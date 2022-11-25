ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

Black Friday Crest & Colgate deals: 3D Whitestrips & more

By Maren Estrada
BGR.com
BGR.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22UuY8_0jNRf9NV00

Everyone is using Black Friday to save big on popular products like Apple AirPods and smart TVs. But the biggest sales event of 2022 also offers savings on household essentials, such as products from Crest and Colgate.

Tons of best-sellers have deep discounts, including Crest 3D Whitestrips for $29.99 instead of $50. You can also save on Colgate Hum electric toothbrushes and Colgate Optic teeth whitening pens.

We rounded up all the best deals for you right here in this guide.

Featured deals in this article:

Be sure to check out Amazon’s deals hub for all the latest Black Friday deals.

Plus, BGR’s team of shopping experts rounded up all the best bargains right here in this mega-list of Black Friday deals.

Black Friday Crest Whitestrips deals

To start things off, you can score big savings on the most popular oral care products of Black Friday 2022.

Yes, we’re talking about Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects. These are the teeth whitening strips that practically everyone uses. They’re the gold standard in teeth whitening strips.

These 3D Whitestrips have 55,000 5-star ratings on Amazon. And for good reason. All you need to do is scroll through the reviews, and you’ll see how well they work for so many people.

You get 22 strips in a box, and a box retails for $46. But during this Black Friday sale, you can get a box of Crest 3D Whitestrips for just $29.99.

The next deal covers Crest 3D Whitestrips + LED Light at-Home Teeth Whitening Kit. As that extremely long name suggests, this kit includes Whitestrips and an LED whitening light.

Instead of paying $80 for a box of 20 treatments, you’ll pay $44.99 thanks to this Crest deal.

There are three more deals on Crest 3D Whitestrips for Black Friday 2022, and you’ll find them all below.

Colgate deals for Black Friday 2022

All of those Black Friday deals on Crest 3D Whitestrips are great. Now, it’s time to check out a few Colgate deals as well.

The popular Colgate Hum smart electric toothbrush is one of the smartest electric toothbrushes on the market. People love it, and it’s on sale with huge discounts of up to $46 off during Black Friday.

On top of that, the Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen and Colgate Optic White Pro Series Whitening Kit are both on sale with big discounts.

Colgate’s whitening pen is one of the best-selling whitening products out there right now. And the Pro Series Whitening Kit is an extremely popular teeth whitening solution.

These are the lowest prices anywhere online, so it’s time to stock up!

More Black Friday 2022 coverage

If you’re looking for all the best deals for Black Friday 2022, you’ll find them in our extensive coverage.

The shopping experts at BGR have combed through all the biggest Black Friday sales online. We have hand-picked all the best deals with the deepest discounts on popular items. The team here at BGR has more than 4 decades of combined experience finding all the best bargains for our readers. With that in mind, you can rest assured that this is your one-stop shop for all of your Black Friday deal-hunting needs.

Below, you’ll find all of BGR’s best Black Friday 2022 deals roundups. Be sure to browse through them all if you want to see the very best sales that are available this year.

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Our deals and product reviews are picked by BGR's expert editors and team.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

Comments / 0

Related
People

The 53 Best Cyber Monday Deals at Walmart, Where Prices Are Better than Black Friday

From robot vacuums to Ugg slippers, here’s what to buy With Black Friday behind us, you may have mistakenly  thought there couldn't possibly be more savings. After a cozy night in with family and friends consuming turkey and stuffing galore, followed by the mania of early Black Friday deals, comes the best Monday of the year — Cyber Monday. And Walmart is in the front of the line with some of the best deals of all this year, with savings on everything from tech to kitchen and fashion....
Motley Fool

The 10 Best Black Friday Deals at Sam's Club

Sam's Club has a ton of stuff on sale this year, ranging from fancy massage chairs all the way to Disney gift cards. Some sale prices are already in effect, while others won't start until Nov. 24. Most things can be ordered online; in fact, some may be online-only buys.
The US Sun

