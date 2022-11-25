Read full article on original website
Brecksville Planning Commission approves Julie Billiart branch in former Chippewa school building
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- The Planning Commission has approved a proposal by Julie Billiart Schools to open a branch in the former Chippewa Elementary School on Wiese Road. Julie Billiart needed a conditional use permit to occupy the former Chippewa school. That’s because the school is in a residential zoning district where schools are allowed only on a case-by-case basis.
Brecksville will connect Cleveland Metroparks to Ohio 82 with a mile of trails, sidewalks
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- The city will build an asphalt trail through municipally owned Blossom Hill and a sidewalk on Oakes Road. Together, they will connect Cleveland Metroparks south of Oakes to Ohio 82 near Interstate 77. A third key element of the connection is a new sidewalk along Glenwood Trail...
Medina City Council continues discussion on recreation center expansion
MEDINA, Ohio -- Discussion of the Medina Community Recreation Center expansion continued at Monday’s City Council meeting after the Medina Board of Education approved part of the plan last week. The topic came up in the form of a resolution allowing the city to execute a proposal with Fanning...
Orange school board accepts Renee Tuttle’s retirement as elementary school principal
PEPPER PIKE, Ohio – Renee Tuttle, in her 10th year as principal of Moreland Hills Elementary School, will retire effective Jan. 31 – ending a career of almost 35 years in education. On Monday (Nov. 28), the Orange Board of Education accepted Tuttle’s retirement and then congratulated her....
