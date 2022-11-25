BREAKING: Newport’s Illuminated Boat Parade has been rescheduled until next week!

The City of Newport announced today that due to expected gale force winds, tonight’s Illuminated Boat Parade has been rescheduled to Saturday, Dec. 3rd at 6:15 p.m., weather permitting.

The decision to reschedule the popular holiday tradition was made out of an abundance of caution after the National Weather Service issued a Small Craft Advisory for Narragansett Bay beginning at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25th until 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26th.

All those who signed up to participate in this year’s parade are invited to join in the festivities next weekend.

Please note that the Newport Yacht Club will NOT be open for public viewing, however the Harbormaster’s Office will accepting non-perishable food items for the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center food pantry all week long during normal business hours.

The Newport Harbormaster’s Office, along with the event organizers, appreciate your understanding and wish you a happy, safe holiday weekend.

