Vermont shooting ranges closing for the winter
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department will be closing its two public shooting ranges for the winter. The Hammond Cove public shooting range in Hartland will close December 12 and the West Mountain Wildlife Management Area public shooting range will close on December 14. The Hammond Cove range has a...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bolide flashing over Lake Champlain
NORTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - There was an unusual sight in the skies over Vermont this weekend!. John Hadden sent in video from a security camera at a camp in North Hero showing a bolide flashing over Lake Champlain at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The meteor burned pretty brightly because...
Made in Vermont: Dell’Amore sauce
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Each jar of Dell’Amore sauce has the flavors of Italy sealed into a 25-ounce jar. But more than that, it’s the smell of Frank Dell’Amore’s childhood. “My mom had six kids and we just were so fascinated with the smells, the aroma,...
Rising interest rates are having a mixed impact on real estate and construction in Vermont
Homes are still selling, as inventory remains low, but observers are keeping a watchful eye on the markets. Read the story on VTDigger here: Rising interest rates are having a mixed impact on real estate and construction in Vermont.
Vermont meat processor expands with $1.1 million federal grant
The grant is part of the Biden administration’s effort to strengthen the local food supply chain. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont meat processor expands with $1.1 million federal grant.
9 Quaint New England Towns Perfect For An Old-Fashioned Christmas
Cobblestone streets, peppermint-dusted hot cocoa, and the quiet charm of a place that feels like you’ve stepped into a Norman Rockwell painting…there’s no place quite like New England during the holidays. One of the oldest parts of the country, the coastal enclaves and quaint Main Streets found throughout Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont are like none other.
Environmental group sues state over logging, land management planning
The environmental group Standing Trees has sued the state government, alleging that officials have missed necessary pieces of the land management planning process. The lawsuit, filed in Washington County Superior Court last week, asks the court to stop the state from authorizing new timber contracts in state forests, parks and wildlife management areas until a rulemaking process, which it claims is required by law, has been completed.
Wreaths Across America coming to Vermont
RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Wreaths Across America will be at Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery on December 17th. They’ll be laying remembrance wreaths on graves, while saying the name of each veteran aloud. So far, 434 are wreaths have been sponsored, but they’re hoping to get 1,066 more. It...
First Snow in New Hampshire: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record
First Snow in New Hampshire: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record. Serene and untamed, you might be wondering when the first snow in New Hampshire typically occurs. This state is renowned for its recreation and outdoor activities, particularly in the wintertime. But what can you expect out of a typical New Hampshire winter and what might the average temperatures be like in this portion of the United States?
Lawmakers consider drafting articles of impeachment against Vt. sheriff
Vt. man accused of recklessly firing gun in home appears in court. A Shaftsbury man appeared in court on Monday after police said he recklessly fired a gun inside his home while others-- including a child-- were inside.
Vermont cannabis retailers well-stocked for holidays
Dispensaries are confident they will have the supply to meet the expected high demand.
VT cannabis dispensaries gear up for holiday season
VT cannabis dispensaries gear up for holiday season
Vermont Attorney General's Office advising caution for holiday shopping, donations
MONTPELIER, Vt. — This time of year, people should be aware of how they are donating and spending money to make sure it ends up in the right hands. The Vermont Attorney General's Office wants to make sure people don’t fall victim to scams. “Across the board, you...
Gasoline prices fall, but more slowly
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont are $3.84 per gallon, down 5.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.90/g. Vermont prices are down 5.6 cents from a month ago and are up 51.4 cents from a year ago. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 13.6 cents...
Men used knife, fireplace poker to rob Vermont quick stop, police say
Vermonters use different strategies to find savings as they tackle holiday shopping lists. Cyber Monday is a day for shoppers to snag a great deal on holiday buys from the comfort of their couches.
Invaders coming soon to a forest near you
Forests define New Hampshire’s landscape. At more than 80 percent forested, our state is the second most forest covered state in the union, just after Maine. It hasn’t always been that way, as historians will remind us. When European settlers arrived, they found a forest that they assumed was primeval, or untouched. It was in […] The post Invaders coming soon to a forest near you appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Vermont regulators unanimously approve extension of all-payer health reform contract
Development of a new multi-state agreement with Medicare is in the works, but likely would not be implemented until 2025. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont regulators unanimously approve extension of all-payer health reform contract.
Report: EV rules will help Vermont make headway toward 2030 climate targets
Search underway for gunman who hit St. Albans quick stop Friday morning.
Phil Scott launches new equity initiative focused on Vermont municipalities
“These are all issues that could, in part, be addressed at the state and federal levels, but that absolutely have to be tackled at the local level as well if we really want to move the needle,” said Xusana Davis, executive director of the state’s Office of Racial Equity. Read the story on VTDigger here: Phil Scott launches new equity initiative focused on Vermont municipalities.
Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in New Hampshire?
Have you ever been on a long car ride and you start to feel unbelievably sleepy? You try everything you can think of combat the sleepiness, including smacking your own face, rolling down the windows and letting the cold air hit your face, and blasting upbeat music. But sometimes, the smartest and safest thing to do is pull over and sneak in a little roadside snooze. There are even highway signs that tell you to do this. I was curious what the law is around sleeping your car in New Hampshire. Is it legal or not? I did a little digging.
