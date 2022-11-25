ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

capitolhillcorner.org

The Week Ahead … & Some Photos from the Past Week

ICYMI, the Washington Business Journal reported that the city is considering bringing in a new developer for the Eastern Branch Boys and Girls Club at 261, 17th Street, SE. Many proposals have been put forth over the years, but none have borne fruit. Now Morningstar Community Development has a plan for 35 condos – 5 offered at 50% AMI, six at 80% AMI, and the remaining 24 at 120% AMI. The proposal envisions the city transferring the property to Morningstar for $1 which would permit development. DC regulations require that 30% of the units in developments on city-owned land be affordable. If the DC Council’s Committee on Business and Economic Development approves the deal it would go to the full City Council for consideration. https://www.bizjournals.com/ (Thanks, Jeff Tara)
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Traffic Alert: MDOT warns of looming congestion on DC area roads

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Maryland Department of Transportation is warning Washington, D.C. area drivers of impending congestion Sunday. "Congestion is expected on I-95, I-270 and MD 295 as people return from #Thanksgiving trips," the agency tweeted. "If possible, avoid driving between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m." Millions of people...
WASHINGTON, DC
alextimes.com

Your Views: Census shows Alexandria more dense than L.A., Chicago, Queens

In Alexandria, homeowners are a juicy political target. Former City Councilor and Delegate Rob Krupicka recently said on social media that homeowners, whom he pejoratively called “NIMBYs,” are “literally destroying this country. We must take it back.” He blamed policies protecting homeownership for “driving up inflation, exasperating (sic) homelessness, inequity and ultimately hurting the middle class.” City Councilor Kirk McPike “liked” the post.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Michelin Star Restaurants In DC

DC’s culinary landscape is diverse and expansive. Here, we aim to highlight the best of DC’s culinary scene – from local fine dining to space-age modern cuisine. Washington, DC, is home to some of the best restaurants in the world, making it a great place to dine for tourists and locals alike.
WASHINGTON, DC
sancerresatsunset.com

Hotels near Smithsonian Metro Station in Washington, D.C.

Smithsonian Station is a convenient Metro stop on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. It is within one mile of several popular sites, including:. the National Museum of African American History and Culture. the Hirshhorn Museum & Sculpture Garden. the Sackler Gallery. the Freer Gallery of Art. the National Museum...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

Metro launches prototype gates to prevent fare evasion

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority is launching a new gate prototype as the transportation agency works to find a final design that will prevent fare evasion on Metro. Two prototypes have been installed at the Fort Totten stop, which services the Red, Yellow, and Green lines. One design includes...
WASHINGTON, DC
ggwash.org

Events: What does the future hold for the Carter Barron Amphitheater?

Rock Creek Park is fortunate to house a spectacular, approximately 4,000-seat, outdoor amphitheater that, from 1950 to 2017, brought the Washington DC community together to celebrate the confluence of urban outdoors, wilderness, and the performing arts, from popular music to Shakespeare. Due to structural issues and long-term rehabilitation needs, the amphitheater has lain dormant for the past 5 years.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Helluva Way to Wake Up – What’d they do? edition

Thanks to Ron for sending from Lanier Heights: “Gallon paint can on the sidewalk is not in the shot.”. National Christmas Tree Lighting in person “Is it worth the time commitment?”. Prince Of Petworth Today at 2:35pm. “National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, 2021. NPS / Nathan King” “Dear...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Restaurants That Closed in MoCo in 2022

Below you’ll find a list of restaurants that unfortunately closed in 2022. Please let us know of any restaurants we may have missed. On the flip side, make sure to read our list of Over 100 Restaurants That Have Opened in Montgomery County in 2022. Anh-mazing Viet Kitchen- North...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

World Cup brings big crowds to DC bars, restaurants

WASHINGTON — The World Cup’s translating into big business for bars and restaurants in the D.C. area. Fans packed sports bars all across the region to watch the international soccer tournament. However, the United States’ match against England, on Friday, was likely the biggest draw. Staff at...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Gov. Hogan Proclaims November 25 As American Indian Heritage Day In Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today proclaimed November 25 as American Indian Heritage Day in Maryland. The annual holiday, observed in the state since 2008, recognizes both the historical and contemporary contributions and achievements of Maryland’s tribes and indigenous peoples. “American Indian Heritage Day is a time to honor...
MARYLAND STATE
rockvillenights.com

Massive power outage across Montgomery County - UPDATE: Gaithersburg plane crash victims rescued

UPDATE - 12:48 AM, November 28: Both occupants of the plane have been successfully rescued, and are on the ground, Montgomery County Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Earl Stoddard said. They are being transported to local hospitals with serious injuries, Fire Chief Goldstein announced, a change from earlier announcements that there were no injuries.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

