Ann Arbor once had a grand Masonic Temple until the feds tore it down
ANN ARBOR, MI — Before the downtown Federal Building came along in the 1970s, a more ornamental building stood on the site in the center of Ann Arbor: the city’s Masonic Temple. While many Ann Arborites today never witnessed it, and it’s only a distant memory for those...
ClickOnDetroit.com
$11.4M development plan approved for former horse racing track site in Wayne County
NORTHVILLE, Mich. – An $11.4 million development plan was approved for the Northville Downs horse racing track in Wayne County. The race track was considered sacred grounds for fans of horse racing and now that a big proposal for the space has been approved, some community members aren’t happy.
13abc.com
Water main break floods Galena Street
More than 4,000 dogs have been fixed through the program to date. Court-Appointed Special Advocates for Lucas County need volunteers to help kids in the court system.
wdet.org
City of Toledo, Lucas County vote to spend federal money on buying medical debt for residents
Toledo City Council voted to spend $800,000 to purchase medical debt of people that live in the city. The measure follows a similar vote by Lucas County Commissioners for a separate $800,000 purchase. The $1.6 million investment could save residents upwards of $240 million. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Nov. 27
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. East University Avenue: The road between South University Avenue and Willard Street will close starting at 7 a.m. Thursday, Dec 1, to create a work zone to reconfigure a towner crane.
wlen.com
Swimming at the Tecumseh Community Pool
Tecumseh, MI – The Tecumseh Community Pool has announced their winter schedule for swim lessons, classes, as well as registration for the Tigersharks, their competitive swim team. Swim lessons at the Tecumseh Community Pool can begin for children as young as 9 months. Their swim lessons include a tots...
Detroit News
Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Michigan likely to deliver
Back in the 1990s, when Bob Ryan switched from growing grain to growing Christmas trees, he reliably would spend December mornings climbing into his tractor to plow pathways for customers at his nursery in Ida, lest their cars get stuck in the snow. Now, customers are more likely to get...
Police investigating shooting in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Police are investigation a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in Ypsilanti Township near the county border. Police received a call at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, that a man had been shot in the 3000 block of Michigan Avenue in Ypsilanti Township and was on his way to the hospital in a private vehicle being driven by a friend, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.
whmi.com
Public Meeting On Phase 2 Of US-23 Flex Route Project
Livingston County residents, businesses, commuters, and community stakeholders are encouraged to attend a public meeting about the next phase of MDOT’s US-23 Flex Route project. The Michigan Department of Transportation is hosting the meeting on the proposed building and maintenance of traffic for phase 2 of the project. The...
Chick-fil-A opening in Monroe this week will be Metro Detroit’s 12th location
MONROE, MI – More Chick-fil-A is coming to Metro Detroit. The Atlanta-based fast-food chain announced Monday that its new location will open at 2071 N. Telegraph Road in Monroe on Dec. 1. The restaurant will join 11 other locations in Metro Detroit, including one in Southfield that opened in...
wlen.com
Shooting in Adrian on November 22nd
Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Police just released information about a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. According to APD Chief Vince Emerick, officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired in the area of Church and Locust Streets in Adrian around 6 PM. As officers were responding, they were advised that a subject called that their friend was shot in the neck and face and that they were on their way to ProMedica Hickman Hospital.
thevillagereporter.com
Williams County Grand Jury Indicts Twenty-One
The Williams County Grand Jury convened on November 15 and returned indictments against 21 individuals. Those indicted include:. Robert L. Barker, 45, of Bryan was indicted for Tampering with Evidence, a third-degree felony, and Aggravated Possession of Drugs, also a third-degree felony. Barker is charged with possessing and/or using methamphetamine as well as trying to destroy or conceal evidence on or about October 29.
Farmington Hills woman had to cancel her Thanksgiving due to city barricade
Farmington Hills resident, Linda Solomon tells 7 Action News she had to cancel her family's Thanksgiving gathering due to a cement barricade put in front of her house by the city.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Monroe man seriously hurt after crashing motorcycle on I-75 overpass that’s closed for construction
FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Monroe man was seriously injured after crashing his motorcycle on an I-75 overpass that’s currently closed for construction, police said. The crash happened at 7:14 p.m. Monday (Nov. 28) on the Nadeau Road overpass in Frenchtown Township. Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said...
Arab American News
Northville Arab American couple honored in online memorial service, donations for children exceeded $615,000
Manal Kadry and her husband, Dr. Omar Salamen, died after their car left the road as the driver attempted to navigate a turn near their neighborhood, Northville police said. Police said the car hit a tree near Seven Mile and Napier Roads. The couple died at the scene. They had...
washtenawvoice.com
WCC instructor Jason Morgan wins 23rd district in historic night for Michigan Dems
In a historic midterm election Michigan Democrats claimed the house and senate last week, taking control of both legislative branches for the first time in almost 40 years. Jason Morgan, Washtenaw County commissioner and part-time WCC instructor, was part of the “blue wave,” earning a landslide victory over Republican Richard Sharland in District 23 for house rep. The celebration might be short lived, as Morgan sees a lot of work to be done, including improvements to education, infrastructure, transportation, and water systems.
Abandoned Michigan Farm Outside of Ann Arbor Was Site of Gruesome Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This Michigan farm was the location of a gruesome murder, that took place back in the late 1960s. The farm may look familiar to you if you're...
13abc.com
Water main break floods Galena St., city issues water boil advisory
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A water main break on Galena St. flooded the north side neighborhood Monday morning. Galena St. is closed from Summit St. to Champlain St.. A detour was set up using Summit Street between Lagrange and Greenbelt Pkwy in both directions. According to City leaders, City workers...
Hole in Miller Road Bridge shuts down traffic Friday
Wayne County said the bridge was closed for emergency repairs Friday morning. Pictures and videos reveal a large hole in the wall on the northbound side of the bridge near the intersection of Rotunda
Barry Bagels celebrates 50 years with 50 cent bagels
TOLEDO, Ohio — Barry Bagels has been in business for 50 years! To recognize this milestone, several Barry's locations will be celebrating their 50-year anniversary with a special discount on Tuesday, Nov. 29. All Barry Bagels locations (except the express locations in Toledo Hospital and Imagination Station) will be...
