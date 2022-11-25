Read full article on original website
Compact pick-up trucks are slowly making a comeback and models like the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz, both of which are sold in the U.S., are great offerings in this newly revived segment. But if you thought Hyundai was the most unexpected place a compact truck would come from, you’ve got another model coming. Geely, which currently owns Volvo, is one of the fastest-growing Chinese carmakers and the brand's philosophy of affordability and mass production seems to be paying off. Geely recently unveiled the first compact EV pick-up truck. Dubbed the Geely Radar RD6, its goal is to become a worthy EV alternative in the compact pick-up truck market. Australian tech channel, The Electric Viking, went in-depth about this new product, and here’s why you should care.
Everrati's Electric Ford GT40 Is One Step Closer To Customers
Everrati's gorgeous Ford GT40 electric restomod is one step closer to customers after passing electrical safety testing in the UK. The company's powertrain was subjected to the stringent UN-ECE R100.01 safety standards that evaluate whether electric powertrains are safe for use. Several tests are conducted, including protection against electric shock, isolation resistance testing, and protection against direct and indirect contact. Everrati's all-electric Land Rover Series IIA, which is already on sale, also passed safety tests in the Netherlands.
2024 Ford Mustang GT Makes The Same 450 HP As The Current Model
The S650 Ford Mustang was revealed back in September, but only now do we have anything official to confirm how much power it makes. According to a Monroney label (window sticker) sourced by Ford Authority, the naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 engine produces precisely the same output that it did with the previous-generation S550 Mustang - 450 horsepower.
Behind the wheel of Volkswagen’s reinvented classic: the electric ID.BUZZ
The European version of the ID.BUZZ. Dan CarneyWe tested out the European version of this nearly mythical vehicle. Here's what it's like to drive.
yankodesign.com
With a carbon-fiber frame and a 1000W motor, this might be the most affordable premium e-bike yet…
Returning back to its roots after building the flagship high-end Nyx e-bike, Nireeka announced the Revenant, a stunning sub $2500 e-bike with a 1000W motor, 50-mile range, and ABS (Anti-lock Braking System). The Revenant follows Nireeka’s established design style, posturing itself as an incredibly slick, state-of-the-art e-bike for people on...
BMW 3.0 CSL: 5 Best Features
The BMW 3.0 CSL has been revealed, costing a staggering $780,000. The car is not homologated for the USA, but once we had picked our jaws up from the floor after hearing the asking price, we began to wonder what else you could get for that kind of money. Using...
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes E-Class Gives Us A First Undisguised Look At Front End And Interior
We’ve seen the upcoming, 2024 Mercedes testing a few times now, but a new batch of leaked photos from China reveal the parts that the automaker was working the hardest to keep a secret. Rather predictably, the new front end looks much like the one of the S-Class. The...
Abarth Is Already Working On A Hotter Version Of Its First EV Hot Hatch
The first electric Abarth made its debut a few days ago, and already the Italians are hard at work trying to make it faster. Abarth's 500e is currently equipped with a 42 kWh battery and a single electric motor powering the front wheels. The claimed output figures are 152 horsepower and 173 lb-ft of torque, which is close to what the powertrain can produce reliably and with a decent range.
One-Off Matte Black Ferrari Enzo Could Only Be Ordered By A Royal Family
There has only ever been one Ferrari Enzo to leave the factory in Maranello in Nero Opaco (read matte black), and this is it. Offered for sale via RM Sotheby's, the already rare Enzo is made so much more special by its unique paint job, which was originally commissioned by a member of the royal family of Brunei. Only a customer as wealthy as that could convince Ferrari to break with tradition - lesser customers would likely be sued for even suggesting changing the color of their car from anything but red.
Jalopnik
Lancia Returns to Carmaking With Something That's 100 Percent Not a Car
Lancia’s only car on sale today, the third-generation Ypsilon subcompact hatch, has been kicking around since 2011. It sells surprisingly well in its native Italy, the only country in which the brand operates, but Lancia has more ambitious plans for its future. Typically automakers get the hype train rolling with one or more concepts, and Lancia has adopted that strategy this week, unveiling a new design alongside an updated logo. Only, you can’t really call it a car.
