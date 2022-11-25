Read full article on original website
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
NATO renews membership vow to Ukraine, pledges arms and aid
BUCHAREST, Romania — (AP) — NATO doubled down Tuesday on its commitment to one day include Ukraine, a pledge that some officials and analysts believe helped prompt Russia's invasion this year. The world’s largest security alliance also pledged to send more aid to Ukrainian forces locked in battle with Russian troops.
KRQE News 13
Belarus’ top diplomat buried as his death raises suspicions
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Belarus on Tuesday held a state funeral for its foreign minister who died suddenly at age 64, triggering speculation about possible foul play in his death after he leaned toward Western countries. Belarusian authorities didn’t give the cause of Vladimir Makei’s death on Saturday. He...
KRQE News 13
Trial starts in Norway for Putin ally’s son who flew drone
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The son of a Russian businessman close to President Vladimir Putin denied any wrongdoing Tuesday at the start of his trial in northern Norway, where he is accused of violating a law that bars Russians from flying drones. Andrey Yakunin who holds both a Russian...
KRQE News 13
Russia says nuclear talks with US delayed amid differences
MOSCOW (AP) — Moscow has postponed a round of nuclear arms control talks with the United States set for this week because of stark differences in approach and tensions over Ukraine, a senior Russian diplomat said Tuesday. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said the decision to put off the...
KRQE News 13
German president presses N Macedonia on EU-required reforms
SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has urged North Macedonia to acknowledge the presence of an ethnic Bulgarian minority in the country, amid other actions required to speed up its European Union accession process. Steinmeier arrived in the the capital, Skopje, Tuesday on a two-day official...
South Dakota Gov. Noem bans TikTok for state agencies, says app 'intelligence gathering' operation
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has banned the social media app TikTok for all state agencies so that the Chinese Communist Party cannot gather data.
KRQE News 13
Kim’s daughter appears again, heating up succession debate
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s daughter made a public appearance again, this time with missile scientists and more honorific titles as her father’s “most beloved” or “precious” child. She’s only about 10, but her new, bold photos are deepening the debate over whether she’s being primed as a successor.
Column: Greedy railroads are to blame for rail strike threat. Why should Congress help them?
The rail strike is looming because the railroads are refusing to give their workers paid sick days, even though they are swimming in profits. Congress should let workers use their leverage.
Vatican Swiss Guard slayings back in spotlight with new book
ROME — (AP) — The mother of a Swiss Guard member accused of committing one of the most sensational crimes in recent Vatican history – fatally shooting his commander and the senior officer's wife before killing himself -- is turning to the United Nations and Pope Francis in hopes of getting some closure nearly a quarter-century after the slayings.
More than $37 billion in disaster aid under scrutiny in congressional lame duck
President Biden has requested more than $37 billion for disaster relief on top of a $9 billion COVID-19 funding request and an additional $38 billion in aid to Ukraine. The post More than $37 billion in disaster aid under scrutiny in congressional lame duck appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
