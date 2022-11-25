Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt in Eau Claire County house fire Monday
TOWN OF UNION (Eau Claire County), Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a house fire on Monday in western Eau Claire County. Wheaton Fire and Rescue said that the home is a total loss as a result of the fire. According to a release, crews were sent to...
Recycling Today
Sonoco announces shutdown of tube, core operations at Wisconsin facility
Sonoco has confirmed it will discontinue its tube and core operations at its Wisconsin Rapids facility, a decision it says was driven by inflation and “excess machine and facility capacity” throughout the organization. According to a report from the Wisconsin Rapids Tribune, Christy Thompson, global marketing and communications...
WEAU-TV 13
Taylor County Sheriff’s Department asks for help locating theft suspect
MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Taylor County Sheriff’s Department is asking for public help locating a theft suspect. Investigators say Austin Krueger, 23, is a suspect in several thefts and burglary incidents that had occurred in the area of the Chequamegon National Forest during October and November. Authorities said...
WSAW
First Alert Weather Day issued for Tuesday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A winter storm system will approach the region on Tuesday, causing hazardous travel conditions as moderate snow & a wintry mix falls. A mix of rain/sleet, and snow arrives on Tuesday during the mid-morning hours. Later in the day, the main storm system arrives and will bring all snow from Eau Claire, Medford, to Minocqua. The Wausau area will see mainly rain before a slow changeover to snow around 4-7 pm on Tuesday.
WEAU-TV 13
Vendors came together at Inspire Nutrition in Eau Claire for Small Business Sunday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We all know Small Business Saturday, but Kjirstin Thull, owner of Inspire Nutrition, was not able to fully be a part of it. Instead, she figure why not extend the tradition one more day. “So we wanted to still be able to spotlight other local...
WSAW
Abbotsford teen harvests unusual buck
ABBOTSFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - It will be a deer season to remember for Payton Schreiber. The 15-year-old Abbotsford teen harvested a buck with an unusual rack. Schreiber’s mother, April, told NewsChannel 7 the animal was entangled in a type of fencing, causing a deformity to its antlers. They believe...
nbc15.com
Watching our next system moving in on Tuesday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A little bit of light rain this morning wasn’t enough to put a complete damper on our Sunday! Temperatures were still comfortable and skies cleared enough to see a bit of sunshine. Skies will continue to clear overnight, we’ll wake up to sunnier conditions to start the workweek on Monday. The sunshine won’t last long, as we’re already tracking our next system which looks to arrive on Tuesday.
stevenspoint.news
One dead in Portage County shooting
PORTAGE COUNTY – One man is dead following a shooting in Portage County. In the early hours of Nov. 27, the Portage County Sheriff’s office was called to a residence in the town of Amherst. “Upon arrival of responding deputies a 92-year-old male was located deceased inside the...
JUST IN: Homicide investigation underway in Portage County
Police say a 78-year-old man is being held on preliminary charges of first-degree intentional homicide after a shooting reported early Sunday morning. Portage County Sheriff’s officials received a call just before 12:30 a.m. Nov. 27 reporting the incident. Deputies responding to an Amherst home discovered a 92-year-old man dead inside.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire Co. Humane Association announces Giving Tuesday matching donation
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Humane Association is announcing that Northwestern Bank has committed a $25,000 matching gift donation to the “Be the Voice” capital campaign. According to ECCHA, the donation will be instrumental in the continued fundraising efforts for the new building, which...
Man injured while unloading gun in parking lot of Wisconsin mall
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — A 21-year-old Wausau man was injured Friday morning when the gun he was unloading in the parking lot of a northeastern Wisconsin shopping mall went off. The incident happened just before 9:10 a.m. at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute. In a news release, the town’s police department said the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and...
wearegreenbay.com
Central Wisconsin man injured after gun accidentally discharges in Fox River Mall parking lot
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers responded to the Fox River Mall parking lot on Black Friday, after reports of an accidental discharge of a firearm, sending one man to the hospital. According to the Grand Chute Police Department, the incident happened just after 9 a.m. on November 25. Officers...
UPDATE: Names, details released in Portage Co. fatal shooting
Police have identified the victim in an apparent weekend homicide as 92-year-old Clarence H. Banks, a guest at the Amherst home in which he was fatally shot. The shooting was reported at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27 at 10263 Yellow Brick Road. Deputies responded and discovered Banks dead inside. A 78-year-old man who lived at the home, Miles W. Bradley, is being held on a preliminary charge of first-degree intentional homicide.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: A potential winter storm could impact the region early this week
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 10s north to the low to mid 20s in Central Wisconsin. Partly to mostly cloudy to start the work week on Monday. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. We are monitoring Tuesday into early Wednesday for a...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire celebrates Small Business Saturday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Small Business Saturday is celebrated the day after Black Friday. It’s a day for small retail business to benefit from holiday shoppers. Eau Claire held it’s own Small Business Saturday, with goals of supporting local stores and taking advantage of shopping deals. Heather...
WEAU-TV 13
Members of Eau Claire’s Ironside Axe Club are headed to the world championship
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The World Axe and Knife Throwing Competition is December 1st through the 4th in Appleton, and three members of Ironside Axe Club in Eau Claire qualified. Michael Arita will be participating in knife throwing while Tyler Trones and Sam Steve Shimek will be axe throwing.
onfocus.news
Names Released in Medford Crash
MEDFORD, WI (OnFocus) – Names have been released in the fatal crash that took place in the Township of Mayville on November 14. The name of the occupant who died at the scene was Tracy M. Anderson, 25, from Medford. The name of the driver is Patrick G. Davis, 32, and the other occupants were: Susan M. Sherwood, 25, and Serapio V. Terrones III, 41.
WEAU-TV 13
