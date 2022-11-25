Read full article on original website
jocoreport.com
Aleen Maness Langdon
Benson, NC: Mrs. Aleen Maness Langdon, age 102, of Hwy 50 North, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Funeral Services will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Rose and Graham Funeral Chapel in Benson, NC. Officiating will be Pastor Eddie White. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery in Benson.
Edlyn Rae Hynes
Clayton, NC: Ms. Edlyn Rae Hynes, age 87, of Clayton, NC passes away surrounded by loved ones on November 27, 2022. A graveside Celebration of Life will be held in the summer of 2023 at the West Point Cemetery in New York, where she will be laid to rest with her husband Jack.
Nancy Trogdon
Nancy Pounds Trogdon, age 87, died Friday evening, November 25, 2022, at UNC Johnston Health of Clayton. Born January 4, 1935 in Johnston County she was the daughter of the late Lawrence Gus and Nancy Dowless Pounds. Surviving are her children; Fletcher Trogdon and his wife Shelia of Wilson’s Mills,...
Terry Allen Moore
Raleigh, NC: Mr. Terry Allen Moore, age 62, of W. Plantation Circle passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at his daughter’s residence surrounded by his loving family. Memorial Services will be held-3:00 PM Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Rose and Graham Funeral Chapel in Benson, NC. Officiating will be Pastor Randy Beasley.
Brooks Winborne
Roma Brooks Winborne, 85, of Smithfield, NC passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, November 26, 2022, surrounded by close family. He was preceded in death by his parents Gladys and Romer Winborne, and sister Jean Anderson. Brooks enjoyed a successful 35-year career with Universal Leaf Tobacco Company, retiring early...
Jerry Dan Jackson
Clayton – Jerry Dan Jackson, age 74, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, in his home of Clayton. Jerry was born in Wayne County on October 18, 1948. He was a son to the late Ivey Leo Jackson and Hazel Amelia Barber Jackson. In addition to his parents; Ivey Jackson and Hazel Jackson Hill, Jerry is preceded in death by brother, Denwood Jackson; sisters, Linda Jackson Graham and Judy Jackson Aycock.
WCC Mourns Passing Of Former President
GOLDSBORO – Dr. Edward H. Wilson, Jr. passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. He served as Wayne Community College’s fourth president for 15 years (1992-2007) as well as its Educational Development Officer for five years (1973 – 1978) and Associate Vice President for Instructional Services for two years (1978-1980).
Stephanie Leigh Capps
Stephanie Leigh Capps, 54, of Pikeville, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 at her home. Stephanie was born in Wayne County to Linda Edwards Capps and the late Walter Theron Capps. In addition to her mother, Stephanie is survived by her brother, Steve Capps and wife Twila of Goldsboro;...
84 Year-Old Johnston County Woman Loses Over $30,000 In Scam
BENSON – An elderly Johnston County woman lost a large sum of money after falling victim to the Grandparents scam. The 84 year-old Benson area resident received a call several weeks ago from person claiming her granddaughter had been involved in a multi-car accident and that money was needed to pay for the damages to the other vehicles.
19th Century Christmas Celebration At Bentonville Set For Dec. 3
FOUR OAKS – Bentonville Battlefield State Historic Site will host its annual Christmas Open House, “A Civil War Christmas,” on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors will have the chance to see the Harper House as never before. The house will be furnished as the residence of the Harper family in December 1865 instead of its normal set up as a field hospital. During the day reenactors will show how Civil War soldiers would have marked the holiday season. Everyone will be welcome to decorate and take home their own holiday ornament.
Driver Injured In Single Car Accident
CLAYTON – One person was injured and transported to the hospital Sunday morning following a single car accident in the 1900 block of Vinson Road. A Jeep veered off the roadway to the right and struck a ditchbank, stopping just a couple of feet away from a utility pole.
Driver Of Illegally Parked Vehicle Leads Police On Chase, Drugs Seized
CLAYTON – Clayton Police seized several ounces of cocaine and marijuana and arrested two people Saturday night. It started out at the Food Lion on US 70 Business. Police Chief Greg Tart said an officer was investigating an illegally parked vehicle in the fire lane in front of the grocery store. As the officer was talking with the driver, he sped away. In the process the suspect hit a parked car.
Scott Harper Named Grand Marshal For 2022 Selma Tree Lighting And Parade
SELMA – The Town of Selma has announced Scott Harper, recently retired Unit Director at Selma Bojangles, will be the Grand Marshal for the Christmas in Selma 2022 Tree Lighting and Parade on December 6th. Many in Selma know Scott from his years of service with the Tri-Arc Food Systems and Bojangles brand.
Human Remains Found In Area Missing Person Last Seen
WAYNE COUNTY – A volunteer search team located human remains in Wayne County. Around 4:13pm Sunday, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified the remains were found in the 400 block of Billy Price Road in the Seven Springs area. Authorities said no positive identification has...
Vidal Sanchez-Hernandez
Kenly – Vidal Sanchez-Hernandez, age 63, passed away Monday November 28, 2022 at UNC Chapel Hill Hospital. He was born in Veracruz, Mexico on July 10, 1959 to Olivo Sanchez and Francisca Hernandez. He is preceded in death by a brother, Olivo Sanchez. A funeral mass will be held...
JCC Esports Athlete Signs NIL Licensing Agreement
SMITHFIELD – Taylor Thimmesh is proving that playing video games is not a waste of time. Thimmesh is the first Esports athlete ever to sign a NIL licensing agreement with R3Vel & Vick Entertainment, LLC (dba R3V Sports). He is also the first JCC athlete to be signed by an agency.
