Read full article on original website
Related
Russian Rally Urges Putin to Strike US With Nuke-Capable Satan II Missile
A rally recently held in Moscow saw attendees and leaders calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin to launch a nuclear strike against Washington, D.C. A clip from the rally was shared to Twitter on Saturday morning by Julia Davis, creator of the Russian Media Monitor and columnist for The Daily Beast. In the video, a man can be seen leading a crowd of people through the streets of Moscow and through chants calling for attacks on Washington.
Putin ally running Russian mercenary army celebrates gruesome video that appears to show soldier who defected to Ukraine being executed by sledgehammer
A video shared on Saturday appears to show the brutal execution of Russian soldier Yevgeniy Nuzhin. Nuzhin said he was recruited to Russia's Wagner Group and surrendered to Ukraine in September. But the video suggests he was recaptured. Yevgeny Prigozhin, Wagner Group's founder, celebrated it. A video shared on a...
How ruthless Russian oligarchs are ‘MURDERING each other’ in bloody battle for power in Putin’s ‘viper’s nest’
RUSSIAN oligarchs are murdering each other in a bloody battle for power in Putin's depraved "viper's nest", according to one expert. Russia savant Bill Browder said the oligarchs were scrambling to protect their wealth after being hit hard by Western sanctions. The renowned banker - who fell out with Putin...
More than a dozen powerful explosions at a huge Russian-occupied nuclear power plant in south Ukraine, says IAEA
The International Atomic Energy Agency issued a warning about the new strikes at Zaporizhzhya, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.
Could Russia collapse?
Among the many questions asked about Russia’s disastrous war against Ukraine, one of them is posed only very rarely: can Russia survive what seems increasingly likely to be a humiliating defeat at the hands of its smaller neighbour? On the face of it, the prospect seems almost absurd. Vladimir Putin may have been weakened by a trio of crucial miscalculations – about Russian military strength, Ukrainian resolve, and Western unity – but there’s no evidence yet that he’s on the verge of losing his grip on power, much less the Russian state imploding. There have been few significant demonstrations on the streets...
Ukraine news – live: Putin’s troops ‘dumped remains of fellow countrymen’ in Kherson landfill
Russian soldiers dumped and burned the bodies of their countrymen in a local landfill in Kherson, residents in the area told The Guardian.A 40-year-old resident said that the remains of fallen Russian soldiers were moved to the landfill and burned each time the Ukrainian army shelled Moscow’s troops there.This is believed to have occurred over the summer when the Russian soldiers were struggling to keep control of the territory.Some discarded Russian helmets were also found in the landfill after Ukraine recaptured the area last week.It comes amid warnings that the besieged country, battered by nine months of war, will...
World's largest plane, destroyed early in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, being rebuilt in 'secret location'
The iconic Antonov An-225, the world's largest plane which was destroyed during fighting early in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, is being rebuilt in a "secret facility." Antonov General Director Eugene Gavrylov made the announcement to Bild, adding that it is about 30% complete. The beloved aircraft was totally destroyed in its hangar during fighting at Gostomel airport in the first days of the war in Ukraine when Russian paratroopers launched a surprise assault on the strategic location. The bombed-out wreckage of the plane become an early symbol of the war's destruction, and its reemergence could serve as inspiration for the embattled country.
Initial findings suggest the missile that killed 2 people in Poland was fired by Ukrainian forces to intercept a Russian strike: US officials
Initial findings suggest the missile that killed two Polish citizens was fired by Ukraine, per the AP. The AP cited three anonymous US officials who said the missile was fired to intercept a Russian one. Ukraine said Russia launched a salvo of 90 missiles at Ukraine on the same day...
brytfmonline.com
The leader of the Russian occupation “disappeared”
There have been many cheery photos from Kherson, the capital of the Ukrainian region, in recent days after Ukrainian forces recaptured it from Russia over the weekend. By that time, the city had been occupied for eight months. The city is the only regional capital Putin captured during the first...
Ukraine is attempting to retake a crucial spit of land that could disrupt Russia's missile barrages
Russia has used the Kinburn Spit to fire missiles at Ukraine's Black Sea coast and control the Dnipro river mouth. Ukraine is now trying take it back.
Iranian drone advisers who were helping Russia bombard Ukraine were killed in Crimea, Kyiv official says
Ukraine's top security official confirmed Israeli reports that Iranian advisers helping Russians operate Shahed 'suicide' drones were killed in Crimea.
Russia paid Iran for its suicide drones by sending a plane full of $140 million in cash and captured Western weapons, report says
Russia paid for Iranian drones with 140 million Euros cash and captured Western weapons, per Sky News. Both countries have denied trading for drones, but a wealth of evidence contradicts this. The Western weapons could be reverse-engineered by Iran, Sky's source said. Russia sent 140 million Euros ($140 million) in...
Russia-Ukraine war – as it happened: Moscow declares new ‘temporary capital’ for Kherson region after Ukraine retakes city
Russian state news agency says Henichesk declared temporary administrative capital after Kherson city taken by Ukraine
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Putin 'has been offered surrender terms by the West' as he loses control of Kherson - and 'his cronies have reacted positively because it allows them to stay in power and avoid criminal charges'
Vladimir Putin has been offered surrender terms by the West, a respected Russian policy expert revealed today, as Moscow's troops were forced to withdraw from the city of Kherson in yet another humiliating defeat. Professor Valery Solovey, formerly at Moscow's prestigious Institute of International Relations and who claims to have...
China is winning the Russia-Ukraine War amid massive US, Russia war expenditures
China is emerging with greater combat power with regard to its main strategic opponents, the United States and Russia, as both erode weapons stockpiles in Ukraine.
‘Final Destruction’: Russia Threatens Norway With Ugly Fallout
Russia announced Wednesday that it views Norway’s work with other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as provocative, warning that Norway’s efforts to bolster its military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year will likely be the death knell for Oslo-Moscow relations moving forward.
Ukrainian special forces commander says Russia doesn't like waging war at night, so his troops need gear to fight in the dark
Russian forces don't like waging their war against Ukraine at night, said a Ukrainian commander. The commander said on a podcast that Ukrainian troops need gear to fight in the dark. "We should learn how to act at night more efficiently," said Brig. Gen. Viktor Khorenko. Russian President Vladimir Putin's...
Russia Loses 10,000 Troops in Two Weeks as Defenses Crumble: Ukraine
Russia has lost 10,000 troops in two weeks as Ukraine continues its counteroffensive, according to Kyiv officials. Russian President Vladimir Putin has apparently failed to capitalize on the success Russian forces made in the opening phase of the war, with Ukrainians now liberating its territory, including the strategically important Kherson city.
Comments / 0