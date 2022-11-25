The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent fatal traffic crash over the weekend. Shortly before 10am Saturday the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a subject found dead in a vehicle on Shamrock Road near East Waupun Road, approximately 2 miles east of Waupun. An initial investigation showed that a car was traveling north on Shamrock Road and left the roadway, striking the ditch and a culvert. Assisting at the scene were Lifestar EMS, Waupun Fire Department, Waupun Police Department, Dodge County Crash Investigation Team, and the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office.

DODGE COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO