KOLR10 News

Nixa teen involved in crash that killed child charged with 4 felonies

By John Paul Schmidt,

4 days ago

UPDATE 3/2/23 — The driver of the Dodge Charger that was involved in the crash that killed 9-year-old Alexander Finley has been formally charged.

Zachary R. Fargo, born in 2005, of Nixa, is formally charged with four felonies in Christian County:

  • Second-degree murder.
  • Resisting arrest by fleeing.
  • Two counts of second-degree assault.

Fargo was charged on March 1, 2023. The crash was on July 13, 2022. He is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Original article, published July 14, 2022 :

UPDATE: The driver of the Dodge Charger was fleeing Christian County Sheriff’s Office deputies when he struck the minivan.

According to a press release from the CCSO, a deputy noticed a dark-colored Charger that was driving erratically in Ozark. After the deputy tried to pull the Charger over, the driver of the Charger attempted to flee, beginning a pursuit.

“The suspect vehicle actions displayed signs of possible impairment or intoxication,” the press release said.

The chase continued into Nixa until the fleeing Charger was stopped after it struck another vehicle, the minivan containing 9-year-old Alexander Finley.

NIXA, Mo. — A 9-year-old boy was killed in a car crash after a Dodge Charger ran a red light in Nixa Wednesday night.

Just after 9 p.m. July 13, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were called to the intersection of U.S. Highway 160 and Northview Drive in Nixa to investigate a crash.

According to the MSHP, investigators found that a 16-year-old driver of a Dodge Charger was traveling northbound at high speeds and ran a red light, striking the side of a Toyota Sienna minivan, which was traveling westbound at the intersection.

The 9-year-old boy, Alexander Finley, was in the Sienna and pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Sienna, Ashley Finley, 40, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A 12-year-old girl who was also in the Sienna suffered moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Two people were in the Charger. The driver of the Charger was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Spenser Davis, 18, was a passenger in the Charger and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Both drivers live in Nixa.

