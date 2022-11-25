ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

2 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Spring Branch home, HPD says

By Chad Washington
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DbTVL_0jNRmeHc00

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two people were killed, and two others are injured during shooting at a home in Spring Branch.

It happened Thanksgiving evening around 9 p.m. at a home on the 1500 block of Baggett Lane.

Police said a family had just finished eating dinner when the ex-husband of one of the victims forced his way through the back door and began firing multiple shots. A woman and man were killed in the gunfire.

“The families were celebrating, they just finished eating. The suspect, who is known to be the ex-husband of the deceased female, came into the back door and just started firing at the people inside the house,” HPD Assistant Chief Patricia Cantu said.

There were four other people at the home during the shooting but ran to other rooms for safety and were unharmed.

A 15-year-old boy and another man were shot and injured. They were taken to the hospital, where the teen in is stable condition and the other man is in serious condition, police said.

The suspect fled the home in an unknown direction.

Police believe the suspect and the woman killed do share a child together, but they did not give any more information about the child.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

Houston hit-and-run driver found at ER after leaving teenage passenger to die, police say

HOUSTON – A Houston man has been charged with failure to stop and render aid after leaving the scene of a crash where he was a driver. KSAT sister station KPRC reported that 19-year-old Angel David Espinoza Martinez was driving a red Nissan Altima southbound in the 8000 block of South Gessner Road around 4:45 a.m. Sunday when he failed to stay in the roadway and struck a power pole.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonstringer_com

Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truck

Two men are dead after a double shooting occurred outside of a Fuel Depot gas station located at 11575 Bissonnet Street in Houston, TX just after 11 p.m. on November 17, 2022. The suspect, a light-skinned black male with brownish dreadlocks is still on the run after taking off from the scene on foot, police say. He was wearing either navy blue or black clothing.
HOUSTON, TX
1021theville.com

Police Chief Seemingly Disputes That Takeoff’s Killer Is Already Dead

Houston police continue to investigate the murder of Migos rapper Takeoff. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner is urging people to be patient with the investigation. He told Houston's KPRC that the case is “progressing” and also downplayed that Takeoff's killer has been killed in retaliation. He explained, “You...
HOUSTON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy