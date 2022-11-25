ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

Cost of Thanksgiving dinner up more than 20% this year: study

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thanksgiving is over but the cost of this year’s feast is still weighing heavy on pockets. Jennifer Cayanas lives in Jacksonville and says she cooked dinner for just her and her husband and even skipped out on turkey to save some cash. Instead, she says...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville daycare owner, who helps single moms, opens new location

JACKSONVILLE- Fla. – A local daycare owner is helping more parents by launching another site in Jacksonville. Sarra Brown just opened the fourth location of Brown Bear Learning Center. Brown had a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new site on Blanding Boulevard Saturday afternoon. It is on the city’s west...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

World Aids Day: Jacksonville to show support, honor those who died from AIDS-related illness

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Though World AIDS Day isn’t until Thursday, Dec. 1, there will be events throughout Jacksonville raising awareness about the illness all week long. The Jacksonville Red Initiative will turn Duval County red — lighting up the Acosta Bridge and the Florida Blue Riverside Towers — from Nov. 28 to Dec. 3 in recognition of World AIDS Day.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy