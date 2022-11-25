ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

wamc.org

Vermont shooting ranges closing for the winter

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department will be closing its two public shooting ranges for the winter. The Hammond Cove public shooting range in Hartland will close December 12 and the West Mountain Wildlife Management Area public shooting range will close on December 14. The Hammond Cove range has a...
HARTLAND, VT
WCAX

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bolide flashing over Lake Champlain

NORTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - There was an unusual sight in the skies over Vermont this weekend!. John Hadden sent in video from a security camera at a camp in North Hero showing a bolide flashing over Lake Champlain at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The meteor burned pretty brightly because...
NORTH HERO, VT
WCAX

Made in Vermont: Dell’Amore sauce

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Each jar of Dell’Amore sauce has the flavors of Italy sealed into a 25-ounce jar. But more than that, it’s the smell of Frank Dell’Amore’s childhood. “My mom had six kids and we just were so fascinated with the smells, the aroma,...
VERMONT STATE
travelawaits.com

9 Quaint New England Towns Perfect For An Old-Fashioned Christmas

Cobblestone streets, peppermint-dusted hot cocoa, and the quiet charm of a place that feels like you’ve stepped into a Norman Rockwell painting…there’s no place quite like New England during the holidays. One of the oldest parts of the country, the coastal enclaves and quaint Main Streets found throughout Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont are like none other.
MAINE STATE
VTDigger

Environmental group sues state over logging, land management planning

The environmental group Standing Trees has sued the state government, alleging that officials have missed necessary pieces of the land management planning process. The lawsuit, filed in Washington County Superior Court last week, asks the court to stop the state from authorizing new timber contracts in state forests, parks and wildlife management areas until a rulemaking process, which it claims is required by law, has been completed.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Wreaths Across America coming to Vermont

RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Wreaths Across America will be at Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery on December 17th. They’ll be laying remembrance wreaths on graves, while saying the name of each veteran aloud. So far, 434 are wreaths have been sponsored, but they’re hoping to get 1,066 more. It...
RANDOLPH, VT
a-z-animals.com

First Snow in New Hampshire: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record

First Snow in New Hampshire: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record. Serene and untamed, you might be wondering when the first snow in New Hampshire typically occurs. This state is renowned for its recreation and outdoor activities, particularly in the wintertime. But what can you expect out of a typical New Hampshire winter and what might the average temperatures be like in this portion of the United States?
OREGON STATE
vermontbiz.com

Gasoline prices fall, but more slowly

Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont are $3.84 per gallon, down 5.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.90/g. Vermont prices are down 5.6 cents from a month ago and are up 51.4 cents from a year ago. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 13.6 cents...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Men used knife, fireplace poker to rob Vermont quick stop, police say

Vermonters use different strategies to find savings as they tackle holiday shopping lists. Cyber Monday is a day for shoppers to snag a great deal on holiday buys from the comfort of their couches. South Burlington sees record number of stolen vehicles. Updated: 5 minutes ago. South Burlington Police are...
VERMONT STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

Invaders coming soon to a forest near you

Forests define New Hampshire’s landscape. At more than 80 percent forested, our state is the second most forest covered state in the union, just after Maine. It hasn’t always been that way, as historians will remind us. When European settlers arrived, they found a forest that they assumed was primeval, or untouched. It was in […] The post Invaders coming soon to a forest near you appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
VTDigger

Phil Scott launches new equity initiative focused on Vermont municipalities

“These are all issues that could, in part, be addressed at the state and federal levels, but that absolutely have to be tackled at the local level as well if we really want to move the needle,” said Xusana Davis, executive director of the state’s Office of Racial Equity. Read the story on VTDigger here: Phil Scott launches new equity initiative focused on Vermont municipalities.
VERMONT STATE
103.7 WCYY

Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in New Hampshire?

Have you ever been on a long car ride and you start to feel unbelievably sleepy? You try everything you can think of combat the sleepiness, including smacking your own face, rolling down the windows and letting the cold air hit your face, and blasting upbeat music. But sometimes, the smartest and safest thing to do is pull over and sneak in a little roadside snooze. There are even highway signs that tell you to do this. I was curious what the law is around sleeping your car in New Hampshire. Is it legal or not? I did a little digging.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

