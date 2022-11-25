Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Holiday Rush: Why Investors May Want to Add Retail ETFs to Their Cart
'Tis the season for shopping — and maybe for some investors: ETFs. Despite consumer headwinds tied to the economic slowdown, Amplify ETFs' Brian Giere sees opportunities in retail. "We are expecting continued outperformance or record growth in online specifically," the firms' head of national accounts told CNBC's "ETF Edge"...
10 Budget-Friendly Perfume Gift Sets That Are Actually Worth Buying for the Holidays
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. From perfume and colognes to scented candles and baked goods, certain smells remind us of the holiday season. If you’ve been looking for a scent or an affordable holiday gift or stocking stuffer, perfume sampler sets might be the way to go. Sephora’s $72 sampler set sold out not long after going viral on Twitter earlier this month. The gift set was packed with more than a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
These 4 Tips Can Help You Dig Out of Debt After Record Black Friday and Cyber Monday Spending
So far this November, consumers have spent $107.7 billion online, up nearly 10% from last year. To make their holiday purchases, more shoppers are relying heavily on credit cards and buy now, pay later plans. Experts say it's not too late to avoid falling deeper in debt. Consumers spent a...
Comments / 0