Odell Beckham Jr. left the door open for a resolution to his free agency ending in Kansas City with the Chiefs in a Tweet toward a fan this morning. Reportedly, Odell Beckham Jr.’s search for a new team is down to three teams that he plans to visit in person. That list contains the Giants and Cowboys, who were well-known as likely suitors for Beckham, and the Bills who have been speculatively connected but now confirmed as a team he will visit alongside New York and Dallas.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO