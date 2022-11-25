ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan County, WI

Man wanted in Vernon Parish captured in Wisconsin

The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Department says a man named in arrest warrants for burglaries in the nearby Burr Ferry Community was captured on Thursday some 920 miles away in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Sheriff Sam Craft says Ricky Ashworth, 27, of Leesville, was confronted by police in the town next to...
VERNON PARISH, LA
11-28-22 fatal traffic crash-dodge county

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent fatal traffic crash over the weekend. Shortly before 10am Saturday the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a subject found dead in a vehicle on Shamrock Road near East Waupun Road, approximately 2 miles east of Waupun. An initial investigation showed that a car was traveling north on Shamrock Road and left the roadway, striking the ditch and a culvert. Assisting at the scene were Lifestar EMS, Waupun Fire Department, Waupun Police Department, Dodge County Crash Investigation Team, and the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
Oshkosh Police investigating disturbance involving a handgun

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police were notified of a disturbance involving a man with a handgun on the 800 block of Wisconsin Street around 3:24pm on Friday. Authorities were told people were arguing and a gun was fired during the incident. Upon arrival, officers found a man standing in a...
OSHKOSH, WI
76th and Silver Spring shooting, Milwaukee man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 76th and Florist on the city's north side Friday night, Nov. 25. Police said the shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. The 23-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. MPD is looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wisconsin’s Last Lesbian Bar Is in Milwaukee

Walker’s Pint is the quintessential Midwestern corner bar. It has everything you would expect from a neighborhood pub: those familiar black leather barstools, photos of regulars behind the bar, Miller Lite on tap and a collection of High Life moon signage and memorabilia. One thing sets it apart from the rest: Every night is ladies night at the Pint.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Sheboygan police say man confessed to leaving after fatal crash

The fire was discovered by the victim's wife when she came home from work. Lambeau Field Christmas tree donated in fan's memory. The VanderGrintens planted the tree over two decades ago and watched it grow alongside their son. PREVIEW: Human Trafficking: Inside 'The Life'. Updated: 4 hours ago. In part...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Person found dead in vehicle in Dodge County

TOWNSHIP OF CHESTER, Wis. (WBAY) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a person found dead in a vehicle Saturday morning around 9:53am. Officials say the vehicle was found on Shamrock Road near East Waupun Road in the Township of Chester, approximately 2 miles east of Waupun.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
Fond du Lac man dies after colliding with tree in southeast Wisconsin

TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Shortly after deputies in southeast Wisconsin tried to stop a speeding car, the vehicle crashed into a tree, killing a 21-year-old man from Fond du Lac. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:20 a.m. on Thanksgiving day, just south of...
FOND DU LAC, WI
PREVIEW: Human Trafficking: A look inside “The Life”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a billion-dollar industry victimizing people here in Wisconsin. Experts say human trafficking is a real issue happening in every county of our state -- but it can be invisible. Action 2 News is bringing you “Human Trafficking: A look inside ‘The Life.’” In...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
WISCONSIN STATE
2 shootings in Milwaukee Thursday morning; 2 wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Thursday morning, Nov. 24. Two people were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around midnight near Buffum and Concordia. The circumstances leading up to this shooting are still under investigation. The victim, 28-year-old Milwaukee man, arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. No arrests have been made.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Oshkosh (WI) Proposes 32% Levy Increase for New Fire Truck

The town of Oshkosh (WI) is proposing a 32% levy increase for next year to cover the cost of a new fire truck, OshkoshExaminer.com reported. At a meeting Monday evening, the town will hold a public hearing on next year’s $1.2 million spending plan, up from $950,000 in the current year. If approved the levy would rise to $530,000 from $401,000, the report said.
OSHKOSH, WI

