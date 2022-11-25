Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
One vehicle crash in Clarke County claims the life of one juvenile, driver airlifted
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Sgt. Jameka Moore of the Mississippi Highway Patrol confirmed to News 11 that a one-vehicle crash on I-59N has killed one juvenile and critically injured the driver. The crash happened between mile markers 126 and 127 on I-59N. Sgt. Moore said that the juvenile was deceased...
WTOK-TV
6 fatalities in Mississippi include Tenn. youth who died in Clarke County
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - Six people were killed in crashes over the course of the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Thanksgiving holiday travel enforcement period, which spanned Wednesday, Nov. 23 to Sunday, Nov. 27. One of those deaths happened Sunday about 8:50 a.m. in Clarke County. The MHP reported a passenger,...
WDAM-TV
Fire-hydrant testing resumed in Hattiesburg after Thanksgiving break
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Fire-hydrant testing took a Thanksgiving break. But the city intended to put the finishing touches on this round of testing this weekend. The annual exercise resumed Saturday and will wrap up Sunday. Driver can expect roadblocks and traffic detours. Low pressure and discolored water might result...
WDAM-TV
JCSD reserve deputy speaks out after being shot responding to call last week
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -After being shot last week in an incident in Jones County, an injured reserve deputy is now back on his feet. Reserve Deputy Joey Davis is at home with his family after responding to the call that ended with gunshot wounds in both of his legs.
WDAM-TV
Law enforcement agencies arrest 4 suspects in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Four suspects were arrested on a variety of state and federal charges on Monday in Hattiesburg. Members of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration - High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Task Force, 12th Judicial District Narcotics Enforcement Team, Hattiesburg Police Department and Forrest County Sheriff’s Office arrested four individuals.
WDAM-TV
Prancer Path delayed due to storm damage
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Prancer Path is in full swing; however, it is being delayed for part of this week due to storm damage. The path gives families and visitors to the City Beautiful a fun way to see Christmas trees decorated by local businesses. “We had some pretty bad...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Police pursuit ends in fiery crash in Forrest County
There was a fiery end to a police pursuit in Forrest County Thanksgiving afternoon. Mississippi Highway Patrol told WDAM there was a chase which started in Troop K’s district and ended in Forrest County, which is in Troop J. According to MHP, the older-model red Chevrolet Corvette overheated and...
WDAM-TV
Experience Columbia cancels Tuesday events ahead of storm system
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Due to a severe weather system moving into Mississippi and Louisiana, the city of Columbia decided to cancel Tuesday night’s Experience Columbia activities. The city’s announcement said the closure was to “ensure a safe experience for everybody.”. Experience Columbia events and attractions...
WDAM-TV
Jones County asking for public’s help in locating potential break-in suspect
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a break-in suspect. JCSD deputies responded Friday to a call from an adult female homeowner, who said she had arrived home to find her front door open,. As she entered her...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. man arrested after pointing weapon at deputies
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -A routine welfare check Friday afternoon by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department turned into a second confrontation in the past three days between deputies and a man pointing a weapon at them. The danger faced by law enforcement officers is beyond belief these days,” ones...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. deputy recovering after Wednesday night shooting
Jackson said they started the tradition of cooking as one big family at their business in 2020. Members of the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office told us what they are most thankful for this holiday season. Volunteers needed for Red Kettle Campaign. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Bells are ringing...
WDAM-TV
MHP pursuit ends with suspect’s vehicle in flames
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A vehicle pursuit on Thanksgiving afternoon left a car in flames. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol - Troop K, a suspect vehicle pursuit, which started in Troop K’s district, ended in Forrest County, in Troop J’s district, after the suspect’s car overheated.
WDAM-TV
Pros & Cons: Pine Belt businesses talk ‘Cyber Monday’
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - From Black Friday to Cyber Monday, people in the Pine Belt are out to get good deals while avoiding the headache of holiday traffic. High-speed internet means quicker check-outs and faster ways to shop. “Monday, when you look in a store, most of your people are...
mississippicir.org
Troubled south Mississippi man becomes another casualty in rising number of jail suicides
Almost a year has passed since Harlene Blair of McHenry last saw her 21-year-old son Eli Marrero, alive. Now she wonders if she’ll ever find out why he died in law enforcement custody. Blair told MCIR she was told her son was found hanging from a light fixture in...
darkhorsepressnow.com
UPDATE: Arrest made after Jones County deputy wounded in shooting
The suspect in the shooting of a Jones County Sheriff’s Department has been captured at the residence on Riley Johnson Road and is being transported to SCRMC by EMSERV for treatment of one or more gunshot wounds. No other law enforcement personnel or emergency services personnel have been reported injured other than the original deputy who was shot.
WDAM-TV
6pm Headlines 11/28
There are many ways that people can give back to their communities. After being shot last week in an incident in Jones County, an injured reserve deputy is now back on his feet. Orthopedic and sports medicine program. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. As high school football teams gear up...
WDAM-TV
Attempted murder suspect commits public suicide after calling to turn himself in, police say
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A man wanted for attempted murder in Marion County is dead after turning a firearm on himself near 2nd Street Park in Moss Point. Johnny Lee Nichols, 51, of Moss Point, was wanted as a suspect for allegedly entering a Marion County home and stabbing a woman multiple times while residents were asleep. Local police consider the incident to be domestic-related, and the victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
New building for George County coroner quickly coming together
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The first stand-alone building for the George County Coroner will soon be ready in Lucedale. For years, the county has rented cooler space in area funeral homes when the need arises for human remains to be held until claimed by family members. It primarily uses a small building behind the […]
