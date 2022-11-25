GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Parks and Recreation staff plans to redo the flooring on the basketball courts for the first time since it opened in 2012. Recreation Superintendent Adam Gibson said at tonight’s Campbell County Parks and Recreation Board meeting that the capital project will take about a month to complete. The plan is to shut down the basketball courts on April 7 and reopen them on May 8, Gibson said. The contractor is willing and able to work through Easter, Gibson said. Gibson said the first week of May 2023 was already scheduled to be the week of the annual whole-facility cleaning and major maintenance week, so this effectively makes the closure a week shorter than it would be otherwise.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY ・ 16 HOURS AGO