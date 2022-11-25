Read full article on original website
Related
mynewsla.com
USC Street Medicine Services Program to Expand Following LA Council Vote
The USC street medicine services program will be expanded following a Los Angeles City Council vote Tuesday. The council voted to provide $1 million in funding for the program, which began in November 2021 as the first full-time, city-funded street medicine team in Los Angeles. The program — which provides...
mynewsla.com
Overnight Closures Planned for Interstate 5 in Santa Clarita
One direction of the Golden State (5) Freeway between the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway and Calgrove Boulevard in Santa Clarita will be sporadically closed overnight starting Tuesday evening to accommodate construction work. The $679 million I-5 North County Enhancements Project is an effort to improve the flow of truck freight...
mynewsla.com
Orange County’s COVID Hospitalizations Rise to 255
The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Orange County has risen to 255, according to the latest state data released Tuesday, as the expected cold-weather surge in virus transmission continues. State officials hadn’t updated their hospitalization numbers since Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday, when there were 222 COVID-positive patients...
mynewsla.com
LA County Health Officials Warn of Below-Freezing Temperatures, Rain
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop significantly in parts of the Southland this week, prompting health officials to issue a cold weather alert for affected areas, while a storm system is expected to bring a chance of rain to the region by week’s end. The Los Angeles County Department...
mynewsla.com
Two Arrested After Rolex Robbery in Hancock Park
Two men suspecting of stealing a Rolex watch in front of the La Brea Bakery were arrested and police said Monday they believe they may be wanted for other robberies in the Los Angeles area. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Wilshire Division received the report of a robbery...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in South Los Angeles Collision Identified
A man who was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in the Green Meadows area of South Los Angeles was identified by authorities Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Tony Hernandez, 48, as the victim who died in the crash. The...
mynewsla.com
Off-Site Electrical Issue Triggers Sporadic Outages, Stuck Elevators at LAX
An electrical issue off the grounds of Los Angeles International Airport triggered sporadic outages at one of the nation’s busiest airports Saturday, resulting in over a dozen stuck elevator calls, authorities said. The outages and stuck elevator calls began at about 11:30 a.m., according to Los Angeles World Airports...
mynewsla.com
Person Killed In Granada Hills Crash
A person was killed Sunday evening in a crash in Granada Hills. The crash at 18060 Rinaldi St. was reported at 7:19 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey. One person died at the scene, Humphrey said. There was no immediate word on the gender or age...
mynewsla.com
LA County’s COVID Hospitalizations Climb Back Over 1,000
The number of COVID-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals has spiked to more than 1,000, according to the latest state figures released Tuesday, as the expected cold-weather surge in virus transmission continues. State officials hadn’t updated their hospitalization numbers since Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday, when there were 822 COVID-positive patients...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Granada Hills Crash
A man who died in a traffic crash in Granada Hills was identified Monday. Paramedics were sent to the 18000 block of Rinaldi Street about 7:20 p.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Salvadaor Orellana, 24, of Pacoima, died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County...
mynewsla.com
Vehicle Winds Up in Ditch After Beaumont Crash
One person suffered a head laceration Saturday evening after crashing a vehicle into a van parked on the shoulder of the Moreno Valley (60) Freeway in unincorporated Beaumont and overturning into a ditch. The crash was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 9:04 p.m. on the eastbound Moreno Valley...
mynewsla.com
LA Council to Explore Citywide Rehousing Strategy for RV Dwellers
The Los Angeles City Council voted Tuesday to explore a citywide rehousing strategy for people experiencing homelessness who are living in recreational vehicles. The council directed the city administrative officer, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and the Department of Transportation to report back in 60 days on a strategy that includes:
mynewsla.com
Riverside County’s COVID Hospitalizations Surpass 200
The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County has surpassed 200, according to the latest state data released Tuesday. State officials hadn’t updated their hospitalization numbers since Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday, when there were 142 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals. Tuesday’s data showed 210 such patients, with 22 being treated in intensive care, an increase from 12 ICU patients as of Thursday.
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in South Los Angeles Hit-and-Run
A man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in the Green Meadows area of south Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred art 10:22 p.m. Sunday at 89th Street and Central Avenue, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
mynewsla.com
Deceased Person Found on Riverside Freeway Off-Ramp in Anaheim
A body was found Monday morning on an off-ramp from the Riverside (91) Freeway in Anaheim. A witness reported seeing someone who overdosed on drugs at 4:08 a.m. on the Raymond Avenue off-ramp from the eastbound Riverside Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol. It was unclear whether the person...
mynewsla.com
Man Airlifted to Safety from OC Wilderness Park
A man with an injured leg was airlifted from an Orange County wilderness park in Aliso Viejo Saturday. The injury was reported at 9:43 am. at Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, according to Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Sean Doran. The park, located along Alicia Parkway, has an Aliso Viejo address but extends into multiple communities.
mynewsla.com
Man Hit by Van and Killed in Lancaster Area
A San Bernardino County man was hit by a van and killed in the Lancaster area over the weekend, authorities said Monday. The 28-year-old Colton man was fatally injured about 5:45 a.m Sunday on Avenue I east of 80th Street East, the California Highway Patrol reported. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.
mynewsla.com
Protesters Kept from Entering LA Council Meeting Due to Capacity Claims
Around a dozen protesters were kept from entering the Los Angeles City Council meeting Tuesday due to what police claimed was the chamber reaching capacity. The protesters, who have repeatedly shown up to meetings since the City Hall racism scandal broke to demand that Councilmen Kevin de LeÃ³n and Gil Cedillo resign, were instead roped off outside the chamber. They had previously disrupted and delayed the start of council meetings by yelling and chanting as the council attempted to begin its meetings.
Trapped balloon triggers LAX power outage that resulted in 'stuck elevator' calls
A balloon that got trapped in power lines Saturday triggered sporadic outages at the Los Angeles International Airport, resulting in over a dozen calls of stuck elevators.
mynewsla.com
LA Council Gives Final Approval to Fair Work Week Ordinance
The City Council gave final approval Tuesday to an ordinance that requires retail employers in Los Angeles to provide work schedules to employees at least 14 days in advance, and provide at least 10 hours rest between shifts. The Los Angeles Fair Work Week Ordinance, proposed by Councilman Curren Price...
Comments / 0