dailyhodl.com

New Coinbase Survey Reveals Where Institutional Investors Expect Crypto Prices To Be in One Year

Crypto exchange giant Coinbase is releasing the results of a new survey it commissioned to find out how blue-chip investors feel about the future of the crypto industry. The 2022 Institutional Investor Digital Assets Outlook Survey queried 140 US-based institutional investors with a combined $2.6 trillion of assets on their management on what their outlook was for the digital assets market.
Markets Insider

Chamath Palihapitiya said Sam Bankman-Fried once pitched him, but after the investor suggested changes like forming a board, FTX told him to get lost

Sam Bankman-Fried once pitched Social Capital, but Chamath Palihapitiya said he "didn't make much sense." After the Zoom meeting, the firm sent FTX recommendations if things were to proceed, including the formation of a board. Palihapitiya said that FTX then told his firm to "go fuck yourself" for suggesting changes.
cryptoslate.com

Bitcoin worth $1.5B withdrawn from Coinbase in 48 hours

A total of 100,000 Bitcoin (BTC) were withdrawn from Coinbase in the past two days, marking the third-largest BTC withdrawal in Coinbase’s history. The chart below shows the BTC withdrawals and deposits in Coinbase on a daily basis since the beginning of the year. On Nov.24, 50,000 BTC were...
cryptogazette.com

Binance’s Changpeng Zhao Drops New Crypto Prediction On Regulation

Binance’s Changpeng Zhao is addressing a new crypto prediction about the issue of regulation. Check out the latest reports about all this below. Binance’s Changpeng Zhao addresses crypto regulation. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao reportedly says the world’s governments should regulate the digital asset industry instead of opposing it....
TheStreet

Crypto Lender BlockFi Goes Bankrupt

Since the overnight fall of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange on November 11, the crypto space has been waiting to see what other dominoes will fall. FTX and its sister company Alameda Research, the two heads of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire, were centerpieces of the cryptocurrency industry. The two companies had played the saviors of crypto firms weakened by the collapse of sister cryptocurrencies Luna and UST last May.
u.today

“Dr. Doom” Roubini Says Binance Is Same As FTX But Worse, Here’s Why

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ambcrypto.com

Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: The right time to short MATIC will be in…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. MATIC has been in a steady downtrend since the beginning of the year. It began the year at $2.53 and has since tumbled down to $0.848, seeing a yearly low of $0.325 on 19 June shortly after the first crypto contagion.
Motley Fool

Prediction: 2 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 1,000% in the Next 10 Years

Upstart uses artificial intelligence to boost loan approval rates and reduce loan losses for banks and credit unions. Riskified uses artificial intelligence to boost sales and reduce fraud-related operating expenses for e-commerce merchants. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
u.today

“Black Swan” Author Says Coinbase Is Worthless

In a recent tweet, “Black Swan” author Nassim Taleb argues that Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency company, is “worthless.”. Even if the cryptocurrency industry somehow manages to recover from the worst crisis to date, the company still has a “grisly” future, according to a well-known statistician. Back in May, famed short seller Jim Chanos, who made a killing with his early bet against Enron, predicted that Coinbase would continue to struggle due to its declining fee revenue.
cryptogazette.com

Ethereum Rival Solana (SOL) Price Analysis Is Out

It’s been revealed that the rival of Ethereum, Solana is not over yet, and the project still has a lot to offer. Check out the latest reports below. According to the latest reports coming from InvestAnswers, SOL still has a lot to offer to the crypto space. SOL price...
cryptogazette.com

Coinbase Reveals New Initiative To Promote Crypto Exchange Transparency

Coinbase is making exciting moves towards promoting crypto exchange transparency. Check out the latest reports about this below. US crypto exchange giant Coinbase is launching an initiative to help encourage more transparency among firms in the industry. This is particularly in regard to proof of reserves. In a blog post,...
cryptogazette.com

Mike Novogratz Addresses Bitcoin And Ethereum Resilience

It’s been just revealed that the billionaire Mike Novogratz is addressing the strong resilience of Bitcoin and Ethereum. Check out the latest reports below. The chief executive of crypto investment firm Galaxy Digital said that the top two leading digital assets aren’t going anywhere despite the widespread negative sentiment in the industry.

