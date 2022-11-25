ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moselle, MS

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Fire-hydrant testing took a Thanksgiving break. But the city intended to put the finishing touches on this round of testing this weekend. The annual exercise resumed Saturday and will wrap up Sunday. Driver can expect roadblocks and traffic detours. Low pressure and discolored water might result...
HATTIESBURG, MS
Law enforcement agencies arrest 4 suspects in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Four suspects were arrested on a variety of state and federal charges on Monday in Hattiesburg. Members of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration - High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Task Force, 12th Judicial District Narcotics Enforcement Team, Hattiesburg Police Department and Forrest County Sheriff’s Office arrested four individuals.
HATTIESBURG, MS
Prancer Path delayed due to storm damage

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Prancer Path is in full swing; however, it is being delayed for part of this week due to storm damage. The path gives families and visitors to the City Beautiful a fun way to see Christmas trees decorated by local businesses. “We had some pretty bad...
LAUREL, MS
Police pursuit ends in fiery crash in Forrest County

There was a fiery end to a police pursuit in Forrest County Thanksgiving afternoon. Mississippi Highway Patrol told WDAM there was a chase which started in Troop K’s district and ended in Forrest County, which is in Troop J. According to MHP, the older-model red Chevrolet Corvette overheated and...
FORREST COUNTY, MS
Experience Columbia cancels Tuesday events ahead of storm system

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Due to a severe weather system moving into Mississippi and Louisiana, the city of Columbia decided to cancel Tuesday night’s Experience Columbia activities. The city’s announcement said the closure was to “ensure a safe experience for everybody.”. Experience Columbia events and attractions...
COLUMBIA, MS
Mississippi man wanted in stabbing, kills himself in front of police officers

A Mississippi man wanted for attempted murder died Saturday after he shot himself in front police officer near a Gulf Coast park. WLOX in Biloxi reports that Johnny Lee Nichols, 51, of Moss Point, had called to turn himself in to officers after he reportedly entered a house in Marion County and stabbed a woman multiple times while others in the house were asleep. The woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
MOSS POINT, MS
Jones Co. man arrested after pointing weapon at deputies

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -A routine welfare check Friday afternoon by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department turned into a second confrontation in the past three days between deputies and a man pointing a weapon at them. The danger faced by law enforcement officers is beyond belief these days,” ones...
JONES COUNTY, MS
Jones Co. deputy recovering after Wednesday night shooting

Jackson said they started the tradition of cooking as one big family at their business in 2020. Members of the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office told us what they are most thankful for this holiday season. Volunteers needed for Red Kettle Campaign. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Bells are ringing...
JONES COUNTY, MS
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A vehicle pursuit on Thanksgiving afternoon left a car in flames. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol - Troop K, a suspect vehicle pursuit, which started in Troop K’s district, ended in Forrest County, in Troop J’s district, after the suspect’s car overheated.
FORREST COUNTY, MS
Pros & Cons: Pine Belt businesses talk ‘Cyber Monday’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - From Black Friday to Cyber Monday, people in the Pine Belt are out to get good deals while avoiding the headache of holiday traffic. High-speed internet means quicker check-outs and faster ways to shop. “Monday, when you look in a store, most of your people are...
HATTIESBURG, MS
UPDATE: Arrest made after Jones County deputy wounded in shooting

The suspect in the shooting of a Jones County Sheriff’s Department has been captured at the residence on Riley Johnson Road and is being transported to SCRMC by EMSERV for treatment of one or more gunshot wounds. No other law enforcement personnel or emergency services personnel have been reported injured other than the original deputy who was shot.
JONES COUNTY, MS
There are many ways that people can give back to their communities. After being shot last week in an incident in Jones County, an injured reserve deputy is now back on his feet. Orthopedic and sports medicine program. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. As high school football teams gear up...
HATTIESBURG, MS
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A man wanted for attempted murder in Marion County is dead after turning a firearm on himself near 2nd Street Park in Moss Point. Johnny Lee Nichols, 51, of Moss Point, was wanted as a suspect for allegedly entering a Marion County home and stabbing a woman multiple times while residents were asleep. Local police consider the incident to be domestic-related, and the victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
MOSS POINT, MS

