Read full article on original website
Related
Ukrainian soldiers face a new adversary: muddy trenches
SOUTHERN REGION OF DONBAS, Ukraine, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Squelching through thick mud on Tuesday, Petro, a Ukrainian soldier dug in not far from Russian positions in the Donbas, recounted matter-of-factly how his unit had to use buckets to clear out water-logged trenches.
IMF may have to lower China growth forecasts: director
The International Monetary Fund may have to slash its growth forecasts for China, managing director Kristalina Georgieva warned Tuesday, after protests erupted opposing Beijing's strict policies to combat Covid. Georgieva, speaking in Berlin after meeting Chancellor Olaf Scholz and heads of other international financial organisations, said China was "looking into its zero-Covid policy with a perspective to shift to more targeted response to Covid cases".
Iran vs. USA: Live World Cup 2022 updates
It's simple for the USMNT and Iran: Win and advance to the knockout round. Lose and go home. Check out the top moments and biggest plays from the Tuesday action.
Comments / 0