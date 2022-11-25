Read full article on original website
Related
WSYX ABC6
Central Ohio communities decorating for the holidays
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This weather certainly feels more like the holidays. Plenty of communities decking the halls and ready for the season. Monday night, the Marysville Christmas Walk and Tree Lighting took place. Crowds gather to take in all the bright lights and of course, get a look at Santa.
myfox28columbus.com
Tree decorated, lit blue for Ross County deputy injured in a shootout
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Chillicothe community is showing its support for a Ross County deputy who was seriously injured in the line of duty. Sgt. Eric Kocheran was shot in the chest during a shoot-out with Nicholas Mitchell, and BCI is investigating. According to Major Mike Preston with the Ross County Sheriff's Office, Kocheran is still in the hospital but improving every day.
3,300 blighted units demolished under Franklin County land bank, report shows
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County’s land bank demolished more than 3,300 blighted residential units and funded or financed 350 homes for low to moderate-income families throughout the last decade, a new report shows. Since 2012, the Central Ohio Community Improvement Corporation has bolstered Franklin County by creating stable homes, reclaiming commercial property and restarting […]
WSYX ABC6
Columbus to install community safety cameras next month at Wedgewood Village Apartments
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Neighbors who live in a Hilltop apartment complex are again asking for more layers of protection after a 13-year-old old girl was wounded over the weekend when a bullet is fired into her apartment while her family slept. "I am very grateful. I Thank god...
osoblanco.org
Who is Angie Davis from Ohio’s Lancaster? An instructor has been taken into custody for inappropriate behaviour, Details discussed
It’s a broad tragedy, and it’s difficult to conceive of anything more disturbing than the reality that adults are taking advantage of children, yet that’s exactly what’s happening. When a woman is involved, it comes as much more of a shock than it would otherwise. The name Angie Davis comes up rather often in conversations on adolescents’ aggressive behaviour. It is within her legal rights to stay in her place of job, which is behind the bar, so the authorities will be able to locate her there.
Angry Ohio man barricades himself in burning home, refuses fire dept. help
ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — A Zanesville, Ohio man barricaded himself inside his burning home Sunday and refused help from the local fire department, according to WHIZ and The Times Recorder. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said his department received a call about a house fire on Coopermill Road around 2 p.m. Sunday. When the South […]
WSYX ABC6
Bullets fly and bystanders take the brunt at Sheetz shootout in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Keimariyon Ross pleaded not guilty Monday to nine counts, including murder, in connection with the shooting last month that killed a bystander at a northeast side gas station. Kevin Sobnosky, 21, was a Youngstown State student who was shot in the head during the shootout....
whbc.com
Canton Man Killed on I-71 North of Columbus
MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old man with a Canton address was killed in a traffic accident on I-71 Wednesday evening. That accident will be included in the holiday weekend fatality count. State troopers say Abraham Smith Jr drove left into the median on I-71...
WSYX ABC6
Pregnant woman dies in deadly Madison County crash, newborn baby critically injured
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman is dead and her newborn baby is in critical condition after a car crash in Madison County Saturday morning. The West Jefferson Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating the two-vehicle, single-fatality crash that occurred on West Jefferson Kiousville Road Southeast at the intersection of Pringle Benjamin Road Southeast around 11 a.m.
NBC4 Columbus
Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment
Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3iiPUw7. Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3iiPUw7. Man sentenced for 2020 fatal shooting outside east …. Man sentenced for 2020 fatal shooting outside east Columbus bar. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3iamO1I. First at Four Forecast November 28, 2022. Storm...
WLWT 5
Dogs enjoy Thanksgiving meal at Ohio animal shelters
Dogs at several Ohio animal shelters got a special meal this Thanksgiving. Shelters like the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter and Columbus Humane Society prepared special Thanksgiving meals for dogs celebrating at the shelter. Volunteers said they made the dog safe meals using bacon and peanut enhancements. "Our annual Thanksgiving dinner...
WSYX ABC6
Local Chef revamps recipes while spreading positivity on social media
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Thanksgiving has come and gone and its time to get rid of those leftovers! Chef EV joins Good Day Columbus with a way to finish them off before going bad!. CAULIFLOWER TURKEY PIZZA. INGREDIENTS:. 1 Cauliflower Crust. 2oz Homemade pizza sauce (or your choice) 8oz...
NBC4 Columbus
Pregnant woman dies in Madison County crash
Pregnant woman dies in Madison County crash. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3OCMsIO. Pregnant woman dies in Madison County crash. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3OCMsIO. The Spectrum Nov. 27, 2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3VbZQpx. Morning Forecast: November 27, 2022 6 a.m. Storm Team 4's meteorologist Liz McGiffin updates the forecast for Central Ohio during NBC4 Today...
WSYX ABC6
1 hurt in accidental shooting near downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person is recovering from an accidental shooting near downtown Columbus Tuesday morning. The incident happened along McAllister Avenue around 3 a.m. Police said they were told a person fired a shot at someone they thought was an intruder. It turned out to be a...
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Local Boy Scout Troop Helps Clean Up Park
ROSS – Local Boy Scout Troop 14 recently joined forces with the Ross County Park District and Ohio Department of Natural Resources to conduct a cleanup of a four mile section of the North Fork of Paint Creek just outside Chillicothe. The Park District is establishing a water trail...
Moving to Delaware, Ohio During Spring or Winter
Moving to Delaware Ohio during spring or winterPhoto byMichael Pitts Edit. Moving to Delaware Ohio and not sure what to prepare for. Here are a few tips for your move. Especially, if you are moving from a warmer climate. According to the 2020 US Census, the population of Delaware, Ohio is 41,252 , which equals a population density of 2,094.8 people per square mile. Since 2010, the population has increased by over 20%.
Local Christmas tree farm hopes to spread holiday joy despite labor issues
COLUMBUS, Ohio — When you think of Christmas, a few things come to mind. There are decorations and presents, and of course, Christmas trees!. At Taylor Christmas Tree Farm, the smell of fresh pine filled the air. For the last 20 years, Bruce Taylor has been making sure families...
spectrumnews1.com
Wild Turkeys spotted in Hilliard around Thanksgiving
HILLIARD, Ohio — Wild turkeys are wandering around central Ohio, and they don't seem to worry at all that Thanskgiving was this week. Wild turkeys, a.k.a the "Hilliard Turkey Gang" as locals have been calling it, have been spotted out and about around Thanksgiving time. The birds first wandered...
lajollamom.com
How to Buy Discount Columbus Zoo Tickets: 12 Cheap Ways
The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is one of the most popular attractions in Ohio, where you will find more than 7,000 animals across nearly 600 acres. You’ll want to spend a full day there, if not multiple days. Thankfully, you can find discount Columbus Zoo tickets through authorized sellers so that you have more to spend on fun extras like giraffe feedings and upgraded experiences.
WSYX ABC6
Blue Angel visits Columbus ahead of 2023 Columbus Air Show
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some special guests visited Columbus Monday to get everyone excited about the Columbus Air Show next spring. One of the Navy's Blue Angels arrived at Rickenbacker Airport Monday afternoon. Lt. Commander Thomas Zimmerman and Lt. Commander Brian Vaught arrived in Blue Angel No. 7. Zimmerman...
Comments / 1