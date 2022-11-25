ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Brecksville Planning Commission approves Julie Billiart branch in former Chippewa school building

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- The Planning Commission has approved a proposal by Julie Billiart Schools to open a branch in the former Chippewa Elementary School on Wiese Road. Julie Billiart needed a conditional use permit to occupy the former Chippewa school. That’s because the school is in a residential zoning district where schools are allowed only on a case-by-case basis.
BRECKSVILLE, OH
