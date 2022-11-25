Read full article on original website
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Generations Community Theater To Hold Four Performances Of Christmas Play At Mason MuseumMason 48854Mason, MI
saturdaytradition.com
Jaden Akins, Michigan State guard, doubtful to play vs. Notre Dame, per Tom Izzo
Jaden Akins is expected to miss Michigan State’s Wednesday game against Notre Dame with a foot injury that he suffered in the Spartans’ win over Villanova 10 days ago. He was declared doubtful for the game Monday afternoon. The Spartans are already down forward Malik Hall and will...
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo sounds off on B1G's punishment decisions for MSU-Michigan tunnel incident
Michigan State was fined $100,000 for the tunnel incident after its matchup with Michigan in October. In a video, 2 Michigan players were seen being attacked by a flurry of Spartans in the tunnel near the locker room following a win over the Spartans. Meanwhile, Michigan was publicly reprimanded, which seems to suggest that the Wolverine player definitely played a part in the incident.
Tom Izzo 'completely upset' about Big Ten's handling of Michigan Stadium tunnel fight
Editor's note: This story was updated to more accurately reflect the Big Ten's and Warde Manuel's statements released Monday. EAST LANSING — Tom Izzo made it clear he did not condone or approve of the roles Michigan State football players had in an altercation with two Michigan football players in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. ...
saturdaytradition.com
Mazi Smith, Michigan DT, says teams is 'setting the standard' by beating Ohio State
There are sophomores that play for Michigan that have never lost to Ohio State. The Wolverines, after Ohio State won 8 in a row in The Game, have now won 2 straight, advancing to the B1G Championship game with a 45-23 decimation of the Buckeyes last Saturday. Mazi Smith has...
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan State learns bowl game fate for 2022
Despite an awful 2022 season, the Michigan State Spartans had an opportunity to clinch a bowl game on Saturday, when they took on the Penn State Nittany Lions. Unfortunately, for the Spartans and their fans, the team looked like it had very little energy, and they ended up dropping the game 35-16. With the loss, MSU dropped to 5-7, and despite not getting to six wins, they were still in the mix for a bowl game berth, depending on what happened during the remainder of the night.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh names Michigan player who is 'on the verge of stardom'
Jim Harbaugh said Monday that there is a certain Michigan player who he believes is “on the verge of stardom.”. That someone? Sophomore edge Braiden McGregor, an uber-talented player from Port Huron, Michigan who is quickly rising the ranks in his short time on the field this season. McGregor...
saturdaytradition.com
The B1G 10: Ryan Day wanted to do it his way. Michigan couldn't be happier
Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten:. This all began when Urban Meyer gave Ryan Day the ceremonial whistle to transition from one coach to another at Ohio State. Here’s your ready-made program. Don’t screw it up. But Day didn’t follow the...
Breaking: Big Ten Announces Punishment For Michigan Tunnel Fight
The Big Ten has issued punishment for the ugly tunnel fight last month involving Michigan and Michigan State players. Michigan State has been fined $100,000 for its conduct during the incident. Seven MSU players, including cornerback Khary Crump, are facing charges as a result of their actions. Crump, who is...
abc12.com
Big Ten fines Michigan State, reprimands Michigan after tunnel fight
Michigan State University received a $100,000 fine from the Big Ten Conference while the University of Michigan got a reprimand for failing to protect players. Big Ten fines Michigan State, reprimands Michigan after tunnel fight. On Monday, the conference gave Michigan State University the worst fine in Big Ten history...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State announces reinstatement of multiple Spartan football players
Mel Tucker and Michigan State Vice President Alan Haller released a statement after the B1G handed out punishments to both Michigan and Michigan State for events that took place on Oct. 29. They announced that some players are going to be reinstated. All the Spartans who were involved in the...
saturdaytradition.com
Jeff Brohm gives early thoughts on Michigan ahead of B1G Championship
Jeff Brohm gave some early thoughts on Michigan as Purdue begins to prepare for the Wolverines in the B1G Championship on Saturday. Brohm had high praise for Michigan’s team as a whole, complimenting both its offense and its defense. “They have the full package — great defense, outstanding talent,...
Breaking: Michigan Quarterback Is Transferring
A Michigan Wolverines quarterback has opted to transfer following the win over Ohio State. Cade McNamara, who started for Michigan last year en route to a Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff berth, lost the job to J.J. McCarthy this year. The Michigan quarterback is now transferring. "Michigan QB...
MLive.com
What’s next for Khary Crump and other Michigan State players charged in tunnel incidents
Warrants were issued on Monday for seven Michigan State football players facing assault charges for their roles in postgame incidents following an Oct. 29 loss at Michigan. Online records for the 15th District Court in Ann Arbor show defensive back Khary Crump is facing felonious assault, linebacker/defensive end Jacoby Windmon is charged with misdemeanor assault and battery, and defensive backs Angelo Grose and Justin White, defensive ends Zion Young and Brandon Wright and linebacker Itayvion “Tank” Brown are facing misdemeanor aggravated assault and battery.
MLive.com
Overheard outside Michigan State’s locker room: Fight to the end and a frenzy
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – After rallying late in the season to win three of four games, Michigan State closed its schedule with back-to-back losses. The Spartans (5-7, 3-6 Big Ten) followed a double-overtime loss at home to Indiana last week with a 35-16 defeat at No. 11 Penn State (10-2, 7-2) on Saturday in their regular season finale.
detroitsportsnation.com
Top Ohio OT Luke Hamilton decides between Michigan and Michigan State
We all know what the Michigan football team did to Ohio State on Saturday afternoon as the No. 3 Wolverines went into Columbus and stomped out the No. 2 Buckeyes by the score of 45-23. With the win, the Wolverines moved to 12-0 on the season, and they earned a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game for the second year in a row. One person who attended The Game was the top-ranked offensive lineman in the entire state of Ohio, Luke Hamilton.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State football: 10 takeaways from the 2022 regular season
Mel Tucker said following a 35-16 loss to No. 11 Penn State that he and the players would love 1 more chance to play this season. Honestly, 1 more game that could lead to disappointment is something no one else is likely looking for. One year after hoisting the Peach...
'Road to the Victors': The Heisman Trophy, the Rose Bowl and the split national championship
• Host:/producer Andrew Hammond. • Technical support: Robin Chan. • Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford. • Guest: Keith Gave, former Free Press sports writer. • Email: ahammond@freepress.com. On this episode: In this final episode, Andrew Hammond breaks down how competing bowl organizations led to a split championship. Later, we...
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker confirms one previously suspended player has been reinstated by Michigan State
Mel Tucker has updated the latest information regarding the status of one of the previously suspended Michigan State layers since Week 9. Tucker said that freshman cornerback Malcolm Jones was reinstated to the team and practiced with the team as the Spartans prepared for the Week 13 road game versus No. 11 Penn State.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh reveals his ‘X factor’ for Michigan football program
Jim Harbaugh discussed who his “X factor” is for Michigan on Monday at the team’s press conference. It’s not who you’d think it would be. While many people might guess that it would either Blake Corum or Donovan Edwards, Harbaugh went a different route. Harbaugh thinks that it’s Michigan’s Director of Strength and Conditioning Ben Herbert.
Maize n Brew
Michigan vs. Ohio State had the most TV viewers on any network for a college football game in 17 years
The Game between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes is always among the most watched college football games of the season, but the 2022 rendition meant just a little more for fans of both teams and big fans of the sport as a whole. With the Wolverines ranked No....
