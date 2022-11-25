Read full article on original website
county17.com
Campbell County health and food inspections (11/21/22–11/27/22)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Tuesday, Nov. 29
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Nov. 28
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Campbell parks and recreation plans to refloor basketball courts in April and May
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Parks and Recreation staff plans to redo the flooring on the basketball courts for the first time since it opened in 2012. Recreation Superintendent Adam Gibson said at tonight’s Campbell County Parks and Recreation Board meeting that the capital project will take about a month to complete. The plan is to shut down the basketball courts on April 7 and reopen them on May 8, Gibson said. The contractor is willing and able to work through Easter, Gibson said. Gibson said the first week of May 2023 was already scheduled to be the week of the annual whole-facility cleaning and major maintenance week, so this effectively makes the closure a week shorter than it would be otherwise.
oilcity.news
One dead following rollover on Highway 59
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Fremont County man died Monday morning after he was ejected from a vehicle during a rollover on Highway 59, Campbell County Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said Tuesday. Xando Reeves Three Irons, 19, has been identified as the driver of a white 2000 Ford F-150 that overturned...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Nov. 23
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Battery, Nov. 22, Saunders Boulevard, GPD. Officers arrested a 14-year-old boy for violating...
county17.com
Christmas Tree permits available through BLM
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The Bureau of Land Management is issuing Christmas tree permits for the holiday season which are available either online or at select field offices, the agency announced last week. Permits cost $5 to $10 per tree, depending on location, and up to five permits can be...
county17.com
Snow removal costs this season outpaces similar period in 2021
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Winter weather this season has cost the city an estimated $65,594, according to snow event reports compiled by the City of Gillette. According to the city, the most recent snow event on Nov. 14 carried with it the heftiest price tag in terms of snow removal and icy road maintenance this year. The event, the fourth one of the season, cost the City of Gillette just over $36,000 to address slick roadways and approximately four inches of snowfall within city limits.
county17.com
Gas prices at lowest level since February; Campbell County’s average gas price down 14 cents
GILLETTE, Wyo. — As the nation’s average gas price fell for the third straight week, so too did Campbell County’s. While the nation saw overall gas prices fall 12.4 cents from a week ago, Campbell County’s average dropped 14 cents. On Monday, the national average for...
county17.com
Nominations open for 2022 Holiday Lighting Contest
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Nominations are now open for this year’s Holiday Lighting Contest, according to the City of Gillette. Until 5 p.m. Dec. 12, Gillette residents may choose to submit a nomination for themselves or anyone else who lives at an address as a contestant in the 2022 Holiday Lighting Contest, per the city.
county17.com
Unseasonably warm day for Black Friday to be followed by weekend snow
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Backed by warmth from western flow and south winds, some areas of Wyoming are likely to see temperatures 15 to 20 degrees above normal, the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, says. Those warm western winds will help boost today’s high in Gillette to...
oilcity.news
Eastbound I-90 still closed from Buffalo to Sheridan; black ice on I-80 with snow falling in SE Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — While some closures that were in place this morning have been lifted along Interstate 90, eastbound I-90 remains closed as of 12:50 p.m. Thursday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. In southeast Wyoming, snow is falling in some areas along I-80 and black ice advisories...
county17.com
Obituaries: Davis; Bannister; Schlup;
Funeral service for Tom F. Davis, 85, of Moorcroft will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, November 17, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church in Moorcroft, with Voy Cox officiating. Interment will follow in the Moorcroft Cemetery. Mr Davis died at his home Thursday, November 10, 2022. Tom was born August 15,...
