ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu: 5,000,000% value increase and a guarantee of 2021 repetition are…
A good number of Shiba Inu long-term holders still held on to the token even though only 18% were in profit. The increased involvement of investors with SHIB could play a vital role in how it performs in the next bull market. If you were a fervent follower of the...
dailyhodl.com
New Coinbase Survey Reveals Where Institutional Investors Expect Crypto Prices To Be in One Year
Crypto exchange giant Coinbase is releasing the results of a new survey it commissioned to find out how blue-chip investors feel about the future of the crypto industry. The 2022 Institutional Investor Digital Assets Outlook Survey queried 140 US-based institutional investors with a combined $2.6 trillion of assets on their management on what their outlook was for the digital assets market.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Flying off Exchanges at Historic Rate of $1,750,000,000 in BTC per Month: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) holders are withdrawing from crypto exchanges at an astounding pace. According to the insights platform, Bitcoin investors have taken it upon themselves to take custody of their BTC troves after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Glassnode says that crypto exchanges are...
Chamath Palihapitiya said Sam Bankman-Fried once pitched him, but after the investor suggested changes like forming a board, FTX told him to get lost
Sam Bankman-Fried once pitched Social Capital, but Chamath Palihapitiya said he "didn't make much sense." After the Zoom meeting, the firm sent FTX recommendations if things were to proceed, including the formation of a board. Palihapitiya said that FTX then told his firm to "go fuck yourself" for suggesting changes.
1 No-Brainer Stock to Buy Right Now for Less Than $100
You can own a piece of this terrific company for less than the cost of a fancy dinner out.
A new bankruptcy filing shows the value of FTX's crypto holdings is just $659,000, after Sam Bankman-Fried said they were worth $5.5 billion
Bankruptcy filings show the fair value of crypto held by FTX is $659,000. That compares to Sam Bankman-Fried claim FTX held about $5.5 billion in "less liquid" crypto tokens. "Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls," new FTX CEO John Ray III said.
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin worth $1.5B withdrawn from Coinbase in 48 hours
A total of 100,000 Bitcoin (BTC) were withdrawn from Coinbase in the past two days, marking the third-largest BTC withdrawal in Coinbase’s history. The chart below shows the BTC withdrawals and deposits in Coinbase on a daily basis since the beginning of the year. On Nov.24, 50,000 BTC were...
cryptogazette.com
Binance’s Changpeng Zhao Drops New Crypto Prediction On Regulation
Binance’s Changpeng Zhao is addressing a new crypto prediction about the issue of regulation. Check out the latest reports about all this below. Binance’s Changpeng Zhao addresses crypto regulation. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao reportedly says the world’s governments should regulate the digital asset industry instead of opposing it....
Crypto Lender BlockFi Goes Bankrupt
Since the overnight fall of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange on November 11, the crypto space has been waiting to see what other dominoes will fall. FTX and its sister company Alameda Research, the two heads of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire, were centerpieces of the cryptocurrency industry. The two companies had played the saviors of crypto firms weakened by the collapse of sister cryptocurrencies Luna and UST last May.
A Winklevoss-run crypto operation has frozen $700 million in client withdrawals as it becomes ensnared in the FTX disaster
Genesis Global Capital also halted withdrawals and is the lending partner of Gemini Earn.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 5,900%, Come Out of Bear Market ‘Smelling Like a Rose’: ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood
The founder and CEO of investment firm ARK Invest is doubling down on her prediction that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a seven-figure price by 2030. Responding to a question during an interview with Bloomberg about whether she is still holding on to her forecast that Bitcoin will reach $1 million in eight years, ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood says that she is.
u.today
“Dr. Doom” Roubini Says Binance Is Same As FTX But Worse, Here’s Why
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ambcrypto.com
Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: The right time to short MATIC will be in…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. MATIC has been in a steady downtrend since the beginning of the year. It began the year at $2.53 and has since tumbled down to $0.848, seeing a yearly low of $0.325 on 19 June shortly after the first crypto contagion.
Motley Fool
Prediction: 2 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 1,000% in the Next 10 Years
Upstart uses artificial intelligence to boost loan approval rates and reduce loan losses for banks and credit unions. Riskified uses artificial intelligence to boost sales and reduce fraud-related operating expenses for e-commerce merchants. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
u.today
“Black Swan” Author Says Coinbase Is Worthless
In a recent tweet, “Black Swan” author Nassim Taleb argues that Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency company, is “worthless.”. Even if the cryptocurrency industry somehow manages to recover from the worst crisis to date, the company still has a “grisly” future, according to a well-known statistician. Back in May, famed short seller Jim Chanos, who made a killing with his early bet against Enron, predicted that Coinbase would continue to struggle due to its declining fee revenue.
cryptogazette.com
Ethereum Rival Solana (SOL) Price Analysis Is Out
It’s been revealed that the rival of Ethereum, Solana is not over yet, and the project still has a lot to offer. Check out the latest reports below. According to the latest reports coming from InvestAnswers, SOL still has a lot to offer to the crypto space. SOL price...
cryptogazette.com
Coinbase Reveals New Initiative To Promote Crypto Exchange Transparency
Coinbase is making exciting moves towards promoting crypto exchange transparency. Check out the latest reports about this below. US crypto exchange giant Coinbase is launching an initiative to help encourage more transparency among firms in the industry. This is particularly in regard to proof of reserves. In a blog post,...
dailyhodl.com
Algorithm Known for Outperforming Crypto Markets Allocates to Ethereum, Polygon and Two Additional Assets
An algorithm with a reputation for outperforming the crypto markets is showing a preference for Ethereum (ETH) and three other large-cap digital assets amid uncertain trading conditions. Each week, the Real Vision Bot conducts surveys to compile algorithmic portfolio assessments to create a “hive mind” consensus. The bot’s...
cryptogazette.com
Mike Novogratz Addresses Bitcoin And Ethereum Resilience
It’s been just revealed that the billionaire Mike Novogratz is addressing the strong resilience of Bitcoin and Ethereum. Check out the latest reports below. The chief executive of crypto investment firm Galaxy Digital said that the top two leading digital assets aren’t going anywhere despite the widespread negative sentiment in the industry.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Veteran Bobby Lee Reveals His Bitcoin Price Floor, Says Bad Actors of Industry Should Be ‘Flushed Out’
Crypto industry veteran Bobby Lee says that bad actors ignorant of regulation have to be expunged from the market. In a new interview with Bloomberg Markets Asia on Yahoo Finance, Lee, co-founder of Hong Kong-based crypto exchange BTCC, reveals what price he expects Bitcoin (BTC) to bottom out at the end of the bear market.
