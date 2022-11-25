ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastland County, TX

Denver City man dies in one-vehicle crash in Eastland County on Thanksgiving morning

By Staff report
The Abilene Reporter-News
RANGER - A Denver City man died in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 in Eastland County three miles east of here on Thursday, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported

Guadalupe Ortega Ariza, 40, was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace, Jesse Speers at 10 a.m.

Ariza was a passenger in a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Alfredo Guerrero Ariza, 27, also of Denver City.

Alfredo Guerrero Ariza suffered non-incapacitating injuries and was treated at a hospitcal and released, DPS said.

According to a DPS report, the pickup traveled out of the traffic lanes into the center median.

The driver attempted to steer back into traffic, causing the pickup to go out of control and overturn, DPS said.

It was raining at the time of the crash, and road conditions were wet, according to reports.

