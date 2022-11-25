ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

Two drown in “Missouri’s most dangerous lake”

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — Two men from India drowned over the weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks, a lake recently named as not only the most dangerous lake in Missouri, but the most dangerous lake in the United States. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at […]
MISSOURI STATE
Travel Maven

The Most Magical Christmas Towns in Missouri

The holidays are always spectacular around Missouri. From lights and decor to Santa’s workshops, and festive music, Missouri has some of the best Christmas towns around. The towns on this list absolutely come alive during Christmastime to transform into a winter wonderland. Keep reading to learn more about the 9 most magical Christmas towns in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri contractor pleads guilty to stealing $25,000 or more

EDITOR'S NOTE: The article was updated with the correct name of the suspect. COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An area contractor pleaded guilty on Monday to several charges involving deceptive business practices. Blake Mahoney pleaded guilty to stealing $25,000 or more and several counts of passing a bad check. He pleaded guilty to nine charges over four The post Missouri contractor pleads guilty to stealing $25,000 or more appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. What's your favorite food? If the first thing that comes to mind is a good pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Missouri that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
MISSOURI STATE
koamnewsnow.com

Missouri to go forward with Missouri Murderer’s death sentence

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Governor Mike Parson today confirmed that the state will carry out the death sentence of Mr. Kevin Johnson on November 29. “Mr. Johnson has received every protection afforded by the Missouri and United States Constitutions, and Mr. Johnson’s conviction and sentence remain for his horrendous and callous crime. The State of Missouri will carry out Mr. Johnson’s sentence according to the Court’s order and deliver justice,” Governor Parson said. “The violent murder of any citizen, let alone a Missouri law enforcement officer, should be met only with the fullest punishment state law allows. Through Mr. Johnson’s own heinous actions, he stole the life of Sergeant McEntee and left a family grieving, a wife widowed, and children fatherless. Clemency will not be granted.”
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Highway Patrol: Eight deaths, 115 injured, 113 DWI arrests during Thanksgiving counting period

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol said on Monday that eight people died on during the Thanksgiving counting period, which lasted from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release. In addition, there were 115 people injured, 113 arrests made for driving while intoxicated, 414 crashes and 35 The post Highway Patrol: Eight deaths, 115 injured, 113 DWI arrests during Thanksgiving counting period appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KSN.com

Missouri man enters not guilty plea in deadly kidnapping of Arkansas pregnant woman

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KNWA/KFTA) — Jamie Waterman waived a formal reading of his indictment and entered a not-guilty plea in federal court in Missouri. Jamie, 42, was charged with being an accessory after the fact to kidnapping resulting in death after an Arkansas woman and her unborn child were found dead near his Missouri residence earlier this month. He appeared in person with his attorney, Shane Cantin, in the Western District of Missouri federal court on Nov. 28.
MISSOURI STATE
krcu.org

HCBS Cuts Threaten Services for Aging Population in Missouri

November is National Family Caregivers Month, which focuses attention on the unpaid care work of family members. The care provided by families often is enabled and supported by state-funded wrap-around services. Over the last few decades, Missouri and other state governments around the nation have funded Home and Community-Based Services...
MISSOURI STATE
bluevalleypost.com

What legal weed in Missouri could mean for Johnson County

Johnson Countians shouldn’t expect police checkpoints to pop up at the border once Missouri’s recreational marijuana law goes into effect. Police officers in Johnson County’s biggest cities say they do not expect the impending new law to change much about their operations. Marijuana is still illegal in Kansas, after all.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
kttn.com

Latest reports from Missouri State Auditor detail more than $11.4 billion Missouri has received in federal relief for COVID-19

The latest monthly reports from State Auditor Nicole Galloway detailing the state government’s use of federal stimulus dollars intended for the COVID-19 response shows Missouri received $11.4 billion between April 2020 and September 2022. As the state’s financial watchdog, the State Auditor’s Office has issued reports since June 2020 examining the Missouri government’s distribution and spending of funding received under the federal CARES Act, American Rescue Plan, and other federal assistance programs.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy