Tampa, FL

luxury-houses.net

This $14 Million Private Palatial Waterfront Estate in Tierra Verde, Florida is One of The Most Outstanding Homes on The Gulf Coast

2131 Oceanview Drive Home in Tierra Verde, Florida for Sale. 2131 Oceanview Drive, Tierra Verde, Florida is a resort-class estate with 276 feet of beautiful water on the Gulf of Mexico in the Westhore neighborhood, sits on manicured gated and recently fenced grounds with mature palms and landscaping. This Home in Tierra Verde offers 9 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms with over 12,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2131 Oceanview Drive, please contact Keri Thigpen (Phone: 727-420-4952) & Lauren Krawczyk (Phone: 904-537-6318) at Douglas Elliman for full support and perfect service.
TIERRA VERDE, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Tampa tech entrepreneur, mentor dead at 41

Scott Conlon, the CEO and co-founder of MyArea Network, a digital advertising and marketing company based in Tampa, died unexpectedly Nov. 14. He was 41. The death of Conlon has devastated the Tampa Bay tech community, says Linda Olson, CEO of Tampa Bay Wave, a business accelerator of which MyAreaNetwork is a member. Conlon was also on the Tampa Bay Wave board.
TAMPA, FL
Uncovering Florida

Tampa's Massive Flamingo Is Finally Getting A Name, And You Can Help

Matthew Mazzotta's "Home" at Tampa International AirportPhoto byTampa International Airport | Facebook. If you were to ask someone what animal comes to mind when you say "Florida," you'd probably bet money on getting the gator as your top reply. But if you specifically asked about birds? Our peachy colored pal the flamingo perching on one leg might've popped into your lobes. And with no shortage of places to see flamingos in Florida, it seems fitting that the Tampa International Airport would pay homage to the feathered friend by way of a 21-foot tall sculpture — and they're finally looking to give it a name!
TAMPA, FL
tampamagazines.com

Celebrity Cruises Returns to Tampa

Fresh from a multi-million-dollar upgrade, the Celebrity Constellation® will make Tampa, Florida its winter home for a season of island-hopping in the Caribbean. This expands Celebrity Cruises’ already impressive presence in paradise to a total of seven award-winning ships. On board the stunningly redesigned Celebrity Constellation, guests will...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Longtime chef now heads Hangar Restaurant

Longtime executive chef Matthew Smith can be seen crafting dishes inside the iconic Hanger Restaurant and Flight Lounge in St. Petersburg, which he will continue to do under his new title as the owner. Smith, serving as the general manager with 20 years under his belt working alongside St. Pete’s...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
mynews13.com

Giving Tuesday: No-cost ways to give

TAMPA, Fla. — Each year on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, people have the chance to stop for a moment and give back during the craziness of the holiday season. Giving Tuesday can also be the source for anxiety during an expensive time of year when the cost for essentials is already at an all-time high.
TAMPA, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Florida's latest urban park: Bonnet Springs Park

Completed in late October 2022, Downtown Lakeland's Bonnet Springs Park is a $110 million public space funded one hundred percent through donations from local businesses, organizations and residents. The park was developed on the site of a Seaboard Coast Line rail yard that operated between 1906 and 1982. Bonnet Springs Park is a great example for groups seeking to improve public spaces in their respective cities, neighborhoods and communities.
LAKELAND, FL
destinationtampabay.com

International Food Festival Coming to Oldsmar

The Florida Penguin’s International Food Festival is a two-day International Food Truck Festival. The City of Oldsmar and Florida Penguin Productions are teaming up to bring the tastiest event to Oldsmar! This family friendly, live, in-person event brings food trucks from all around to Oldsmar at 100 State St. W!
OLDSMAR, FL
mynews13.com

Cyber Monday pushes Ruskin's Amazon warehouse into high gear

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The North Pole may run something like Amazon’s shipping facility in Ruskin. Amazon calls it a “Fulfillment Center” and on Cyber Monday it lived up to its name. What You Need To Know. Amazon's Ruskin fulfillment center was busy right through Cyber...
RUSKIN, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Places This Week: Developer proposes $72M tower

A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. Developer Focus Acquisition Company LLC and Tampa-based investment firm EquiAlt (listed as the applicant) are proposing to build a 22-story residential tower with commercial space in St. Petersburg. On Dec. 8, the city council, meeting as the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA), will...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Lakeland charter air-travel service expands Plant City fleet

In response to high demand for its private charter aircraft services, TRYP Air Charter has added another Pilatus PC12 turbo-prop plane to its existing fleet at Plant City Airport. In a news release, Lakeland-based TRYP says the Pilatus PC12 can accommodate up to eight passengers in a luxurious cabin that’s...
PLANT CITY, FL
mynews13.com

Small businesses look to Shopapalooza for sales boosts

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — This weekend, hundreds of local small businesses will be waiting on shoppers at St. Petersburg’s Shopapalooza Festival. The event kicks off the holiday shopping season with a free community celebration. What You Need To Know. Shopapalooza is a community event that promotes thousands of...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
727area.com

5 of the Most Unique Holiday Gift Ideas in St. Petersburg and Clearwater

Between twinkling holiday lights, jingling bells, and bright smiles full of wonder, the holiday season is a truly magical time of year. Unfortunately, finding the perfect gift for everyone on your list isn’t always dusted with holiday magic like the season itself. In fact, trying to find a unique gift that your loved ones will enjoy can be a cause of great frustration.
CLEARWATER, FL
tampamagazines.com

The InterView: Suzanne Perry, Datz Restaurant Group

About Datz Restaurant Group: Started in 2009 with Datz, the independent Tampa Bay restaurant group has expanded to include Dough, Dr. BBQ, Burnt Ends Tiki Bar, Donovan’s Modern American Eatery, Cluck Yeah! and Sear City All American Burgers. It has been featured nationally, including on Good Morning America, Travel Channel and Netflix.
TAMPA, FL
The Daily South

This Tiny Florida Town Has Some Of The Best Greek Food In The U.S.

Sponges first brought Greeks and their culture to Tarpon Springs, Florida. The deep-sea diving suits they wore allowed them to harvest deeper and further from shore. Greeks quickly took over the industry and in short order after arriving in 1905, also became the majority population in the small town on the Gulf of Mexico just north of St. Petersburg.
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Unlike nation, Tampa home prices soar

November 26, 2022 - According to the real estate platform Zillow, home values in Tampa Bay surged in October while the national average “remained nearly flat.” The recently released report stated that home prices were up by over 21% in the area, compared to just 0.1% nationally. Additionally, it showed that Florida home sales dropped by nearly 25% compared to Oct. 2021, while the Tampa Bay market comprised 17% of all state transactions last month.
TAMPA, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

Steak, eggs and vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you wish to go there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are highly recommended by both local people and travellers, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
FLORIDA STATE

