how competing bowl organizations led to a split championship. Later, we...
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh reveals his ‘X factor’ for Michigan football program

Jim Harbaugh discussed who his “X factor” is for Michigan on Monday at the team’s press conference. It’s not who you’d think it would be. While many people might guess that it would either Blake Corum or Donovan Edwards, Harbaugh went a different route. Harbaugh thinks that it’s Michigan’s Director of Strength and Conditioning Ben Herbert.