Bed, Bath & Beyond Black Friday Deals 2022: Save up to 50% off now

WE would describe Bed, Bath & Beyond as an adult’s playground. Le Creuset, high-tech coffee machines, and air fryers all under one roof? Such a treat. Those looking to save big on home essentials - and we would argue that a coffee machine is absolutely a home essential - should take advantage of the Bed, Bath & Beyond Black Friday sale.
CBS News

Walmart Deals for Days: This 4.9-star-rated Gourmia air fryer is $60 for Black Friday

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Walmart has a 4.9-star-rated air fryer on sale during its Black Friday deals event, Deals for Days. The top-rated Gourmia...
Us Weekly

The 17 Best Early Black Friday Deals From Walmart — Up to 80% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. T-minus two weeks until our favorite holiday! And no, we’re not talking about Thanksgiving. We mean Black Friday, the biggest savings event of the year. This is the Super Bowl of shopping, and we’re already warming up. Right […]
People

Walmart's Black Friday Sale Is Full of Amazing Prices on TVs, Video Game Consoles, Treadmills, and More

We found the 73 best deals, and they start at just $10 Walmart's Black Friday Deals are now available online for all shoppers.Some of the best deals include a treadmill for more than 50 percent off and TVs for under $200.These Black Friday prices at Walmart are only guaranteed to last until Sunday, November 27, but products may not stay in stock until then. Black Friday is finally here, and we're running (well, metaphorically, anyways) to Walmart to grab the best deals on electronics, beauty, and home items....
Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Shop at Walmart on Black Friday

Shopping at Walmart could work to your benefit during the busiest retail day of the year. Shopping on Black Friday could result in some nice savings. It pays to add Walmart to your list of Black Friday destinations for the deals involved. Walmart also offers lower prices to begin with,...
Digital Trends

Should you buy a printer on Black Friday or wait for Cyber Monday?

There’s a lot of discounts available with Black Friday printer deals, but with Cyber Monday happening just a few days later, some shoppers believe that it’s better to wait for the tech-focused shopping holiday instead. We’re going to explain what’s the right thing to do in this situation, as well as give you a glimpse of the printers that you can buy from Black Friday deals.
BGR.com

Cyber Monday Crest & Colgate deals on teeth whiteners & more

Yes, Cyber Monday is obviously a great opportunity to save on tech products like Apple AirPods and smart TVs. That should obviously go without saying. But this huge one-day sale is good for so much more than that. And this year, there are Cyber Monday 2022 deals on Crest and Colgate products that you don’t want to miss.
BGR.com

Amazon is handing out free money for Black Friday 2022

If you check out BGR’s big guide on the best Amazon gift card deals, you’ll find so many great offers. In fact, you can score more than $200 in free money from Amazon right now if you take advantage of all those great promos. But in addition to those deals, there are also some special Black Friday gift card deals available this week.
NBC News

The Apple Watch Black Friday deal is a good one — get it while it's still available

If you’re searching for certain gadgets or tech items even after Black Friday has ended, good news: Retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more are offering notable discounts during the event, some of which run through Cyber Monday. You can even find deals on products that are rarely on sale—like gadgets from Apple. In fact, the Apple Air Pods Pro are at their lowest price ever. Another favorite among shoppers and one of Apple’s newest models, the Apple Watch Series 8 is currently on sale; while it’s only 13% off right now, it’s hard to find steeper markdowns on the tech giant’s latest launches. And, to evaluate the quality of this deal, we ran them through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey to ensure it’s at its lowest price in at least three months.
BGR.com

All the best Black Friday sales you can still shop late

The sun is starting to set on the biggest sales event of the year. But the good news is that there are still so many spectacular sales you can shop for Black Friday 2022. Here, we’re going to quickly run down all the best Black Friday sales to shop late into the evening on Friday, November 25.
CNET

7 Best Target Black Friday Deals You Won't Find at Amazon

Amazon's Black Friday deals are well underway, but that doesn't necessarily mean they have the best deals on exactly what you're looking. Certain items, like TVs, smartphones and tablets may be lower in price at another retailer -- like Target, for example. : Black Friday Sales on Amazon: How to...
BGR.com

BGR.com

349K+
Followers
11K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy