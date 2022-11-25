ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugerties, NY

hudsonvalleyone.com

Santa arrives in Kingston (photos)

Santa arrived in Kingston via a Kingston Fire Department truck at Academy Green on Friday, November 25 for a tree-lighting ceremony, photo ops and listening to children ask what they want for Christmas. This almost 50-year tradition has been sponsored by the Kingston Professional Firefighters Association the day after Thanksgiving. This year the Bruderhof provided hot cocoa and cookies and music was by the Maple Ridge Brass Ensemble. The Association gave away gift certificates to local stores.
KINGSTON, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Wintertide! at the Kingston Waterfront (photos)

On Saturday, November 26, Kingston celebrated Wintertide! at T.R. Gallo Park and along lower Broadway and the West Strand on the waterfront. In conjunction with Shop Small Businesses, stores offered ornament making, hot chocolate, cookies, mulled cider, light refreshments, mini wreath making, yarn spinning demonstration, jewelry making for kids, live music, photos with Santa and more. Savona’s Trattoria offered specialty s’mores pizza, Mariner’s Harbor had complimentary holiday punch and projected silent holiday movies after dark at Brunette. At 5 p.m. there was a tree lighting near Mariner’s Harbor.
KINGSTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Amazing Hidden Feature in $45k Dutchess County Home

It's no secret that it's getting harder and harder to buy a home in the Hudson Valley. In addition to high demand, new record-high interest rates have only made things more difficult. But that's what makes the cheapest house for sale in Dutchess County so special: it's under $50,000 and comes with an amazing hidden feature.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Snowflake Festival in Kingston

The Snowflake Festival will take place on Friday, December 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. in Uptown Kingston’s Historic Stockade District. This year’s event will feature holiday-themed performances, exhibitions, entertainment and open stores offering treats and warm beverages. Explore Uptown’s charming, historic streets as they are decorated and filled with live entertainers including carolers, dancers, horsedrawn carriage rides, a fire-torch juggler, ice-sculpture carvings and much more.
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Dozens get free hot meals on Main Street for Thanksgiving (VIDEO)

POUGHKEEPSIE – Local businessman Los Wood teamed up with the Army National Guard and several local businesses to provide free hot meals to anyone in need on Thanksgiving morning. Wood worked with the owner of Hellshire Cusine, a Main Street restaurant, to grill hundreds of pounds of chicken on a portable grill parked on Main Street in front of Katherine Pena’s Real Divas Boutique.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

All aboard for Kingston Model Railroad Club’s annual train show (photos)

If you are a model train enthusiast or have ever rode on a train, the Kingston Model Railroad Club annual train show is for you! The train museum houses a complete “O” scale railroad system in action. There are scale models of steam and diesel locomotives, antique and modern trains with amazing detailed villages and scenery modeled after the Hudson Valley. There are trolleys, a circus train, Thomas the Tank engine and more.
KINGSTON, NY
Hot 99.1

A New Sports Craze Soon to Fill Up Space in old Latham Kmart

The old Kmart building on Watervliet Shaker Road in Latham is becoming an entertainment and sports destination. The Scarlet Knife, an upscale restaurant just recently opened and more construction is on the way including a new sports complex. What Sports Complex will Be Moving In?. With the rise of a...
LATHAM, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Demolished: The Hudson Valley Says Goodbye to Another Great Diner

Another popular Hudson Valley diner is no more. Always sad to see a great diner close after many years, and even sadder when the building is completely demolished. Diners are a National treasure, and a Hudson Valley treasure you could say, with so many great ones throughout the area. Diners offer a wide range of foods, mostly American cuisine, a casual atmosphere, and, characteristically, a combination of booths served by a waitstaff and a long sit-down counter with direct service. Many diners have extended hours with some open 24 hours.
KINGSTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Big Lottery Jackpot Tickets Sold in Poughkeepsie and Wappingers

Thanksgiving week was very lucky for some Hudson Valley lottery players who snagged big jackpots. I guess the Hudson Valley is the place to be if you want to win the lottery these days. There have been some big jackpot winners crowned right here in our region over the past few weeks. The streak began just before Halloween when someone in Orange County hit the Powerball. Unfortunately, they didn't win the $700 million jackpot on October 28, but they did match enough of the numbers to snag a second-place jackpot of $1 million.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Parallel Parking Capital of New York is This Hudson Valley Town

There are a ton of things to love about one Dutchess County town but if you aren't good at parallel parking you might as well forget trying to visit...LOL!. You already know that the Hudson Valley is full of towns and cities that have a ton of things to offer. We've told you numerous times about one town/city that we love to visit a few times a year that has something for everyone.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

One Of The Oldest New York State Homes Is For Sale South Of Albany

One of the oldest homes in New York State is currently for sale south of Albany. Here's a look inside a 2 million dollar home. This historic home is located at 24 Broadstreet Hollow Road in the Village of Kinderhook New York. The home is located in Columbia County. It's currently on the market for $2,695,000. This historic home has roots back to the American Revolutionary War:
ALBANY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

UPDATE… Cornwall fire damages home

CORNWALL – Fire Saturday evening damaged a residence on Beakes Road in Cornwall. According to first responders, the fire started in the garage and spread into the house displacing six children and two adults. Orange County investigators determined the cause of the fire to be a malfunctioning lithium battery...
CORNWALL, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Woodstock restricts placement of small-cell sites

Anti-5G advocates lauded new Woodstock rules for regulating the placement of cellular provider equipment as a way to protect against the proliferation of next-generation wireless services. The new regs add restrictions to the placement of so-called small-cell sites, which are used for the millimeter wave variety of 5G wireless service, and introduce setback rules for placements.
WOODSTOCK, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two rescued from distressed sailboat on Hudson River Saturday night

BEACON – Two people were rescued from a sailboat that was taking on water in the Hudson River on Saturday night near the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. The City of Beacon Fire Department fielded the call around 8:30 p.m. on November 26, 2022. The Beacon Fire Department requested a marine unit...
BEACON, NY
syossetadvance.com

New business welcomed in Woodbury

Nassau County Legislator Joshua Lafazan (D – Woodbury) joined Madison’s Niche owner Karen McAvoy and the Woodbury business community on Wednesday, Oct. 26 to celebrate the grand opening of her seventh home goods, fashion and lifestyle boutique on Long Island. Located at 7931 Jericho Turnpike in Woodbury, the newest Madison’s Niche store features an exclusive selection of luxury women’s fashions, accessories, home décor, baby products, and more.
WOODBURY, NY

