Popular Chicken Finger Chain Officially Coming to SouthCoast and Rhode Island in 2023
He was told a restaurant that only served chicken fingers would never succeed, but Louisiana native Todd Graves believed in his dream, and since 1996, Raising Cane’s has become one of the fastest-growing large restaurant brands in the country. Chicken lovers in New England must make the trip to...
VOTE: Help choose shark license plate to benefit RI researchers
WAKEFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — The Atlantic Shark Institute (ASI) is surveying Rhode Islanders on a shark design for license plates. The Rhode Island State Legislature approved bills allowing the nonprofit to create a special license plate that will be available for purchase; $20 from each plate fee will benefit ASI. Marine artist Paul McPhee, who […]
Merry and Bright: The best 2022 holiday light shows & displays in RI, Mass.
The best displays of 2022
fallriverreporter.com
The Christmas season and roller coaster temps reminded us of when this happened in Bristol County
Remember when this happened in Bristol County two years ago?. Despite being in the grips of the COVID-19 pandemic, someone was still in the Christmas spirit in November of 2020. The North Attleboro Police Department had an interesting discovery and took to social media. “Looks like someone is getting into...
GoLocalProv
Rhode Island’s 30 Days of Great Local Gifts
This holiday season is about spreading joy and happiness. Nothing is better than giving the coolest, yummiest, or most creative gift. And it is easy here, as Rhode Island is known for its tremendous artisans, chefs, and brewmasters. Each day GoLocal will introduce a new and exciting artist or gift...
How to See Cape Cod's Famous Holiday Light 'Giants'
You're invited to see massive sculptures that will light up your holiday season!Photo by(Photo by Elina Fairytale) (SANDWICH, MA) If you're looking for an evening of adventure, fun, and lots of lights then you'll want to visit the oldest town on Cape Cod! Since 1998, the town of Sandwich has been home to enormous glowing light sculptures. These stunning designs are created by a local art studio and have become known by the locals as the holiday 'Giants' of Sandwich!
Turnto10.com
Shoppers support Rhode Island shops on Small Business Saturday
Thousands of shoppers visited Rhode Island businesses for Small Business Saturday. At the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Warwick, 165 small businesses gathered for the annual Shop RI event. "It's really important to be here and shop with these local community stores and the vendors that don't necessarily have the ability...
GoLocalProv
What You Can Buy in RI for $500,000
This week, the folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have three distinct properties in the range of $500,000. One is right by the waterfront, and another is located in Narragansett. And, if you need to get pricing on the value of your home - CLICK HERE. Listed by Jennifer...
These holiday movies were filmed in New England
Many towns in Massachusetts are considered to be picturesque holiday communities. But if holiday charm is measured in Hallmark-esque movies, Connecticut takes the win.
Rhode Island’s First Adult-Use Cannabis Sales to Begin on December 1st, Gov. Dan McKee Announces
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The state's first retail sales of cannabis for recreational use will start this week, on December 1, according to a statement from the governor of Rhode Island.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Rhode Island Foundation awards $8.3 million in grants
The Rhode Island Foundation has announced grants totaling $8.3 million to more than 90 nonprofits working in the areas of food insecurity, housing instability and homelessness prevention, and behavioral health. Funded in part by the state’s share of $1.1 billion in the federal American Rescue Plan Act allocation for COVID-19...
indowncity.com
13 Gifts for People Who Love Rhode Island
Lil Rhody. The Ocean State. Whatever name you have for Rhode Island, we agree it’s a very special place. If there is someone on your gift list this holiday season who harbors a passionate love for the state, then we have a roundup of gifts we recommend!. And, even better, each item is available at a local small business located in downtown Providence, RI.
rinewstoday.com
In the news… for Nov. 26, 2022
Cadillac Lounge in Providence – deadly stabbing of man from Fall River – hearing held closed club for a few days – reopened now. World AIDS Day is Dec. 1st – red scarves will be part of a public art installation at the pedestrian bridge in Providence.
On the Job: The Groden Network hiring various positions
They are looking to hire clinicians, special education teachers, nurses, speech pathologists, case managers and direct support professionals.
Turnto10.com
Weather Advisories posted for Southern New England prior to Wednesday's storm
A broad area of high pressure over New England is leading to quiet conditions Tuesday. A chilly breeze out of the north, northeast limits temperatures to the mid 40s. The northeasterly component of the wind is also causing trouble over southeast Massachusetts as ocean-effect clouds have moved in. The big...
WSBS
LOOK: The Deepest Lake In The Berkshires is In Our Backyard
As winter sets in, there are plenty of places to visit in the beautiful Berkshires. Bet you didn't know we are home to the "deepest lake" in western Massachusetts and it is located just east of Great Barrington. Head south on route 57 and you'll be mesmerized by a 196 acre pond better known as Lake Buel.
ABC6.com
5 Rhode Island compassionate centers given recreational licenses for Dec. 1
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Less than 10 days from the first recreational marijuana sale in Rhode Island, multiple compassion centers from across the state received state approval to begin recreation sale next week. The five compassion centers include:. Aura of Rhode Island in Central Falls. Thomas C. Slater Center...
Turnto10.com
Weather Alert Day: Rain and gusty winds to impact Southern New England tonight
Low pressure will bring steady rain and gusty winds to the region late on Sunday. Strong gusts along the south coast and the potential for isolated downpours during one of the busiest travel weekends is the reason why Storm Team 10 has issued a Weather Alert Day. The first half...
Turnto10.com
World's largest active volcano begins to erupt in Hawaii, prompting ashfall advisory
HONOLULU (AP) — The world’s largest active volcano spewed some ash and lava Monday and officials said that Mauna Loa wasn't threatening communities on Hawaii’s Big Island but people should be prepared for worse. The U.S. Geological Survey warned the island's 200,000 residents that an eruption “can...
Which grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving? Here are the store hours
Weeks of planning and days of cooking for Thanksgiving can only go so far. As the meal approaches, it is inevitable that some hardworking holiday cooks will find themselves missing a key ingredient. State regulations in Massachusetts known as “Blue Laws” restrict which businesses can open on Sundays and some...
