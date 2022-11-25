ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Portland State

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 4 days ago

The Mountaineers were not themselves offensively in Thursday night's loss to Purdue. They shot just 5/22 (22.7%) from three-point land and failed to take advantage of the Boilermakers turnovers. Foul trouble hurt the Mountaineers, playing much of the second half without Jimmy Bell Jr. and Tre Mitchell. Despite being forced to throw out various lineups out there that haven't played all that much together, West Virginia showed fight and had the game as close as four deep into the second half.

Portland State did what they could against a far superior Gonzaga team, but just couldn't string any stops together to have any real chance of hanging in the game. If West Virginia struggles to shoot it like they did last night and Portland State makes shots as they typically do, it might become a good game.

According to the ESPN BPI, West Virginia has an 84.6% chance to win while Portland State has a 15.4% chance.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MountaineerMaven

Mountaineers Pummel Gators

Portland, OR - The West Virginia Mountaineers (6-1) throttled the Florida Gators (4-3) in the final consolation game of the PK85 Legacy Invitational 84-55. Forward Trey Mitchell led all scorers with 17 rebounds while guard Erik Stevenson registered 17 points on an efficient 6-8 shooting from the floor and forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. recorded 13 points on the night.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

WVU Sports Hall of Famer Donna Abbott dies at 52

Donna Abbott, one of the best players in West Virginia women’s basketball history, and a recent inductee to the WVU Sports Hall of Fame, has died at the age of 52. According to a release from WVU, she passed away Sunday evening in her hometown of Huntington, West Virginia.
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

West Virginia and Florida Square Off in the PK85

Portland, OR – The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-1) will meet the Florida Gators (4-2) Sunday night in a battle for fifth place of the PK85 Legacy invitational with tip-off scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EST and broadcasting on ESPNU. Florida dropped the opening round of the PK 85 to Xavier...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

Anderson Named Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week

Five-foot-eleven, 214-pound freshman running back Jaylen Anderson was named Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week for his success against Oklahoma State last weekend. Anderson secured 15 rushes for 155 yards in the West Virginia win; he also added 54- and 57-yard touchdowns that helped the Mountaineers to a 24-19 season-concluding victory. Anderson finished the season with 35 carries for 275 yards and two touchdowns in six games.
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

2023 Florida Offensive Lineman Commits to West Virginia

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Can WVU Football still make a bowl game? It's complicated

West Virginia's 2022 season is complete.... or is it? The Mountaineers finished the season 5-7 which, under normal circumstances, would keep them from being bowl eligible. However, given the glut of bowl games and the cannibalism going on around college football this season, there are not enough teams finishing .500 or above to fill those bowl slots. Thus, the bowl selection committees would turn to 5-7 teams and teams would get in based off the Academic Progress Rate.
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

How WVU's 2022 Transfers Performed at Their New Schools

QB Jarret Doege ----> Troy. Played in seven games. Completed 44-of-64 pass attempts for 575 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions. Played in three games. Recorded eight carries for 18 yards. WR Devell Washington ----> Northern Iowa. No stats recorded. WR Sean Ryan ----> Rutgers. Played in twelve games. Recorded...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs Florida

Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for this afternoon's game against Florida. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @MountaineersNow. Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

Sunday Morning Thoughts: Should He Stay or Should He Go?

It may not have been the prettiest of all wins, but at the end of the day, it doesn't matter how you get to the result as long as it's the one you want. Neal Brown got exactly what he wanted from his team on Saturday afternoon in Stillwater by defeating Oklahoma State 24-19, ending a seven-game losing streak to the Cowboys, and finishing the season the right way.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

The Next Few Days Will Tell Us A Lot About the Future of West Virginia Football

Morgantown, West Virginia – Nothing has changed. Neal Brown still deserves to be fired. A win against an average Oklahoma State team with a terrible freshman quarterback doesn’t change the fact that West Virginia has three losing seasons in the past four years. It doesn’t change the fact that Neal Brown is 22-25 in four seasons. And it doesn’t change the fact that Neal Brown has been out-coached over and over again during his time with the Mountaineers.
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

WATCH: Lee Kpogba Oklahoma State Postgame

The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7, 3-6) upset the Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-5, 4-5) 24-19 Saturday afternoon. Linebacker Lee Kpogba met with the media following the game and discussed the win over Oklahoma State, playing in the elements and more. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

WATCH: Jaylen Anderson Oklahoma State Postgame

The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7, 3-6) upset the Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-5, 4-5) 24-19 Saturday afternoon. Running back Jaylen Anderson met with the media following his 155-yard and two touchdown rushing performance. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook -...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
513K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/westvirginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy