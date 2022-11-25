ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

gophersports.com

Gophers Earn No. 8 Overall Seed in NCAA Tournament

MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota volleyball program received the No. 8 overall seed in the 2022 NCAA Division I Volleyball Championships and will host the NCAA First and Second Rounds of the tournament at Maturi Pavilion. The first two rounds will take place Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3, it was announced tonight on ESPNU.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thedailygopher.com

Minnesota Football: Bowl projections after Week 13

By closing out the regular season with a road win over Wisconsin, the Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-4) improved their bowl prospects, all but eliminating a dreaded trip to Detroit. Bowl prognosticators seem split between the Duke’s Mayo Bowl and the Music City Bowl as the Gophers’ most likely December destination, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Minnesota end up in the Pinstripe Bowl. Remember, the Big Ten does not make selections according to the standings, which has often led to the Gophers drawing the short straw.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thedailygopher.com

Minnesota Football: The Monday Perspective is patient

Like many of you, I have been following Gopher football closely for many years. I’m not old (well maybe, but I’m not), but I’ve been a big fan really going back to the Jim Wacker years. I frequently would make the 90 drive north to watch the Gophers fail in the Metrodome as a kid. And I’ve been fortunate enough to be covering the Gophers for The Daily Gopher since roughly 2006, just in time for the Tim Brewster years.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thedailygopher.com

Minnesota Volleyball: Gophers #8 National Seed in NCAA Tournament

The Minnesota Gophers were given the national #8 overall seed and the #2 seed in the Texas region when the NCAA Tournament bracket was announced Sunday night. Minnesota will host the first and second rounds of the tournament at The Pav and will open with SE Louisiana in a first round match at 7 PM Friday night. The other match at The Pav will be #7 seed Florida State and Northern Iowa with the two winners advancing to play one another in the second round at 7 PM Saturday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

Minnesota Gopher Football Bowl Projections: November 27th

CFP Semifinal - Fiesta Bowl (Phoenix, AZ) - Michigan vs. TCU. Cotton Bowl (Arlington, TX) - Penn State vs. Tulane. Music City Bowl (Nashville, TN) - Illinois vs. Florida. Duke's Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, NC) - Maryland vs. Duke. Pinstripe Bowl (New York, NY) - Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh. Guaranteed Rate Bowl...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thedailygopher.com

Minnesota Football Transfer Portal Tracker

This is where we will be tracking the college football transfer portal — as it relates to the Minnesota Golden Gophers — during the offseason. We will update this post regularly with the latest on who is transferring from Minnesota, who in the portal the Golden Gophers have offered, and who has committed to play for the maroon and gold.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thedailygopher.com

Minnesota Football vs. Wisconsin: The Elite, The Meh & The Ugly

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-4) closed out the regular season with a 23-16 win over the Wisconsin Badgers (6-6) in Camp Randall to retain Paul Bunyan’s Axe for another year. The Elite. Athan Kaliakmanis. With the Badgers putting the brakes on the Gophers’ ground game, Minnesota had to be...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thedailygopher.com

Minnesota Football: Athan Kaliakmanis named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis has been named Big Ten Freshman of the Week after throwing for 319 passing yards and two touchdowns in the Golden Gophers’ 23-16 win over the Wisconsin Badgers. The redshirt freshman signal caller was making just his fourth career start on Saturday, stepping in for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Snow coming to portions of Minnesota on Tuesday, only flurries locally

(Chanhassen, MN)--If you are heading to Minneapolis or areas east Tuesday, a heads up. The National Weather Service says that the Twin Cities could get six inches of snow Tuesday. The heaviest snow is expected northeast of the Twin Cities and on the I-35 corridor from Forest Lake to the north. Officials say the Twin Cities has a 74-percent chance of getting plowable snow Tuesday. And, a one-in-four chance of getting six inches or more Tuesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
boreal.org

Work of pioneering Arctic explorer from Minnesota gains new relevance in tracking effects of climate change

Photo: Minnesotan Margaret Oldenburg (left) spent more than a decade tramping through the Canadian Arctic, collecting samples for the University of Minnesota's botany department. Her contributions are still held by the Bell Museum, and are getting new attention from natural historians. She is shown in this undated photo at a stop on her travels, apparently at a native village, possibly accompanied by a bush pilot that she traveled with often. Courtesy of Margaret Oldenburg papers.
MINNESOTA STATE
scorebooklive.com

Photos: Minnetonka boys hockey defeats Andover

The Minnetonka Skippers (2-0) defeated the Andover Huskies (1-1) 4-1 Saturday at Pagel Activity Center. Ben Doll scored for Andover late in the first period. Minnetonka answered with three goals in the second period. Ashton Schultz got on the board first, and Alex Lunski scored a short-handed goal after. Liam Hupka scored on a power play to give Minnetonka a 3-1 lead.
MINNETONKA, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Did This Guy Really Just Use His Boat To Break Ice On Lake Minnetonka?

If this video is recent, this Minnesota man is the KING of procrastination. The Instagram video/Facebook Reel caught my attention yesterday online, and it shows a guy, supposedly on Lake Minnetonka, breaking the ice with his cabin cruiser on his way to the boat launch. Either way, it's crazy to think that this guy either waited this long to take his boat off the lake, or that he simply was cruising around with ice on the lake.
MINNESOTA STATE

