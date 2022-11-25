Steelers vs Colts: 3 storylines this week

This week’s Monday Night Football might not seem like a marquee matchup but looks can be deceiving. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts are both underperforming but desperate and that should make for some excellent drama on Monday night. Here are the three storylines to track this week.

Which run game will win out?

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Najee Harris and Jonathan Taylor are both underperforming this season but both backs are capable of taking over a game. This game could come down to which rushing offense steps up. Pittsburgh’s run game extends beyond Harris but it remains to be seen if offensive coordinator Matt Canada is willing to make it work.

Will Kenny Pickett build on his best game?

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett is coming off one of his best outings of the season. Pickett threw for 265 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions. The Colts secondary has been poor against opposing passing offenses so this could be a way Pittsburgh attacks down the field.

This coaching duel

David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had no comment on the Colts hiring of Jeff Saturday despite Saturday’s lack of coaching experience. An experienced coach like Tomlin should be able to exploit Saturday’s lack of experience and throw some things at Saturday that he’s never seen before and he isn’t prepared for.