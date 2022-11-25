Read full article on original website
Breakfast with Santa at Central Park!
Fall is here, the holidays are near, and Santa Claus is coming back to town! Join us for Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 10th from 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the Goldy S. Lewis Community Center at Central Park to celebrate the holiday season. All families will enjoy...
Realities For Children Invites You to The 25th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony
"Tuned In to NoCo" Host, Ashlee Meehleis, Interviews Realities For Children Executive Director and Founder, Craig Secher, about the upcoming 25th annual NightLights Ceremony. The 25th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held on December 1st from 6-7pm at The First Presbyterian Church in Fort Collins, CO. All proceeds will go towards children suffering domestic abuse and neglect in Northern Colorado.
Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota responds to low reading and math performance
ST. CLOUD – Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota implements two new programs in response to the low reading and math proficiency with implementing two nationally tested and proven initiatives to combat learning loss for Boys and Girls Club youth. According to the Minnesota Department of Education statistics...
Woman’s Forum learns about local library, Wayland VFD at recent meetings
Chris Houchin with the Wayland Volunteer Fire Department presented the program for the November Woman’s Forum meeting. Houchin has been a volunteer for various fire departments since 1982. The Wayland Volunteer Fire Department started in 2008 with three volunteers and one truck, and today it has 15 active volunteers, four rescue trucks, a military truck that holds 1,000 gallons of water, a 2,500-gallon tanker and is currently working with Texas Forest Service to get a Hummer added to their equipment. The Texas Forest Service and the National Forest Service helps supply dozers during bad fires.
Return of Whitford Charitable Classic Aids 11 Chester County Nonprofits
Coach Dick Vermeril with board members and grantees of the 2022 Whiteford Charitable Classic.Photo byChester County Community Foundation. The Whitford Charitable Classic, in partnership with the Chester County Community Foundation, has delivered proceeds totaling over $120,000 to 11 local nonprofit charities in Chester County. Each grantee will receive at least $10,000 for their organization.
