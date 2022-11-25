Read full article on original website
hudsonvalleyone.com
Saugerties and Ulster now have agreements with broadband competitors
Thanks to funding through the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the New York State ConnectALL initiative, high-speed internet is experiencing something of a Gold Rush, with competing firms hoping to win the favor of consumers across the Hudson Valley. Both the Town and Village of Saugerties have made an arrangement...
Thousands Will Line the Streets of Rhinebeck, NY for Sinterklaas Celebration
One Hudson Valley town will welcome thousands of visitors as they celebrate a long-standing holiday tradition. Sinterklaas! Is Back for 2022 in Rhinebeck, New York. There are a ton of holiday events taking place throughout the Hudson Valley over the next few weeks. But it's safe to say Rhinebeck, New York is home to the biggest and most unique holiday celebration. Dutchess County Tourism announced over the weekend the return of Sinterklaas for 2022.
First of These Was on Mid-Hudson Bridge, Now in Smithsonian
You think you know everything about the Hudson Valley, then you start to have a conversation with someone, and they share with you something you had never heard of! There is something that was on the Mid-Hudson Bridge for 25-years and that "it" is now located in the Smithsonian, Natural Museum of American History.
Amazing Hidden Feature in $45k Dutchess County Home
It's no secret that it's getting harder and harder to buy a home in the Hudson Valley. In addition to high demand, new record-high interest rates have only made things more difficult. But that's what makes the cheapest house for sale in Dutchess County so special: it's under $50,000 and comes with an amazing hidden feature.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Local chocolates to complete your gift-giving
Almost everybody loves chocolate. In fact, according to the recent article by CNN, “Chocolate is having a moment.” Chocolate continues to rise in popularity. As other items have started to decline in purchasing due to belt-tightening amidst increased prices, the buying of chocolate has bucked that trend. The...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Wintertide! at the Kingston Waterfront (photos)
On Saturday, November 26, Kingston celebrated Wintertide! at T.R. Gallo Park and along lower Broadway and the West Strand on the waterfront. In conjunction with Shop Small Businesses, stores offered ornament making, hot chocolate, cookies, mulled cider, light refreshments, mini wreath making, yarn spinning demonstration, jewelry making for kids, live music, photos with Santa and more. Savona’s Trattoria offered specialty s’mores pizza, Mariner’s Harbor had complimentary holiday punch and projected silent holiday movies after dark at Brunette. At 5 p.m. there was a tree lighting near Mariner’s Harbor.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Santa arrives in Kingston (photos)
Santa arrived in Kingston via a Kingston Fire Department truck at Academy Green on Friday, November 25 for a tree-lighting ceremony, photo ops and listening to children ask what they want for Christmas. This almost 50-year tradition has been sponsored by the Kingston Professional Firefighters Association the day after Thanksgiving. This year the Bruderhof provided hot cocoa and cookies and music was by the Maple Ridge Brass Ensemble. The Association gave away gift certificates to local stores.
7 Duhamel Drive, East Fishkill, NY 12533, East Fishkill, NY 12533 - $785,000
EAST FISHKILL, N.Y. — A property at 7 Duhamel Drive, East Fishkill, NY 12533 in East Fishkill is listed at $785,000. School District: Wappingers Central School District.
3 of our Favorite Things in Millbrook, New York
Celebrities, classic food vibes, wine, a zoo, and much more!. We've told you many times that the Hudson Valley is full of so many extraordinary small hometowns!! Each county in the area has so many options to choose from if you are looking for a nice place to spend a day! Ulster, Orange, Sullivan, and Putnam Counties all have gems, but there is one place in Dutchess County that we think everyone should check out soon.
News 12
Yesterday’s Irish Pub closing Warwick location after 37 years
The Warwick community is preparing to say goodbye, for now, to a decades-old restaurant downtown. Yesterday’s Irish Pub is closing their Main Street location on Sunday after 37 years in business. The owner, John Christison, tells News 12 he decided not to renew their lease and is taking a...
Former New Paltz Apple Orchard to Become State-of-the-Art Operations Center
There is one piece of land in the New Paltz area that over the years has been rumored to be, the new home of a Walmart, a resort, and a waterpark but it looks like the county has other plans. The Ulster County Legislature has officially approved the purchase of...
Big Lottery Jackpot Tickets Sold in Poughkeepsie and Wappingers
Thanksgiving week was very lucky for some Hudson Valley lottery players who snagged big jackpots. I guess the Hudson Valley is the place to be if you want to win the lottery these days. There have been some big jackpot winners crowned right here in our region over the past few weeks. The streak began just before Halloween when someone in Orange County hit the Powerball. Unfortunately, they didn't win the $700 million jackpot on October 28, but they did match enough of the numbers to snag a second-place jackpot of $1 million.
1 Dead, 7 Exposed To ‘Suspicious White Powder’ In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley resident is dead and seven first responders were treated after being exposed to a"suspicious white powder" On Monday, the Washingtonville Police Department and Blooming Grove EMS responded to a call reporting a man in cardiac arrest at a home on Burnett Way. "Suspicious White Powder" Discovered In...
I Was Cornered By 3 Coyotes in Poughkeepsie, New York
I've grown up seeing coyotes around the Hudson Valley, and hearing plenty of stories. Most of the time if I ever saw any coyotes, I was either in a car, or watching from a window inside a house. I hadn't experienced a coyote in person, until this. Taking a Stroll...
Parallel Parking Capital of New York is This Hudson Valley Town
There are a ton of things to love about one Dutchess County town but if you aren't good at parallel parking you might as well forget trying to visit...LOL!. You already know that the Hudson Valley is full of towns and cities that have a ton of things to offer. We've told you numerous times about one town/city that we love to visit a few times a year that has something for everyone.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Holiday in Saugerties December 4
A Holiday in the Village of Saugerties will be held on Sunday, December 4 starting at noon. The parade begins at 6 p.m. The festivities include a community tree-lighting, a deejay playing music, the great toy giveaway sponsored by Bob Siracusano, Santa and his elves, horsedrawn carriage rides, a craft and bake sale, open house in all the shops with goodies and activities throughout.
6 Outstanding Places in Orange County to Cut Your Own Christmas Trees
If this is the year you are going out to cut your own tree, here are six places to do it in Orange County. As the holidays approach many families across the Hudson Valley are making plans to cut down their own Christmas tree and if you live anywhere near Orange County, we found six great places to get this year's tree.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Woodstock restricts placement of small-cell sites
Anti-5G advocates lauded new Woodstock rules for regulating the placement of cellular provider equipment as a way to protect against the proliferation of next-generation wireless services. The new regs add restrictions to the placement of so-called small-cell sites, which are used for the millimeter wave variety of 5G wireless service, and introduce setback rules for placements.
hudsonvalleyone.com
All aboard for Kingston Model Railroad Club’s annual train show (photos)
If you are a model train enthusiast or have ever rode on a train, the Kingston Model Railroad Club annual train show is for you! The train museum houses a complete “O” scale railroad system in action. There are scale models of steam and diesel locomotives, antique and modern trains with amazing detailed villages and scenery modeled after the Hudson Valley. There are trolleys, a circus train, Thomas the Tank engine and more.
Mid-Hudson News Network
UPDATE… Cornwall fire damages home
CORNWALL – Fire Saturday evening damaged a residence on Beakes Road in Cornwall. According to first responders, the fire started in the garage and spread into the house displacing six children and two adults. Orange County investigators determined the cause of the fire to be a malfunctioning lithium battery...
