Stevens Point, WI

WSAW

Wausau Eagle’s Club hosts 2nd annual Secret Santa Shop

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For the second year in a row, the Wausau Eagle’s Club’s Secret Santa Shop was a hit amongst its satisfied customers. “It was the best and it was just really fun today,” says Brody Vickford from Wausau. “And my grandma will love it, my dad will love it, and it’s just the best.”
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Vehicle crashes into semi on I-39 near Wausau

A portion of I-39 south of Wausau was closed for more than five hours early Tuesday after a vehicle struck a semi in a fiery crash, according to preliminary emergency scanner reports. The crash was reported at about 1:23 a.m. Nov. 29 in the southbound lanes of I-39, just north...
WAUSAU, WI
Recycling Today

Sonoco announces shutdown of tube, core operations at Wisconsin facility

Sonoco has confirmed it will discontinue its tube and core operations at its Wisconsin Rapids facility, a decision it says was driven by inflation and “excess machine and facility capacity” throughout the organization. According to a report from the Wisconsin Rapids Tribune, Christy Thompson, global marketing and communications...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WSAW

First Alert Weather Day issued for Tuesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A winter storm system will approach the region on Tuesday, causing hazardous travel conditions as moderate snow & a wintry mix falls. A mix of rain/sleet, and snow arrives on Tuesday during the mid-morning hours. Later in the day, the main storm system arrives and will bring all snow from Eau Claire, Medford, to Minocqua. The Wausau area will see mainly rain before a slow changeover to snow around 4-7 pm on Tuesday.
WAUSAU, WI
Fox11online.com

Pulaski area bonfire victim is making progress on this Thanksgiving Day

(WLUK) -- One of the most severely burned victims in a Shawano County bonfire explosion six weeks ago is sharing the progress he is making this Thanksgiving. Brandon Brzeczkowski's family has been sharing updates with us throughout his recovery. He is one of about 60 people who were at the bonfire that left many in attendance with burns after a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was rolled into the fire, causing it to explode.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Wausau reminds residents to clear sidewalks

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – City officials in Wausau are reminding residents of snow removal rules for the winter. Wausau city ordinance states residents have 24 hours after a snowfall to clear their sidewalks. If the snow is not cleared, city inspectors will send home and property owners a notice informing them they have 48 hours to clear the space or else a city employee will do the job instead.
WAUSAU, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Names Released in Fatal Portage County Shooting

TOWN OF AMHERST, WI (WSAU) — The Portage County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of those involved in Sunday morning’s shooting incident in Amherst. The victim has been identified as 92-year-old Clarence H. Banks. Officers say he was visiting a relative in the home on Yellow Brick Road at about 12:30 AM Sunday.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Mayors Monday: Stevens Point’s Mike Wiza

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — Most area golfers have put the clubs and balls away for the season. But Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza has the sport on his mind at least once a week these days as his city prepares to open its arms to the world next June.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WSAW

Abbotsford teen harvests unusual buck

ABBOTSFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - It will be a deer season to remember for Payton Schreiber. The 15-year-old Abbotsford teen harvested a buck with an unusual rack. Schreiber’s mother, April, told NewsChannel 7 the animal was entangled in a type of fencing, causing a deformity to its antlers. They believe...
ABBOTSFORD, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Berlin community holds candlelight vigil for 11-year-old Easton Thom

BERLIN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Berlin community gathered for a candlelight vigil Friday to remember the 11-year-old killed in a hunting accident last weekend. “He’s Berlin’s child. He’s not just their child. He’s Berlin’s child,” said Kathleen Nechkash, co-organizer of the candlelight vigil. Almost...
BERLIN, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Wisconsin Rapids Man Identified as Montana John Doe, Case Being Investigated as Homicide

RED LODGE, MT (WSAU) — Investigators and forensic scientists have determined that human remains found more than 20 years ago in Montana came from a Wisconsin Rapids man. According to the Corson County Sheriff’s office, skull and bone fragments found along Highway 212 in 2004 belong to Rogers “Roger” Lee Elis. Scientists in Texas recently used advanced forensic-grade genome sequencing to build a DNA profile of the victim, which was run against a nationwide genealogical database.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
stevenspoint.news

One dead in Portage County shooting

PORTAGE COUNTY – One man is dead following a shooting in Portage County. In the early hours of Nov. 27, the Portage County Sheriff’s office was called to a residence in the town of Amherst. “Upon arrival of responding deputies a 92-year-old male was located deceased inside the...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
WISCONSIN STATE

