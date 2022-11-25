Read full article on original website
MCPS closes schools on Monday as power outage affects thousands of MoCo residents after Gaithersburg plane crashHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Why Activists Are Taking Action for Climate Change.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
Winter WonderlandyaqianWashington, DC
United Airlines Uses 100% Sustainable FuelJudyDWashington, DC
The Ultimate Weekend Guide to Annapolis, MarylandA Daily Dose of MomAnnapolis, MD
capitolhillcorner.org
The Week Ahead … & Some Photos from the Past Week
ICYMI, the Washington Business Journal reported that the city is considering bringing in a new developer for the Eastern Branch Boys and Girls Club at 261, 17th Street, SE. Many proposals have been put forth over the years, but none have borne fruit. Now Morningstar Community Development has a plan for 35 condos – 5 offered at 50% AMI, six at 80% AMI, and the remaining 24 at 120% AMI. The proposal envisions the city transferring the property to Morningstar for $1 which would permit development. DC regulations require that 30% of the units in developments on city-owned land be affordable. If the DC Council’s Committee on Business and Economic Development approves the deal it would go to the full City Council for consideration. https://www.bizjournals.com/ (Thanks, Jeff Tara)
WJLA
Traffic Alert: MDOT warns of looming congestion on DC area roads
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Maryland Department of Transportation is warning Washington, D.C. area drivers of impending congestion Sunday. "Congestion is expected on I-95, I-270 and MD 295 as people return from #Thanksgiving trips," the agency tweeted. "If possible, avoid driving between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m." Millions of people...
alextimes.com
Your Views: Census shows Alexandria more dense than L.A., Chicago, Queens
In Alexandria, homeowners are a juicy political target. Former City Councilor and Delegate Rob Krupicka recently said on social media that homeowners, whom he pejoratively called “NIMBYs,” are “literally destroying this country. We must take it back.” He blamed policies protecting homeownership for “driving up inflation, exasperating (sic) homelessness, inequity and ultimately hurting the middle class.” City Councilor Kirk McPike “liked” the post.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Michelin Star Restaurants In DC
DC’s culinary landscape is diverse and expansive. Here, we aim to highlight the best of DC’s culinary scene – from local fine dining to space-age modern cuisine. Washington, DC, is home to some of the best restaurants in the world, making it a great place to dine for tourists and locals alike.
WTOP
POLL ALERT: Houston is No. 1 in the AP Top 25 for 1st time in 39 years; Texas, Virginia next after major poll shakeup
NEW YORK (AP) — POLL ALERT: Houston is No. 1 in the AP Top 25 for 1st time in 39 years; Texas, Virginia next after major poll shakeup. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
sancerresatsunset.com
Hotels near Smithsonian Metro Station in Washington, D.C.
Smithsonian Station is a convenient Metro stop on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. It is within one mile of several popular sites, including:. the National Museum of African American History and Culture. the Hirshhorn Museum & Sculpture Garden. the Sackler Gallery. the Freer Gallery of Art. the National Museum...
Washington Examiner
Metro launches prototype gates to prevent fare evasion
The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority is launching a new gate prototype as the transportation agency works to find a final design that will prevent fare evasion on Metro. Two prototypes have been installed at the Fort Totten stop, which services the Red, Yellow, and Green lines. One design includes...
WUSA
Survey reveals what states put up their Christmas decorations first
WASHINGTON — If you've ever wondered how early is too early to put up your Christmas decorations, one survey says that Nov. 17 is the first day on average that Americans start decorating. Singulart, an online art and design gallery, surveyed over 2,500 Americans on the date they are...
ggwash.org
Events: What does the future hold for the Carter Barron Amphitheater?
Rock Creek Park is fortunate to house a spectacular, approximately 4,000-seat, outdoor amphitheater that, from 1950 to 2017, brought the Washington DC community together to celebrate the confluence of urban outdoors, wilderness, and the performing arts, from popular music to Shakespeare. Due to structural issues and long-term rehabilitation needs, the amphitheater has lain dormant for the past 5 years.
popville.com
Helluva Way to Wake Up – What’d they do? edition
Thanks to Ron for sending from Lanier Heights: “Gallon paint can on the sidewalk is not in the shot.”. National Christmas Tree Lighting in person “Is it worth the time commitment?”. Prince Of Petworth Today at 2:35pm. “National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, 2021. NPS / Nathan King” “Dear...
mocoshow.com
Restaurants That Closed in MoCo in 2022
Below you’ll find a list of restaurants that unfortunately closed in 2022. Please let us know of any restaurants we may have missed. On the flip side, make sure to read our list of Over 100 Restaurants That Have Opened in Montgomery County in 2022. Anh-mazing Viet Kitchen- North...
WTOP
After 2-year break, a holiday shopping tradition returns to DC’s Shaw
A holiday shopping tradition has returned to the Shaw neighborhood after a two-year break during COVID: On Saturday, a steady stream of loyal customers browsed two floors of unique artworks and designs from Black businesses in 15 different states. “For 30 years we’ve been here at Shiloh Baptist Church at...
WTOP
Touring through a winter wonderland: Where to see holiday lights in the DC area
Light festivals and displays are an opportunity for families throughout the DMV to enjoy some holiday spirit together. Here is a list of where you can see holiday lights in the D.C. area:. Maryland. Winter Light Festival in Gaithersburg. The Winter Light Festival in Gaithersburg is welcoming visitors for another...
World Cup brings big crowds to DC bars, restaurants
WASHINGTON — The World Cup’s translating into big business for bars and restaurants in the D.C. area. Fans packed sports bars all across the region to watch the international soccer tournament. However, the United States’ match against England, on Friday, was likely the biggest draw. Staff at...
Bay Net
Gov. Hogan Proclaims November 25 As American Indian Heritage Day In Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today proclaimed November 25 as American Indian Heritage Day in Maryland. The annual holiday, observed in the state since 2008, recognizes both the historical and contemporary contributions and achievements of Maryland’s tribes and indigenous peoples. “American Indian Heritage Day is a time to honor...
WJLA
DC woman learns to 'cook through the dead' by whipping up recipes she finds on gravestones
Washington, D.C. (7News) — Inside Rosie Grant’s Washington, D.C. kitchen – she is preparing snickerdoodle deserts from a recipe she found on a gravestone in California. The recipe she is re-creating will serve her family during the Thanksgiving holiday. “It's from the grave of a woman name...
NBC Washington
‘I Think We Might Be Cousins': Two DC Families Uncover Their Shared Family History
Two D.C. educators named Jason Green share more than the same name. Both have a thirst to teach the next generation, and it wasn’t until recently that they learned that both their family’s history could be traced back to Quince Orchard in 1868. It was a family-reunion almost...
Pilot, passenger rescued from plane that hit power lines
UPDATE, Nov. 28, 8:30 a.m. — Montgomery County Public Schools said that as of 4 a.m., Pepco had restored power to all schools and offices. After the power outages, staff needed to assess all buildings for their safety and other systems readiness such as heat, water and network connectivity. They were to do that throughout […]
rockvillenights.com
Massive power outage across Montgomery County - UPDATE: Gaithersburg plane crash victims rescued
UPDATE - 12:48 AM, November 28: Both occupants of the plane have been successfully rescued, and are on the ground, Montgomery County Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Earl Stoddard said. They are being transported to local hospitals with serious injuries, Fire Chief Goldstein announced, a change from earlier announcements that there were no injuries.
popville.com
Apple store closed in Georgetown while it undergoes, apparently, Major Renovation
Their website doesn’t have a reopening date set only: “Our store is temporarily closed. Please consider using our online services.”