Zagato-Designed Electric Watercraft Is The Hyperboat Of The Future
Acclaimed automotive design house Zagato has teamed up with Persico Marine to create the extraordinary Persico Zagato 100.2, an all-electric "hyperboat" that is equal parts beauty and performance. Unveiled via video preview at Zagato's Milan headquarters, the graceful watercraft gains motivation from a DeepSpeed electric propulsion system that is powered...
Industry-First V10 Outboard Boat Motors Make Up to 400 HP
Mercury MarineMercury's new V10 outboard offers more power than a V8 while being smaller than a V12.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R First Test: Absolutely Bonkerballs
In the supertruck horsepower war, there's no Han-versus-Greedo-style argument to be had: The Ram 1500 TRX shot first. Sure, Ford's F-150 Raptor pickup has been on the hunt for more than a decade, but history has it down as the balanced desert-runner, its power level—450 horses today—more or less in equilibrium with its dirt-dashing chops. In contrast, the TRX roared onto the scene two years ago as a ballsy, 702-hp beast with a bad attitude and a mission to rooster-tail sand in the face of Ford's "wimpy" off-road pickup. No more. The 2023 Ford Raptor R is here to fight back with 700 horsepower of its own, and it has its blaster set to kill.
Electric Cars Are Perfect For 3-Speed Transmissions Says ZF
This past week at the Electric Mobility Summit 2022 in New Delhi, a representative of the ZF Group made the point that a three-speed transmission could be a good fit for electric vehicles in the future. If you don't know, ZF is a research and manufacturing powerhouse in the automotive,...
Cars With Pop-Up Headlights: A Definitive Guide To The Legends
Classic cars become classic cars for a reason. Technology moves on, whether it's engineering improvements or guided by legislation. In the case of cars with pop-up (hidden until needed) headlights, they are a thing of the past due to pedestrian safety. Still, some of those cars are still out there, and pop-up headlights are cool. They allow the car's front end to be as characterful and aerodynamic as the designers wanted, and making headlights go up and down satisfies everyone's inner child.
SCOOP: BMW iX M Is Coming As Go-Faster Electric SUV
CarBuzz has discovered that BMW has trademarked the name "iX M," which can only mean one thing: the quirkily styled all-electric SUV is about to get hotter. The trademark was filed with Germany's trademark office (DPMA), with the application made on 18 November and the registration going ahead on November 24.
Home Depot Currently Has Immense DeWalt Deals
Home DepotThese Black Friday DeWalt tool deals won't last long.
This New 21-Foot Electric Catamaran Concept Is Like a Convertible Sports Car for the Water
Putting two holes in a yacht’s hull might sound like a bad idea, but Sebastiano Canto is ready to prove otherwise. The London-based designer, who has worked at the likes of Perini Navi and Vitruvius Yachts, has just unveiled a new catamaran concept with an unconventional hull engineered to improve efficiency on the high seas. The 21-footer, christened Enea, features a large void at the front of each respective hull that reduces the vessel’s weight and lateral wind resistance without affecting its seakeeping ability. It also gives the cat greater maneuverability on the water, while adding plenty of character. On top of that,...
Rare Speed Yellow Ford GT With Stripe Delete Option Expected To Fetch Big Bucks At Auction
Barrett-Jackson has an ultra-rare and exclusive Ford GT up for sale at the Scottsdale Auction on 21-29 January 2023, and we expect this little yellow number to reach big figures. Few American supercars stir the emotions quite like the Ford GT. This modern-day tribute to the legendary Ferrari-crushing, Le Mans-winning...
New Audi Q8 e-tron Comes With Recycled Plastic As Part Of Its Seat Belts
Audi is recycling old automotive plastic and turning it into new parts, specifically seatbelt buckle covers. Manufacturers are fully aware of the importance of going green, with most automakers already fully committed to an EV future. As many know, going electric isn't necessarily as environmentally friendly as one might think, and many are claiming that EVs are there to save the automotive industry and not the planet, so many are turning to other methods to get cars even cleaner. We've seen some incredible eco-friendly projects in the past, including a crazy French concept car made from milk bottles, and even major players such as BMW are going all in on recycled materials for their interiors. Any effort to reduce CO2 emissions counts, contributing to a cleaner overall production process.
CarBuzz.com
