Police arrest man suspected in fatal shooting near MLK, Lake Mead
38-year-old Jason Spellman is behind bars on Monday in connection with a fatal shooting outside a residence in central Las Vegas.
Suspect in custody after man shot while jump-starting car in central Las Vegas
A suspect in the murder of a 54-year-old man who was shot while jump-starting a car is in custody on Monday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says
Man dead after running into burning apartment in North Las Vegas, officials say
A man is dead after running into a burning apartment in North Las Vegas, according to the North Las Vegas Fire Department.
Man arrested in north Las Vegas valley shooting, police say
A man was arrested in connection with a murder in the north Las Vegas valley.
Deadly fire in North Las Vegas investigated after woman claims armed husband set fire to home, officials say
A deadly house fire is being investigated after a woman claims her husband set the house on fire while carrying a gun, according to NLVFD.
2nd man arrested in connection with deadly stabbing outside Las Vegas Jackpot Joanie’s
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another person accused in connection with a deadly stabbing outside a Jackpot Joanie’s last month has been arrested. James Deyro, 41, is facing charges of open murder and conspiracy to commit murder after a fight over property left a man dead. Just before 11 p.m. on Oct. 16, Las Vegas Metro […]
Metro: Man shot and killed outside residence in east valley
Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting Saturday night in the east valley.
North Las Vegas Fire Department, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue respond to 2 deadly fires
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The North Las Vegas Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to two deadly fires on Monday. The first one was at about 6:18 a.m. Authorities responded to the 2200 block of Sun Avenue after reports of an apartment fire. Investigators said on-scene...
Las Vegas police investigate 'murder-suicide' near downtown
Las Vegas police said they are investigating a "murder-suicide" that occurred near downtown and east Las Vegas area.
Las Vegas police report one man dead after drive-by shooting in east valley
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 4800 block of Ballantine Drive.
Argument between husband, wife leads to murder-suicide, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An argument between a husband and a wife led to a murder-suicide Sunday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said police were called to a home in the 1500 block of Ardmore Street, near Eastern and Oakey, for reports of a shooting. Police found a man and woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead on scene.
Manner of death ‘undetermined’ after man found dead in Las Vegas desert
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s Office said the manner of death of a man found dead in the desert was undetermined. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police found the body of a man in a desert area near W. Lake Mead Boulevard and the 215 beltway around 10 a.m. June 19. Police said the victim had signs of trauma.
Woman dead following multi-vehicle crash caused by drunk driver in Peccole Ranch
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One woman is dead following a multi-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday night on South Fort Apache Road, police say. Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated a 2003 Nissan Altima was traveling south on Fort Apache, south of Red Hills, in the second of three through travel lanes at approximately 10:58 p.m.
SWAT, Las Vegas police activity near downtown
Las Vegas police and SWAT are on scene near downtown. RTC says to use other routes if drivers are in the area.
Las Vegas police: Missing teen last seen in Snow Mountain area
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Paiute Police Department is searching for a missing teenager who was last seen in the Snow Mountain area of the Las Vegas Paiute Reservation. Police said Nomi Armendariz, 16, was last seen on Saturday, November 26, near northbound US 95 and Kyle Canyon. Armendariz might be in severe […]
1 dead after 3-car suspected DUI crash near Peccole Ranch
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person was killed after a three-car crash near the Peccole Ranch neighborhood in Las Vegas Thursday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 10:58 p.m. Nov. 24 on S. Fort Apache Road near Red Hills Road. According to police, a Nissan...
Las Vegas police unload 30-foot trailer of stolen goods
Las Vegas police and retailers are in the process of cataloguing a 30-foot moving trailer filled with stolen goods recovered from a suspected fencing operation.
Family of victim speaks out following 2 murders on the same street, 1 day apart
It was a tragic weekend on the Historic Westside as two homicides took place in the same neighborhood. Both murders happened near MLK Boulevard and Lake Mead Boulevard this past Saturday and Sunday.
54-year-old man attempting to jump start car was shot, Las Vegas police say
Las Vegas Police are investigating a homicide that resulted in the death of one person near West Hassell Avenue Saturday night.
PHOTOS: Spoils of alleged fencing operation could be worth $1M
Las Vegas police released photos Monday showing the spoils of an alleged fencing operation busted earlier this month. The Nov. 17, bust resulted in at least three arrests and the recovery of stolen property valued anywhere from $500,000 to $1 million.
