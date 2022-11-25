Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSAW
Wausau Eagle’s Club hosts 2nd annual Secret Santa Shop
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For the second year in a row, the Wausau Eagle’s Club’s Secret Santa Shop was a hit amongst its satisfied customers. “It was the best and it was just really fun today,” says Brody Vickford from Wausau. “And my grandma will love it, my dad will love it, and it’s just the best.”
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Not Guilty Plea for Man Accused of Aggressive Grandparent Scam in Central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A California man accused of duping thousands of dollars from several residents in Marathon County and elsewhere in Central Wisconsin has entered a not guilty plea to charges of theft and false representation. William Comfort is facing three felony counts for theft of between $10,000...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Marathon County Library Board Votes to Leave Challenged Books in Juvenile Section
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Marathon County Library Board of Trustees has voted to keep two books in the juvenile section of the collection despite a challenge from some in the community. Making a Baby by Rachel Greener and You be You! The Kids Guide to Gender, Sexuality, and...
Vehicle crashes into semi on I-39 near Wausau
A portion of I-39 south of Wausau was closed for more than five hours early Tuesday after a vehicle struck a semi in a fiery crash, according to preliminary emergency scanner reports. The crash was reported at about 1:23 a.m. Nov. 29 in the southbound lanes of I-39, just north...
Recycling Today
Sonoco announces shutdown of tube, core operations at Wisconsin facility
Sonoco has confirmed it will discontinue its tube and core operations at its Wisconsin Rapids facility, a decision it says was driven by inflation and “excess machine and facility capacity” throughout the organization. According to a report from the Wisconsin Rapids Tribune, Christy Thompson, global marketing and communications...
WSAW
First Alert Weather Day issued for Tuesday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A winter storm system will approach the region on Tuesday, causing hazardous travel conditions as moderate snow & a wintry mix falls. A mix of rain/sleet, and snow arrives on Tuesday during the mid-morning hours. Later in the day, the main storm system arrives and will bring all snow from Eau Claire, Medford, to Minocqua. The Wausau area will see mainly rain before a slow changeover to snow around 4-7 pm on Tuesday.
Fox11online.com
Pulaski area bonfire victim is making progress on this Thanksgiving Day
(WLUK) -- One of the most severely burned victims in a Shawano County bonfire explosion six weeks ago is sharing the progress he is making this Thanksgiving. Brandon Brzeczkowski's family has been sharing updates with us throughout his recovery. He is one of about 60 people who were at the bonfire that left many in attendance with burns after a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was rolled into the fire, causing it to explode.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Wausau reminds residents to clear sidewalks
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – City officials in Wausau are reminding residents of snow removal rules for the winter. Wausau city ordinance states residents have 24 hours after a snowfall to clear their sidewalks. If the snow is not cleared, city inspectors will send home and property owners a notice informing them they have 48 hours to clear the space or else a city employee will do the job instead.
Man injured while unloading gun in parking lot of Wisconsin mall
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — A 21-year-old Wausau man was injured Friday morning when the gun he was unloading in the parking lot of a northeastern Wisconsin shopping mall went off. The incident happened just before 9:10 a.m. at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute. In a news release, the town’s police department said the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Names Released in Fatal Portage County Shooting
TOWN OF AMHERST, WI (WSAU) — The Portage County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of those involved in Sunday morning’s shooting incident in Amherst. The victim has been identified as 92-year-old Clarence H. Banks. Officers say he was visiting a relative in the home on Yellow Brick Road at about 12:30 AM Sunday.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Mayors Monday: Stevens Point’s Mike Wiza
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — Most area golfers have put the clubs and balls away for the season. But Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza has the sport on his mind at least once a week these days as his city prepares to open its arms to the world next June.
WSAW
Abbotsford teen harvests unusual buck
ABBOTSFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - It will be a deer season to remember for Payton Schreiber. The 15-year-old Abbotsford teen harvested a buck with an unusual rack. Schreiber’s mother, April, told NewsChannel 7 the animal was entangled in a type of fencing, causing a deformity to its antlers. They believe...
WSAW
First Alert Weather: A potential winter storm could impact the region early this week
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 10s north to the low to mid 20s in Central Wisconsin. Partly to mostly cloudy to start the work week on Monday. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. We are monitoring Tuesday into early Wednesday for a...
WBAY Green Bay
Wausau man injured by alleged accidental weapon discharge at Fox River Mall parking lot
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities responded to the parking lot of 4301 W. Wisconsin Ave., Fox River Mall, at 9:08 AM on Friday for a report of a man injured from a firearm discharge. A preliminary investigation shows a 21-year-old man from Wausau was unloading a handgun in the...
WBAY Green Bay
Berlin community holds candlelight vigil for 11-year-old Easton Thom
BERLIN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Berlin community gathered for a candlelight vigil Friday to remember the 11-year-old killed in a hunting accident last weekend. “He’s Berlin’s child. He’s not just their child. He’s Berlin’s child,” said Kathleen Nechkash, co-organizer of the candlelight vigil. Almost...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Wisconsin Rapids Man Identified as Montana John Doe, Case Being Investigated as Homicide
RED LODGE, MT (WSAU) — Investigators and forensic scientists have determined that human remains found more than 20 years ago in Montana came from a Wisconsin Rapids man. According to the Corson County Sheriff’s office, skull and bone fragments found along Highway 212 in 2004 belong to Rogers “Roger” Lee Elis. Scientists in Texas recently used advanced forensic-grade genome sequencing to build a DNA profile of the victim, which was run against a nationwide genealogical database.
wearegreenbay.com
Central Wisconsin man injured after gun accidentally discharges in Fox River Mall parking lot
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers responded to the Fox River Mall parking lot on Black Friday, after reports of an accidental discharge of a firearm, sending one man to the hospital. According to the Grand Chute Police Department, the incident happened just after 9 a.m. on November 25. Officers...
stevenspoint.news
One dead in Portage County shooting
PORTAGE COUNTY – One man is dead following a shooting in Portage County. In the early hours of Nov. 27, the Portage County Sheriff’s office was called to a residence in the town of Amherst. “Upon arrival of responding deputies a 92-year-old male was located deceased inside the...
spmetrowire.com
One dead, one arrestd, following Amherst shooting
The Portage Co. Sheriff's Office has confirmed that one man is dead following an early-morning shooting in the town of Amherst.
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
Comments / 0