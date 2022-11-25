Read full article on original website
Related
Twitter reacts after Cristiano Ronaldo takes credit for Bruno Fernandes goal for Portugal vs. Uruguay
Portugal took a 1-0 lead over Uruguay in the second half after Cristiano Ronaldo headed a ball into the back of the net at the 2022 World Cup. Or so he thought. While Ronaldo raced off in celebration of his goal, a review of the play indicated that he may not have actually gotten his head on it. Instead, Bruno Fernandes was credited with the goal after it was determined that Ronaldo did not, in fact, make contact with the ball.
Christian Pulisic exits game with injury after scoring crucial USMNT goal vs. Iran
The USMNT have taken a 1-0 lead over Iran at the 2022 World Cup courtesy of a sensational team goal that was capped off by Christian Pulisic. The electric goal put the United States in position to advance to the knockout stages of the tournament, but it came at a cost as Pulisic came out […] The post Christian Pulisic exits game with injury after scoring crucial USMNT goal vs. Iran appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Iran vs. USA: Live World Cup 2022 updates
It's simple for the USMNT and Iran: Win and advance to the knockout round. Lose and go home. Check out the top moments and biggest plays from the Tuesday action.
Mattia Binotto’s parting message after official exit from Ferrari
Mattia Binotto has officially left his post as team principal for Scuderia Ferrari, validating the rumors that have been swirling now for weeks on end. Following the news, Binotto sent out some parting words for the team he’s been an integral part of for nearly three decades after first joining the side as an engine […] The post Mattia Binotto’s parting message after official exit from Ferrari appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
208K+
Followers
122K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0