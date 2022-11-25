East Orange Campus HS football team ends the season on a high note after shutting out Barringer on Thanksgiving

Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: West Orange HS football team battles Passaic County Tech in Group 5 state final
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School football team battled Passaic County Tech in the Group 5 state championship game on Sunday, Nov. 20, at Franklin High School. West Orange lost, 21-7, to finish an 8-4 season. This is the first year for public group state championship games. The current playoff format began in 1974.
Irvington HS alum Rob Osieja has provided guidance as a soccer and track coach for several decades
IRVINGTON, NJ — Rob Osieja has deep roots in Irvington. He grew up in Irvington. His father was an Irvington police detective, Irvington Board of Education member, and was involved with the Irvington Police Athletic League and the little league. At Irvington High School, Rob Osieja lettered in track...
Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship to be held Dec. 3 at Our Lady of Sorrows
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — All boys and girls ages 9 to 14 are invited to participate in the local level of competition of the annual Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship. The local competition is being run by Regina Pacis Council No. 4066 and will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, in the Our Lady of Sorrows School gym located at 172 Academy St., in South Orange.
WOHS students, employees hold clap out for Hayden Moore on his last day
WEST ORANGE, NJ — In an emotional and heartfelt clap out, Hayden Moore was feted by staff and students at West Orange High School on Nov. 18 as his last day as the school’s principal came to a close. Moore has moved on to serve as West Orange...
Students thank Cardinal Tobin for scholarships with Thanksgiving cards
This slideshow requires JavaScript. NEWARK, NJ — The Archdiocese of Newark provides $150,000 annually to the “We Are Living Stones” Catholic Tuition Assistance Program offered through the Scholarship Fund for Inner-City Children, a nonprofit organization that provides partial tuition assistance for students who attend archdiocesan Catholic schools. Recently, in celebration of Thanksgiving, many of these students sent handwritten thank-you cards with holiday-themed drawings to Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, archbishop of Newark, expressing their gratitude for making their attendance at Catholic school possible.
Essex County announces COVID-19 mobile vaccination clinic schedule
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex County announced that the Essex County Division of Health is transitioning its COVID-19 mobile vaccination clinic schedule for the winter. The new schedule began Monday, Nov. 28. “Getting vaccinated is still the best defense against the COVID-19 virus and best protection from serious illness....
Bloomfield ECLC dedicates room in memory of Lauren Marek
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — A Bloomfield School District classroom was dedicated at the Early Childhood Learning Center on Tuesday, Nov. 15, to a teacher who died at age 35. The teacher, Lauren Marek, was the supervisor of special education at the school, and colleagues throughout the district came to pay their respects. Marek died in December 2021 of COVID-19.
Newark teen to represent NJ at 2023 Congress of Future Medical Leaders
NEWARK, NJ — Newark resident Aysha Penafiel, a student at Gill St. Bernard’s School, will represent the state of New Jersey at the 2023 Congress of Future Medical Leaders in Lowell, Mass., in June. The event, sponsored by the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists, gathers...
60-year-old man killed crossing the Garden State Parkway in Irvington
IRVINGTON, NJ — A driver was struck and killed on the Garden State Parkway in Irvington in the early morning hours of Saturday, Nov. 26, after he exited his vehicle following a crash, according to New Jersey State Police. According to law enforcement, Mark Terpak, 60, of Little Falls,...
Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine achieves full accreditation from Middle States
NUTLEY, NJ — The Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine in Nutley has been granted full accreditation by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education. This milestone brings the school, which admitted its first students in 2018, closer to full accreditation from all regulatory agencies. “This is further validation of...
Kick off the holiday season in downtown West Orange
WEST ORANGE, NJ — With the holiday season around the corner, downtown West Orange offers holiday activities that are fun for the whole family. “Downtown West Orange businesses are gearing up for another great holiday shopping season,” Downtown West Orange Alliance Executive Director Megan Brill said in a press release. “Our downtown shops, restaurants and businesses are excited to see everyone in person.”
Archdiocese distributes more than 200 Thanksgiving turkeys to families in need
NEWARK, NJ — Facing unprecedented demand amid a slowing economy and a national turkey shortage, the Archdiocese of Newark’s Mercy House distributed 220 free turkeys and bags of side dishes to families in need during its fifth annual Thanksgiving giveaway in Newark on Nov. 22. The Mercy House...
Enjoy ‘Christmas in King Arthur’s Court’ concert
MONTCLAIR, NJ — Hear how Christmas may have been celebrated in England during the time of King Arthur and beyond at Montclair Early Music’s annual Christmas concert, “Christmas in King Arthur’s Court,” on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 73 S. Fullerton Ave. in Montclair. Tickets may be purchased at montclairearlymusic.org.
Belleville Post 105 holds flag retirement ceremony
BELLEVILLE, NJ — “Let these faded flags of our country be retired and destroyed with respectful and honorable rites and their places be taken by bright new flags of the same size and kind,” read American Legion Post 105 Commander Joseph J. Cobianchi as part of a ceremony for the disposal of unserviceable flags, held Sunday, Nov. 20, in the parking lot of Post 105 at 621 Washington Ave. in Belleville.
Two arrested for outstanding warrants; drugs, money, weapons and ammo seized
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced Nov. 23 the arrests of two East Orange men wanted for outstanding warrants. During the execution of the warrants, police seized major contraband, including drugs, currency, weapons and ammunition. On Nov. 16, members of the Essex...
Bloomfield manufacturer again recognized by EPA
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Case Medical Inc., a Bloomfield-based manufacturer of medical devices and cleaning solutions, was selected as a 2022 Safer Choice Partner of the Year by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The award marks the fifth time Case Medical has been recognized by the EPA for outstanding achievement in the manufacture and formulation of chemical solutions that are equal to or better than products in their class and proved safer for people and for the environment.
