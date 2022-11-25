Matthew Mazzotta's "Home" at Tampa International AirportPhoto byTampa International Airport | Facebook. If you were to ask someone what animal comes to mind when you say "Florida," you'd probably bet money on getting the gator as your top reply. But if you specifically asked about birds? Our peachy colored pal the flamingo perching on one leg might've popped into your lobes. And with no shortage of places to see flamingos in Florida, it seems fitting that the Tampa International Airport would pay homage to the feathered friend by way of a 21-foot tall sculpture — and they're finally looking to give it a name!

