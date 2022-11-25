ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu County, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Flood watch issued statewide as area of possible heavy rain approaches

Despite inflation-driven price hikes, business is brisk at Christmas tree sellers. Inflation is driving up prices for just about everything, including Christmas trees. But that isn’t stopping people from getting into the holiday spirit. Hawaii football falls to San Jose State, 27-14 to close out the 2022 season. Updated:...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Humid and wet weather on the horizon

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Mostly dry weather and light winds are expected tonight and Sunday, but skies will become increasingly cloudy as high clouds thicken. A trend toward muggier and wetter weather is expected to begin late Sunday, then continue for several days. Light to moderate southeast to south winds will develop Monday and Tuesday, bringing […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Kailua beach flooded with microplastic debris after large swells

KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) – Many beach goers said instead of seeing seashells washed up – they saw piles and piles of micro-plastics in the sand, water and the canal at Kailua Beach park. "It is crazy that there’s this beautiful beach and so much plastic coming onto the...
KAILUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

2 shelters open on Hawaii Island as some residents opt to voluntarily evacuate

KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scores of residents have opted to voluntarily leave their homes following the eruption of Mauna Loa, but authorities stress no mandatory evacuations are in place at this time. Despite that, two shelters have been opened to accommodate residents. The shelters are at:. The Robert Herkes Gymnasium in...
KAILUA, HI
KHON2

When to expect vog to hit your area

MAUNA LOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The USGS was at the summit of Mauna Loa Monday collecting information to update things such as flow maps and vog dispersion models. According to the Mauna Kea Weather Center’s website, vog is expected to impact Hilo, Hamakua and Kohala districts. They warn that air quality may change rapidly as […]
HILO, HI
KITV.com

Saturday Morning Weather - Moderate Trade Winds, Scattered Showers for Windward and Mauka Areas

HONOLULU (KITV4) Light to moderate trade wind flow, will keep limited shower coverage focused across mainly windward areas through tonight. Humidity will increase Sunday through Monday, as deep tropical moisture lifts through the area. Locally heavy showers may develop over portions of the Big Island Sunday, possibly spreading across interior sections of the smaller islands Monday and Tuesday.
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Can’t Miss: Honolulu City Lights

For many local families, it’s not the end of Thanksgiving or Mariah Carey songs at the mall that herald Christmas—it’s the arrival of Shaka Santa and Tūtū Mele at Honolulu Hale. There’s a lot going on this year with the Honolulu City Lights, so we put together everything you need to know, from where to go for yummy food to when to bring the keiki to meet Santa.
HONOLULU, HI
Outsider.com

Three Teen Hikers Lost on Hawaii Trail After Dark Are Rescued by Helicopter

The day after Thanksgiving, three hikers embarked on the Iliahi Ridge Trail in Pearl City, Hawaii before becoming lost and in need of rescue. At around 10:38 p.m., roughly seven hours after the group of teen hikers started their journey, they contacted the Honolulu Fire Department for help. According to the news release from Hawaii officials, the crew was unable to hike down in the darkness on their own. Thankfully, they stayed together and waited for help to arrive.
PEARL CITY, HI
KHON2

Mauna Loa now flowing from lowest fissure only

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mauna Loa continues to erupt and lava has moved from the summit to the Northeast Rift Zone where, according to the USGS website, it is flowing from one fissure, as of 1:30 p.m. Officials said the flow is not threatening any communities. According to Ken Hon, Hawaii Volcano Observatory Scientist in Charge, […]
HONOLULU, HI

