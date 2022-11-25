East Orange Campus HS football team ends the season on a high note after shutting out Barringer on Thanksgiving

This slideshow requires JavaScript. NEWARK, NJ — The Archdiocese of Newark provides $150,000 annually to the “We Are Living Stones” Catholic Tuition Assistance Program offered through the Scholarship Fund for Inner-City Children, a nonprofit organization that provides partial tuition assistance for students who attend archdiocesan Catholic schools. Recently, in celebration of Thanksgiving, many of these students sent handwritten thank-you cards with holiday-themed drawings to Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, archbishop of Newark, expressing their gratitude for making their attendance at Catholic school possible.

