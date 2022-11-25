Read full article on original website
Two drown in “Missouri’s most dangerous lake”
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — Two men from India drowned over the weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks, a lake recently named as not only the most dangerous lake in Missouri, but the most dangerous lake in the United States. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at […]
The Most Magical Christmas Towns in Missouri
The holidays are always spectacular around Missouri. From lights and decor to Santa’s workshops, and festive music, Missouri has some of the best Christmas towns around. The towns on this list absolutely come alive during Christmastime to transform into a winter wonderland. Keep reading to learn more about the 9 most magical Christmas towns in Missouri.
See Inside a 176-Year-Old Missouri Castle You Really Can Stay In
Did you know that a 176-year-old castle on a countryside in Missouri is awaiting your arrival on horseback? OK, so you can drive there, too...but it really is a castle in Missouri that you can stay in and I have pics to prove it. I found this regal castle on...
Missouri parents leaving workforce due to lack, and affordability of childcare
According to the Missouri Chamber of Commerce, more than 30% of Missouri parents have left a job or not taken a job in the last year because of childcare. The Show Me State is missing out on more than $1.3 billion for Missouri's economy due to childcare issues.
Missouri contractor pleads guilty to stealing $25,000 or more
EDITOR'S NOTE: The article was updated with the correct name of the suspect. COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An area contractor pleaded guilty on Monday to several charges involving deceptive business practices. Blake Mahoney pleaded guilty to stealing $25,000 or more and several counts of passing a bad check. He pleaded guilty to nine charges over four The post Missouri contractor pleads guilty to stealing $25,000 or more appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. What's your favorite food? If the first thing that comes to mind is a good pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Missouri that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
koamnewsnow.com
Missouri to go forward with Missouri Murderer’s death sentence
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Governor Mike Parson today confirmed that the state will carry out the death sentence of Mr. Kevin Johnson on November 29. “Mr. Johnson has received every protection afforded by the Missouri and United States Constitutions, and Mr. Johnson’s conviction and sentence remain for his horrendous and callous crime. The State of Missouri will carry out Mr. Johnson’s sentence according to the Court’s order and deliver justice,” Governor Parson said. “The violent murder of any citizen, let alone a Missouri law enforcement officer, should be met only with the fullest punishment state law allows. Through Mr. Johnson’s own heinous actions, he stole the life of Sergeant McEntee and left a family grieving, a wife widowed, and children fatherless. Clemency will not be granted.”
Highway Patrol: Eight deaths, 115 injured, 113 DWI arrests during Thanksgiving counting period
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol said on Monday that eight people died on during the Thanksgiving counting period, which lasted from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release. In addition, there were 115 people injured, 113 arrests made for driving while intoxicated, 414 crashes and 35 The post Highway Patrol: Eight deaths, 115 injured, 113 DWI arrests during Thanksgiving counting period appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KSN.com
Missouri man enters not guilty plea in deadly kidnapping of Arkansas pregnant woman
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KNWA/KFTA) — Jamie Waterman waived a formal reading of his indictment and entered a not-guilty plea in federal court in Missouri. Jamie, 42, was charged with being an accessory after the fact to kidnapping resulting in death after an Arkansas woman and her unborn child were found dead near his Missouri residence earlier this month. He appeared in person with his attorney, Shane Cantin, in the Western District of Missouri federal court on Nov. 28.
krcu.org
HCBS Cuts Threaten Services for Aging Population in Missouri
November is National Family Caregivers Month, which focuses attention on the unpaid care work of family members. The care provided by families often is enabled and supported by state-funded wrap-around services. Over the last few decades, Missouri and other state governments around the nation have funded Home and Community-Based Services...
Avian flu reported in Missouri poultry flock; 9,000 hens killed
Federal officials have confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a chicken flock from southwest Missouri.
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation reports young hunters harvested 2,881 deer during late youth portion of the season
Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows young hunters ages 6-15 harvested 2,881 deer during Missouri’s late youth portion of the 2022 deer hunting season, Nov. 25-27. Of the 2,881 deer harvested, 1,302 were antlered bucks, 322 were button bucks, and 1,257 were does. Within the Green...
1 Tiny Town Holds the Missouri Record for Hottest & Coldest Temps
There is one tiny Missouri town that can claim something that very few can. It is the record holder for both the hottest and coldest temperature ever recorded in the Show Me State. I found this interesting factoid on the University of Missouri Climate Center website. It documents many of...
Most Devastating Tornado in NE Missouri History Killed 14 in 1876
I grew up in the Hannibal/Quincy area and tend to be a weather nerd, but have never heard of this historic storm. It was the most devastating tornado in northeast Missouri history and it claimed 14 lives back in March of 1876. The National Weather Service has a recorded history...
bluevalleypost.com
What legal weed in Missouri could mean for Johnson County
Johnson Countians shouldn’t expect police checkpoints to pop up at the border once Missouri’s recreational marijuana law goes into effect. Police officers in Johnson County’s biggest cities say they do not expect the impending new law to change much about their operations. Marijuana is still illegal in Kansas, after all.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL REPORTS EIGHT FATALITIES OVER THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports eight people died in traffic crashes during the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday counting period. The counting period ran from 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 23, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, November 27. There were no boating crashes or boating fatalities, but two drownings reported. Officials say troopers...
kttn.com
Latest reports from Missouri State Auditor detail more than $11.4 billion Missouri has received in federal relief for COVID-19
The latest monthly reports from State Auditor Nicole Galloway detailing the state government’s use of federal stimulus dollars intended for the COVID-19 response shows Missouri received $11.4 billion between April 2020 and September 2022. As the state’s financial watchdog, the State Auditor’s Office has issued reports since June 2020 examining the Missouri government’s distribution and spending of funding received under the federal CARES Act, American Rescue Plan, and other federal assistance programs.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests over the weekend of Friday, November 25, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports several arrests over the weekend. Twenty-five-year-old David McGary of Maryville was arrested early Saturday morning in Nodaway County. He was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and was transported to the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department on a 12-hour hold. Twenty-five-year-old Decotas Powell of...
