A Jamestown man is facing several charges after a crash at the intersection of Institute and Harrison Streets Sunday evening. Jamestown Police say that 40-year-old Jamie Warner was driving a vehicle that allegedly left the scene. Officers, who witnessed the crash, followed Warner with their emergency lights and sirens activated. Police say the vehicle eventually stopped in a business parking lot on Water Street. Warner has been charged with unlawfully fleeing police in a motor vehicle in the 3rd degree, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, and nine other traffic violations. Officers transported Warner to the City Jail for booking. He was released on summons under the state's bail reform law. Warner is due back in Jamestown City Court at a later date.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO