WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
NATO renews membership vow to Ukraine, pledges arms and aid
BUCHAREST, Romania — (AP) — NATO doubled down Tuesday on its commitment to one day include Ukraine, a pledge that some officials and analysts believe helped prompt Russia's invasion this year. The world’s largest security alliance also pledged to send more aid to Ukrainian forces locked in battle with Russian troops.
MyWabashValley.com
Report: Austrian-Iranian gets medical leave from Iran prison
BERLIN (AP) — Iran has released a 76-year-old dual Iranian-Austrian citizen from prison for health reasons, the Austria Press Agency reported Monday. APA quoted the Austrian foreign ministry confirming that Massud Mossaheb was given indefinite medical leave. The ministry said “intensive diplomatic efforts” had led to his release, which...
MyWabashValley.com
US-Iran match reflects a regional rivalry for many Arab fans
BAGHDAD (AP) — The U.S. team’s must-win World Cup match against Iran will be closely watched across the Middle East, where the two nations have been engaged in a cold war for over four decades and where many blame one or both for the region’s woes. Critics...
MyWabashValley.com
Israel’s Likud signs coalition deal with anti-LGBTQ radical
JERUSALEM (AP) — Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has struck a coalition deal with a small ultranationalist faction leader known for homophobic rhetoric and disparaging remarks about non-Orthodox Jews, a sign of the prospective government’s hardline makeup. Netanyahu’s Likud party announced Sunday that the agreement names Noam...
South Dakota Gov. Noem bans TikTok for state agencies, says app 'intelligence gathering' operation
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has banned the social media app TikTok for all state agencies so that the Chinese Communist Party cannot gather data.
Column: Greedy railroads are to blame for rail strike threat. Why should Congress help them?
The rail strike is looming because the railroads are refusing to give their workers paid sick days, even though they are swimming in profits. Congress should let workers use their leverage.
Vatican Swiss Guard slayings back in spotlight with new book
ROME (AP) — The mother of a Swiss Guard member accused of committing one of the most sensational crimes in recent Vatican history – fatally shooting his commander and the senior officer’s wife before killing himself -- is turning to the United Nations and Pope Francis in hopes of getting some closure nearly a quarter-century after the slayings. Muguette Baudat was on hand Tuesday as her lawyer, Laura Sgro, a veteran defense attorney in Vatican criminal trials, detailed her efforts to pry information out of the Vatican and access the court file into the May 4, 1998 slayings that are...
More than $37 billion in disaster aid under scrutiny in congressional lame duck
President Biden has requested more than $37 billion for disaster relief on top of a $9 billion COVID-19 funding request and an additional $38 billion in aid to Ukraine. The post More than $37 billion in disaster aid under scrutiny in congressional lame duck appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Iran vs. USA: Live World Cup 2022 updates
It's simple for the USMNT and Iran: Win and advance to the knockout round. Lose and go home. Check out the top moments and biggest plays from the Tuesday action.
