Kingston, NY

hudsonvalleyone.com

Santa arrives in Kingston (photos)

Santa arrived in Kingston via a Kingston Fire Department truck at Academy Green on Friday, November 25 for a tree-lighting ceremony, photo ops and listening to children ask what they want for Christmas. This almost 50-year tradition has been sponsored by the Kingston Professional Firefighters Association the day after Thanksgiving. This year the Bruderhof provided hot cocoa and cookies and music was by the Maple Ridge Brass Ensemble. The Association gave away gift certificates to local stores.
KINGSTON, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Wintertide! at the Kingston Waterfront (photos)

On Saturday, November 26, Kingston celebrated Wintertide! at T.R. Gallo Park and along lower Broadway and the West Strand on the waterfront. In conjunction with Shop Small Businesses, stores offered ornament making, hot chocolate, cookies, mulled cider, light refreshments, mini wreath making, yarn spinning demonstration, jewelry making for kids, live music, photos with Santa and more. Savona’s Trattoria offered specialty s’mores pizza, Mariner’s Harbor had complimentary holiday punch and projected silent holiday movies after dark at Brunette. At 5 p.m. there was a tree lighting near Mariner’s Harbor.
KINGSTON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Thousands Will Line the Streets of Rhinebeck, NY for Sinterklaas Celebration

One Hudson Valley town will welcome thousands of visitors as they celebrate a long-standing holiday tradition. Sinterklaas! Is Back for 2022 in Rhinebeck, New York. There are a ton of holiday events taking place throughout the Hudson Valley over the next few weeks. But it's safe to say Rhinebeck, New York is home to the biggest and most unique holiday celebration. Dutchess County Tourism announced over the weekend the return of Sinterklaas for 2022.
RHINEBECK, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

All aboard for Kingston Model Railroad Club’s annual train show (photos)

If you are a model train enthusiast or have ever rode on a train, the Kingston Model Railroad Club annual train show is for you! The train museum houses a complete “O” scale railroad system in action. There are scale models of steam and diesel locomotives, antique and modern trains with amazing detailed villages and scenery modeled after the Hudson Valley. There are trolleys, a circus train, Thomas the Tank engine and more.
KINGSTON, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Saugerties and Ulster now have agreements with broadband competitors

Thanks to funding through the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the New York State ConnectALL initiative, high-speed internet is experiencing something of a Gold Rush, with competing firms hoping to win the favor of consumers across the Hudson Valley. Both the Town and Village of Saugerties have made an arrangement...
SAUGERTIES, NY
101.5 WPDH

Amazing Hidden Feature in $45k Dutchess County Home

It's no secret that it's getting harder and harder to buy a home in the Hudson Valley. In addition to high demand, new record-high interest rates have only made things more difficult. But that's what makes the cheapest house for sale in Dutchess County so special: it's under $50,000 and comes with an amazing hidden feature.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Demolished: The Hudson Valley Says Goodbye to Another Great Diner

Another popular Hudson Valley diner is no more. Always sad to see a great diner close after many years, and even sadder when the building is completely demolished. Diners are a National treasure, and a Hudson Valley treasure you could say, with so many great ones throughout the area. Diners offer a wide range of foods, mostly American cuisine, a casual atmosphere, and, characteristically, a combination of booths served by a waitstaff and a long sit-down counter with direct service. Many diners have extended hours with some open 24 hours.
KINGSTON, NY
News 12

Yesterday’s Irish Pub closing Warwick location after 37 years

The Warwick community is preparing to say goodbye, for now, to a decades-old restaurant downtown. Yesterday’s Irish Pub is closing their Main Street location on Sunday after 37 years in business. The owner, John Christison, tells News 12 he decided not to renew their lease and is taking a...
WARWICK, NY
101.5 WPDH

Big Lottery Jackpot Tickets Sold in Poughkeepsie and Wappingers

Thanksgiving week was very lucky for some Hudson Valley lottery players who snagged big jackpots. I guess the Hudson Valley is the place to be if you want to win the lottery these days. There have been some big jackpot winners crowned right here in our region over the past few weeks. The streak began just before Halloween when someone in Orange County hit the Powerball. Unfortunately, they didn't win the $700 million jackpot on October 28, but they did match enough of the numbers to snag a second-place jackpot of $1 million.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Dozens get free hot meals on Main Street for Thanksgiving (VIDEO)

POUGHKEEPSIE – Local businessman Los Wood teamed up with the Army National Guard and several local businesses to provide free hot meals to anyone in need on Thanksgiving morning. Wood worked with the owner of Hellshire Cusine, a Main Street restaurant, to grill hundreds of pounds of chicken on a portable grill parked on Main Street in front of Katherine Pena’s Real Divas Boutique.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
NYS Music

The Weight Band at The Bardavon, A Hudson Valley Homecoming

The Weight Band and special guests Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams started off the pre-Thanksgiving festivities at the Bardavon Theater in Poughkeepsie on Saturday, November 19th. With many performing having roots in Woodstock, The Band, and Levon Helm’s Midnight Ramble the night was more than just another show. Larry...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Parallel Parking Capital of New York is This Hudson Valley Town

There are a ton of things to love about one Dutchess County town but if you aren't good at parallel parking you might as well forget trying to visit...LOL!. You already know that the Hudson Valley is full of towns and cities that have a ton of things to offer. We've told you numerous times about one town/city that we love to visit a few times a year that has something for everyone.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Buy Nothing Day November 26 in New Paltz

A Buy Nothing Day sale will take place on Saturday, November 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the New Paltz Friends Meetinghouse (Quakers), located at 8 North Manheim Boulevard in New Paltz. Shop for gently used, like-new items for your gift-giving needs, free of charge! Say “No” to shopping and “Yes” to recycling and sharing!
NEW PALTZ, NY
Hudson Valley Post

What’s With ‘RV Row’ Outside this Store in Monroe, New York?

New York State is experiencing a homeless crisis. According to the United States Interagecy Council on Homelessness, roughly 90,000 New Yorkers do not have are homeless. I don't get out to this are very often but there always seems to be several RV's camped out here. Some Hudson Valley residents are complaining about the sight but are they breaking any rules or laws?
MONROE, NY

