Honolulu Zoo closed due to water line break
The Honolulu Zoo is currently closed to the public due to a broken water line at the facility, Monday Nov. 28.
Lane closures coming for Heʻeia Stream Bridge
The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Design and Construction announced that lane closures are coming to He'eia Stream Bridge for light installations and repairs.
Hawaii Magazine
The 38th Honolulu City Lights Flips the Switch on the Holiday Season this Weekend
You know there’s something in the air when you see a jolly 21-foot Santa Claus flashing a sky-high shaka outside Honolulu Hale. Although there’s no sled riding or frosted windowpanes and the weather outside isn’t frightful, Hawaiʻi is still full of holiday cheer. After all, it’s the most magical time of the year.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Flood watch issued as system approaches state, packing potential for heavy rains
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for all main Hawaiian islands until 6 p.m. Monday as an area of deep moisture approaches the state from the south. The rainfall may be light at first, but heavier, slow-moving showers are expected to develop, increasing the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Flood watch issued statewide as area of possible heavy rain approaches
Despite inflation-driven price hikes, business is brisk at Christmas tree sellers. Inflation is driving up prices for just about everything, including Christmas trees. But that isn’t stopping people from getting into the holiday spirit. Hawaii football falls to San Jose State, 27-14 to close out the 2022 season. Updated:...
Humid and wet weather on the horizon
HONOLULU (KHON2) – Mostly dry weather and light winds are expected tonight and Sunday, but skies will become increasingly cloudy as high clouds thicken. A trend toward muggier and wetter weather is expected to begin late Sunday, then continue for several days. Light to moderate southeast to south winds will develop Monday and Tuesday, bringing […]
KITV.com
Kailua beach flooded with microplastic debris after large swells
KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) – Many beach goers said instead of seeing seashells washed up – they saw piles and piles of micro-plastics in the sand, water and the canal at Kailua Beach park. "It is crazy that there’s this beautiful beach and so much plastic coming onto the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Another way inflation is hitting your wallet: Christmas trees cost more this year
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Inflation is driving up prices for just about everything, including Christmas trees. But that isn’t stopping people from getting into the holiday spirit. At Helemano Farms, owner Aaron O’Brien said they have sold about 1,200 trees. He said the prices for their locally grown trees...
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 shelters open on Hawaii Island as some residents opt to voluntarily evacuate
KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scores of residents have opted to voluntarily leave their homes following the eruption of Mauna Loa, but authorities stress no mandatory evacuations are in place at this time. Despite that, two shelters have been opened to accommodate residents. The shelters are at:. The Robert Herkes Gymnasium in...
When to expect vog to hit your area
MAUNA LOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The USGS was at the summit of Mauna Loa Monday collecting information to update things such as flow maps and vog dispersion models. According to the Mauna Kea Weather Center’s website, vog is expected to impact Hilo, Hamakua and Kohala districts. They warn that air quality may change rapidly as […]
O’ahu is under a flash flood watch
Honolulu City and County Officials said the the National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for O'ahu.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After another fatal fall, city posts ominous sign at one of Oahu’s most dangerous hikes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Less than a month after a hiker fell to his death at Olomana trail, a new sign with an ominous message was posted at the trail head. The message ― written in red ― says six people have fallen to their deaths after hiking past the first peak.
KITV.com
Saturday Morning Weather - Moderate Trade Winds, Scattered Showers for Windward and Mauka Areas
HONOLULU (KITV4) Light to moderate trade wind flow, will keep limited shower coverage focused across mainly windward areas through tonight. Humidity will increase Sunday through Monday, as deep tropical moisture lifts through the area. Locally heavy showers may develop over portions of the Big Island Sunday, possibly spreading across interior sections of the smaller islands Monday and Tuesday.
honolulumagazine.com
Can’t Miss: Honolulu City Lights
For many local families, it’s not the end of Thanksgiving or Mariah Carey songs at the mall that herald Christmas—it’s the arrival of Shaka Santa and Tūtū Mele at Honolulu Hale. There’s a lot going on this year with the Honolulu City Lights, so we put together everything you need to know, from where to go for yummy food to when to bring the keiki to meet Santa.
Three Teen Hikers Lost on Hawaii Trail After Dark Are Rescued by Helicopter
The day after Thanksgiving, three hikers embarked on the Iliahi Ridge Trail in Pearl City, Hawaii before becoming lost and in need of rescue. At around 10:38 p.m., roughly seven hours after the group of teen hikers started their journey, they contacted the Honolulu Fire Department for help. According to the news release from Hawaii officials, the crew was unable to hike down in the darkness on their own. Thankfully, they stayed together and waited for help to arrive.
Road, business closures: Hawaii hit with high surf
Waves crashed onto roads on Hawaii Island and a popular attraction was forced to shut down for the day on Oahu.
Wailupe Gulch, Kuli’ou’ou Ridge trails hikers rescued
Honolulu Fire Department reported two instances where distressed hikers were rescued on Sunday, Nov. 28.
Mauna Loa now flowing from lowest fissure only
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mauna Loa continues to erupt and lava has moved from the summit to the Northeast Rift Zone where, according to the USGS website, it is flowing from one fissure, as of 1:30 p.m. Officials said the flow is not threatening any communities. According to Ken Hon, Hawaii Volcano Observatory Scientist in Charge, […]
KITV.com
Dillingham Boulevard businesses concerned about HART utility relocation project
KALIHI, Hawaii (KITV4) – The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation's (HART) relocation of utility lines along Dillingham Boulevard in Kalihi was scheduled to get underway on Monday. But many area business owners said they have not been looking forward to it because they believe it will disrupt their businesses...
KITV.com
Hundreds of preventative measures, 4 rescues made as High Surf pounds Oahu’s North Shore
Dangerous weather conditions continued on Friday with that big surf rolling in and strong winds gusting across the islands. The big waves made for a busy day by Ocean Safety, who performed hundreds of preventative measures and made four rescues. And that High Surf warning was extended until Saturday night.
