kjas.com
Man wanted in Vernon Parish captured in Wisconsin
The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Department says a man named in arrest warrants for burglaries in the nearby Burr Ferry Community was captured on Thursday some 920 miles away in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Sheriff Sam Craft says Ricky Ashworth, 27, of Leesville, was confronted by police in the town next to...
CBS 58
'We are devastated': Family of woman seen with wanted Racine dating app suspect releases statement
CUDAHY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The family of a woman linked to 52-year-old Timothy Olson, a Racine man wanted by police after three fell unconscious in his presence, has released a statement to the community asking for continued thoughts and prayers. Kim Yvonne Mikulance, 55, of Cudahy, died earlier this...
Woman killed in freeway off-ramp crash in Milwaukee
A 38-year-old woman died following a crash on the off-ramp of Highway 145 at 76th and Fond du Lac Avenue Sunday morning.
wearegreenbay.com
Woman trapped in vehicle after rollover crash in Wisconsin, power line on car
SAUKVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Emergency personnel rescued a woman who was trapped in a vehicle after it rolled over in eastern Wisconsin causing a power line pole to land on top of the car. In a Facebook post by the Grafton Fire Department, authorities responded to CTH W and...
Milwaukee family in hiding after apparent attempts on their lives
A Milwaukee family is in hiding after they say a disgruntled ex-boyfriend made two attempts on their lives this week.
Two in custody in connection to Milwaukee homicide
Milwaukee Police have arrested two people in connection to a homicide that happened just after 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Pedestrian hit, killed by driver following Sheboygan Holiday Parade
A 69-year-old Sheboygan man is dead after he was hit by a driver about 30 minutes after the city's holiday parade ended Sunday night, according to police.
voiceofalexandria.com
Man charged with neglect for leaving child outside mother's apartment building, Dodge County authorities say
JUNEAU – A 43-year-old Illinois man made his initial appearance in a Dodge County courtroom on Wednesday after being charged with neglect for leaving his 5-year-old child alone outside of the apartment building of the child’s mother last Monday. Anthony Skaug faces a felony count of child neglect...
radioplusinfo.com
11-28-22 fatal traffic crash-dodge county
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent fatal traffic crash over the weekend. Shortly before 10am Saturday the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a subject found dead in a vehicle on Shamrock Road near East Waupun Road, approximately 2 miles east of Waupun. An initial investigation showed that a car was traveling north on Shamrock Road and left the roadway, striking the ditch and a culvert. Assisting at the scene were Lifestar EMS, Waupun Fire Department, Waupun Police Department, Dodge County Crash Investigation Team, and the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office.
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh Police investigating disturbance involving a handgun
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police were notified of a disturbance involving a man with a handgun on the 800 block of Wisconsin Street around 3:24pm on Friday. Authorities were told people were arguing and a gun was fired during the incident. Upon arrival, officers found a man standing in a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
76th and Silver Spring shooting, Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 76th and Florist on the city's north side Friday night, Nov. 25. Police said the shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. The 23-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. MPD is looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone...
milwaukeemag.com
Wisconsin’s Last Lesbian Bar Is in Milwaukee
Walker’s Pint is the quintessential Midwestern corner bar. It has everything you would expect from a neighborhood pub: those familiar black leather barstools, photos of regulars behind the bar, Miller Lite on tap and a collection of High Life moon signage and memorabilia. One thing sets it apart from the rest: Every night is ladies night at the Pint.
WBAY Green Bay
Sheboygan police say man confessed to leaving after fatal crash
The fire was discovered by the victim's wife when she came home from work. Lambeau Field Christmas tree donated in fan's memory. The VanderGrintens planted the tree over two decades ago and watched it grow alongside their son. PREVIEW: Human Trafficking: Inside 'The Life'. Updated: 4 hours ago. In part...
WBAY Green Bay
Person found dead in vehicle in Dodge County
TOWNSHIP OF CHESTER, Wis. (WBAY) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a person found dead in a vehicle Saturday morning around 9:53am. Officials say the vehicle was found on Shamrock Road near East Waupun Road in the Township of Chester, approximately 2 miles east of Waupun.
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac man dies after colliding with tree in southeast Wisconsin
TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Shortly after deputies in southeast Wisconsin tried to stop a speeding car, the vehicle crashed into a tree, killing a 21-year-old man from Fond du Lac. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:20 a.m. on Thanksgiving day, just south of...
WBAY Green Bay
PREVIEW: Human Trafficking: A look inside “The Life”
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a billion-dollar industry victimizing people here in Wisconsin. Experts say human trafficking is a real issue happening in every county of our state -- but it can be invisible. Action 2 News is bringing you “Human Trafficking: A look inside ‘The Life.’” In...
wearegreenbay.com
Central Wisconsin man injured after gun accidentally discharges in Fox River Mall parking lot
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers responded to the Fox River Mall parking lot on Black Friday, after reports of an accidental discharge of a firearm, sending one man to the hospital. According to the Grand Chute Police Department, the incident happened just after 9 a.m. on November 25. Officers...
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 shootings in Milwaukee Thursday morning; 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Thursday morning, Nov. 24. Two people were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around midnight near Buffum and Concordia. The circumstances leading up to this shooting are still under investigation. The victim, 28-year-old Milwaukee man, arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. No arrests have been made.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Oshkosh (WI) Proposes 32% Levy Increase for New Fire Truck
The town of Oshkosh (WI) is proposing a 32% levy increase for next year to cover the cost of a new fire truck, OshkoshExaminer.com reported. At a meeting Monday evening, the town will hold a public hearing on next year’s $1.2 million spending plan, up from $950,000 in the current year. If approved the levy would rise to $530,000 from $401,000, the report said.
