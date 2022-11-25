Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Clear favorite emerging to sign Odell Beckham Jr.?
Jan 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) reacts before a NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports. Odell Beckham Jr. is scheduled to meet with at least three teams before...
Mike McCarthy Makes Bold Comment In Cowboys' Pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr.
Over the weekend, highly sought-after free agent Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from an American Airlines plane after a confrontation with the flight's crew. It might be a reasonable assumption that this incident would dull teams' interest in OBJ, but don't tell that to Mike McCarthy. The third-year ...
atozsports.com
Brand new report will have Cowboys fans ready to buy an Odell Beckham Jr. jersey
Despite not playing on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys are making waves in the news cycle. As the Odell Beckham Jr. Saga picks up with Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, expect speculation to be at its highest over the next few days. Let’s start with ESPN’s Adam Schefter report from Sunday...
Wilson & Purcell Explain What Triggered Sideline Altercation
The wheels are coming off the Denver Broncos bus.
atozsports.com
Hall of Famer Says OBJ to Dallas Cowboys is the Obvious Choice
The Dallas Cowboys (8-3) beat the New York Giants (7-4) in what some called the Odell Beckham Bowl as well as the Battle for Beckham. With Odell Beckham Jr reportedly narrowing his decision down to his former team and America’s Team, with the Buffalo Bills still in play. The...
NBC Sports
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. was kicked off a plane from Miami to L.A.
One of the biggest stories in the NFL currently relates to next team with which receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will sign. He has made some unrelated news on Sunday, four days before his first free-agency visit. Via Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640, Beckham was kicked off a plane in...
CBS Sports
NFL 2022 playoff picture, standings: Commanders take over final NFC playoff spot, all four NFC East teams in
As the NFL rolls into December, the playoff races are beginning to heat up. Teams are starting to make their playoff push with wild card spots up for grabs in both conferences. The Washington Commanders are the biggest beneficiaries in the playoff chase, winning six of their last seven games to emerge into the playoff picture.
Jerry Jones on Odell Beckham Jr.'s plane incident, Cowboys' penalties
Dallas Cowboys owner and GM Jerry Jones joined Shan and Bobby for his weekly visit on Tuesday morning. Jones spoke candidly about Odell Beckham’s incident on a plane over the weekend and why it won’t affect their pursuit of the wide receiver.
NBC Sports
Stevenson reacts to Belichick comparing him to former Pats great
Rhamondre Stevenson has been the New England Patriots' offensive MVP through the first 12 weeks of the 2022 NFL season. The second-year running back is the team's leading rusher while also ranking first in receptions. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick loves what he's seen out of Stevenson this year. So...
NBC Sports
Deebo tweets message to Mostert after his 49ers critique spreads
Six days remain on the calendar before the 49ers host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium. The anticipation just keeps building. In light of former 49ers running back Raheem Mostert’s recent comments about the 49ers, star “wide back” Deebo Samuel tweeted some advice to his former teammate.
NBC Sports
How an Eagles rookie made Slay jealous on Sunday night
As Eagles rookie Reed Blankenship spoke to reporters in the locker room after Sunday’s 40-33 win, a chant broke out among his defensive back teammates. They were clearly happy to see the undrafted rookie safety play so well after being thrust into action on Sunday night. He finished with six tackles and an interception against Aaron Rodgers, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.
NBC Sports
Jimmy G takes high road on lack of roughing the passer calls
SANTA CLARA — It was a scary moment when quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo appeared to be injured in the third quarter of the 49ers' 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Garoppolo was tackled low by Saints defensive lineman Malcolm Roach. The broadcast showed a slow-motion replay of...
Yardbarker
OBJ 'Cleared to Play,' Begins Visits; Do Cowboys Believe Him?
The problem with the pronouncements that wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., returning from a torn ACL, has been "cleared to play'' - all part of his planned triumphant return to the NFL - is one that many observers are skipping over. The pronouncements are coming from the OBJ camp ......
OBJ Tweet leaves door open for Chiefs signing
Odell Beckham Jr. left the door open for a resolution to his free agency ending in Kansas City with the Chiefs in a Tweet toward a fan this morning. Reportedly, Odell Beckham Jr.’s search for a new team is down to three teams that he plans to visit in person. That list contains the Giants and Cowboys, who were well-known as likely suitors for Beckham, and the Bills who have been speculatively connected but now confirmed as a team he will visit alongside New York and Dallas.
Giants' Xavier McKinney says he expects to return this season
After originally being non-committal to a timeline, New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney now says he expects to return this season from a bye-week ATV accident.
NBC Sports
Why Papa is concerned about 49ers' game against Saints
The 49ers are flying high coming off a blowout win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night in Mexico City. But the combination of an international game on "Monday Night Football" heading into Thanksgiving Week means the 49ers haven't had as much time to prepare for their Week 12 matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.
NBC Sports
The 10 most ridiculous, insane, mind-blowing Hurts stats
Jalen Hurts rushed for 157 yards, threw two touchdown passes, had four runs of 17 yards or longer, rushed for 10 first downs and was generally spectacular in the Eagles’ 40-33 win over the Packers Sunday night at the Linc. He did things humans aren’t supposed to do.
Giants will make their free-agent pitch to Odell Beckham Jr. late this week
Odell Beckham Jr. is coming to East Rutherford this week. He won’t be staying and it remains to be seen if he’ll be returning to celebrate a reunion with the Giants. For now, all we know is that Beckham has scheduled a visit with his former team. It will take place Thursday and continue into Friday, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
NBC Sports
Mitchell avoids serious injury, likely to miss multiple weeks
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers believe running back Elijah Mitchell avoided a long-term knee injury on Sunday. Mitchell exited the 49ers’ 13-0 victory over the New Orleans Saints early in the third quarter with what coach Kyle Shanahan said was an injury to the medial-collateral ligament. The injury...
NBC Sports
McDaniel shares great story of Bosa's dedication as pass rusher
Mike McDaniel knows what it's like for his offense to face off against Nick Bosa, probably better than any coach in the NFL. The former 49ers offensive coordinator and current Miami Dolphins head coach had seen Bosa up close every single day for four seasons. In speaking with Dolphins reporters...
