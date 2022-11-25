All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. From perfume and colognes to scented candles and baked goods, certain smells remind us of the holiday season. If you’ve been looking for a scent or an affordable holiday gift or stocking stuffer, perfume sampler sets might be the way to go. Sephora’s $72 sampler set sold out not long after going viral on Twitter earlier this month. The gift set was packed with more than a...

18 MINUTES AGO