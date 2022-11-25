ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Ukrainian soldiers face a new adversary: muddy trenches

SOUTHERN REGION OF DONBAS, Ukraine, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Squelching through thick mud on Tuesday, Petro, a Ukrainian soldier dug in not far from Russian positions in the Donbas, recounted matter-of-factly how his unit had to use buckets to clear out water-logged trenches.
AFP

IMF may have to lower China growth forecasts: director

The International Monetary Fund may have to slash its growth forecasts for China, managing director Kristalina Georgieva warned Tuesday, after protests erupted opposing Beijing's strict policies to combat Covid. Georgieva, speaking in Berlin after meeting Chancellor Olaf Scholz and heads of other international financial organisations, said China was "looking into its zero-Covid policy with a perspective to shift to more targeted response to Covid cases".
ESPN

Iran vs. USA: Live World Cup 2022 updates

It's simple for the USMNT and Iran: Win and advance to the knockout round. Lose and go home. Check out the top moments and biggest plays from the Tuesday action.

Comments / 0

Community Policy