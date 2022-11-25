ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Monte, CA

Man Who Attacked Planned Parenthood Clinic in Pasadena to Plead Guilty

A convicted felon from the Inland Empire who fired BB guns at the Planned Parenthood facility in Pasadena nearly a dozen times has agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge for interfering with women seeking abortions, according to court papers filed Tuesday. Richard Royden Chamberlin, 54, of Ontario, also...
PASADENA, CA
Widow of Slain El Monte Sergeant Files Claim Against Gascón, LA County

The widow of an El Monte police sergeant announced the filing Tuesday of a $25 million claim against Los Angeles County District Attorney George GascÃ³n and other parties stemming from the ambush death of her husband and his partner in June, maintaining that the pair’s killer should have been incarcerated at the time because of his prior criminal record.
EL MONTE, CA
USC Street Medicine Services Program to Expand Following LA Council Vote

The USC street medicine services program will be expanded following a Los Angeles City Council vote Tuesday. The council voted to provide $1 million in funding for the program, which began in November 2021 as the first full-time, city-funded street medicine team in Los Angeles. The program — which provides...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Protesters Kept from Entering LA Council Meeting Due to Capacity Claims

Around a dozen protesters were kept from entering the Los Angeles City Council meeting Tuesday due to what police claimed was the chamber reaching capacity. The protesters, who have repeatedly shown up to meetings since the City Hall racism scandal broke to demand that Councilmen Kevin de LeÃ³n and Gil Cedillo resign, were instead roped off outside the chamber. They had previously disrupted and delayed the start of council meetings by yelling and chanting as the council attempted to begin its meetings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nurse, HR Director sue Pomona hospital for wrongful termination

POMONA, Calif. – Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center has been sued by two former employees, one of them a Black nurse who survived a hospital shooting in the 1990s in Riverside County and alleges racial discrimination, and the other a human resources director who maintains she lost her job for complaining about sexual harassment.
POMONA, CA
Felon Who Sold Deadly Dose of Fentanyl Facing 11 Years Behind Bars

A felon who sold a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 36-year-old Calimesa man is slated to receive 11 years in state prison when he’s sentenced two weeks from Monday. Gregory Robert Oviatt, 35, of Redlands, pleaded guilty last week to voluntary manslaughter under a plea agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office. In exchange for his admission, prosecutors dropped a second-degree murder charge against him.
REDLANDS, CA
Fired former Montebello police detective sues city for discrimination

A former Montebello police detective is suing the city for discrimination, saying she was forced to work in an environment where men were given preferential treatment in everything from promotions to considerations for exemptions from the city’s coronavirus vaccine mandate. Officer Maria Chavez’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit also...
MONTEBELLO, CA
Two Arrested After Rolex Robbery in Hancock Park

Two men suspecting of stealing a Rolex watch in front of the La Brea Bakery were arrested and police said Monday they believe they may be wanted for other robberies in the Los Angeles area. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Wilshire Division received the report of a robbery...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Abandoned House Burns in Pomona

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Firefighters battled an abandoned house fire early Monday morning in the city of Pomona. Pomona Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received multiple 911 calls just after 2:00 a.m., Nov. 28, for a house fire on the 1400 block of West Mission Boulevard.
POMONA, CA
VIDEO: Man robbed of Rolex in LA; 2 arrested

LOS ANGELES - Two alleged robbery suspects were arrested after they were caught on camera robbing a man of his Rolex in Los Angeles, according to police. It happened on Nov. 26 at 12:30 p.m. in the area near 6th Street and La Brea Avenue. According to police, the two...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LA Council to Explore Citywide Rehousing Strategy for RV Dwellers

The Los Angeles City Council voted Tuesday to explore a citywide rehousing strategy for people experiencing homelessness who are living in recreational vehicles. The council directed the city administrative officer, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and the Department of Transportation to report back in 60 days on a strategy that includes:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Suspect in triple homicide in California dead after shooting with deputies

NEEDLES, Calif. — A suspect in a triple homicide in Southern California was pronounced dead on Friday after a shooting with deputies, officials say. A suspect in a three-person homicide case in Southern California was pronounced dead on Friday, according to The Associated Press. He was reportedly killed by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies, spokeswoman Gloria Huerta said.
RIVERSIDE, CA
Man Killed in South Los Angeles Collision Identified

A man who was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in the Green Meadows area of South Los Angeles was identified by authorities Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Tony Hernandez, 48, as the victim who died in the crash. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LA Council Establishes Office of Procurement

The Los Angeles City Council Tuesday adopted an ordinance to establish an Office of Procurement in an effort to streamline purchasing services for the city. The office, which will be under the City Administrator’s Office, will be tasked with making recommendations to the City Council and mayor regarding “standards, policies, processes and technology” related to procurement and contracting activities.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Head-On Crash Claims Teen’s Life, Leaves Second Driver Hurt In Sylmar

Authorities are seeking the female driver of an SUV who allegedly caused two other vehicles to collide head-on Sunday in Sylmar, killing an 18-year-old man and seriously injuring another driver. The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. on the southbound Foothill Boulevard south of Sayre Street, according to Los Angeles police.
LOS ANGELES, CA

