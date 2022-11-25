DEAR ABBY: I have a child who is 11. I have been a single parent all these years. The father has not reached out on any occasion. Through the years, all we’ve heard is cricket noise. Because of that, we built our own lives. Recently, the father has decided he wants his rights known as a father, but he has made no changes to prove he is worthy. His phone calls are still random; there are no visits and no support emotionally or financially. How do I let him know he is interrupting a peaceful life for my beautiful child? I need help telling him to “Hit the road, Jack!” — PEACEFUL IN THE WEST.

