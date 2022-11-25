ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

Samsung secretly loves the iPhone, and that might never change

By Chris Smith
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13fVAi_0jNRf7c300

Samsung has been trying to beat the iPhone for years. And it has failed for years. Apple still makes the most coveted flagship phones in town, and Samsung is still a fast follower in the business. Even now, in 2022, Samsung continues to copy Apple’s new iPhone features all the time. The iPhone 14 Pro’s success is another pain point, and it must hurt Samsung even more considering the Galaxy S22 series’ blunders.

Samsung might criticize and mock the newest iPhones publicly, but it probably loves the success of Apple’s new iPhone series. That’s because Samsung happens to be a massive supplier of a critical component that Apple uses to manufacture iPhones: OLED screens. And the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max got even more sophisticated OLED panels this year. The big winner? Samsung Display.

Even before Apple’s early September iPhone 14 launch event, reports claimed that Samsung would be the main supplier of Apple’s OLED panels. LG and BOE would also supply displays for certain iPhone models, although Samsung would get the largest share.

A new report from The Elec claims that Samsung will supply over 70% of the OLED panels Apple needs for the iPhone 14 series.

Apple is expected to need about 120 million OLED screens for the iPhone 14 series, and Samsung will reportedly account for more than 80 million units. LG Display will supposedly make 20+ million units, while BOE will ship 6 million screens to Apple. LG and BOE reportedly encountered setbacks that allowed Samsung to increase its share.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEneE_0jNRf7c300
iPhone 14 Pro on a throw. Image source: Jonathan Geller, BGR

The report notes Apple needs two types of panels. The low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) thin-film transistor (TFT) OLED equips the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max feature low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) TFT OLED panels. These are the displays that support 120Hz dynamic refresh rates. The refresh drops as low as 1Hz, enabling the always-on display functionality exclusive to the Pro models.

Samsung supplies OLED panels for all four iPhone 14 models. But some 60 million Samsung OLED panels will serve the iPhone 14 Pro versions. These should be the most expensive OLED panels that Apple utilizes this year.

A report from Nikkei said recently that the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s cost of parts rose to $501 this year, a $60 increase over the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The A16 Bionic chip is an expensive component, according to the report. But 24.8% of that cost goes to South Korean suppliers.

Samsung and LG are two of them. It’s unclear how many other South Korean suppliers make parts for the iPhone 14 Pro Max. But the OLED display is one of the iPhone’s most expensive parts no matter what company makes it.

Per The Elec, LG makes OLED panels for the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. BOE only scored contracts for the 6.1-inch iPhone 14. This indicates neither company is ready to challenge Samsung in the short term.

At the end of the day, the iPhone 14 series will add billions of dollars to Samsung’s earnings. That’s a great perk to have from a smartphone that outsells Samsung’s own flagship Galaxy smartphones by an order of magnitude.

Of note, Samsung will probably continue to benefit greatly from iPhone sales in the future unless LG and BOE can significantly up their game. All iPhone 15 models launching next year will feature OLED panels.

Comments / 0

Related
9to5Mac

Wednesday’s best deals: 10.9-inch iPad all-time low $399, Apple Watch SE 2 $240, more

We’re how halfway through yet another work week, and all of today’s best deals are now flowing in for Wednesday. Headlining the savings, Apple’s all-new 10.9-inch iPad sees some of the first discounts yet from $399 all-time lows and is now joined by the best pricing yet on Apple Watch SE 2. And last but not least, Apple’s latest AirPods 3 hit $110 in a Grade A refurb sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
New York Post

The best Apple iPhone deals this Cyber Monday from Amazon, more

Can you hear that? The holidays are calling. Gift-giving season is upon us, are you ready? Don’t worry if you haven’t started just yet; it’s Cyber Monday, the best day to save on whatever you’re thinking of gifting. We have a lot of suggestions for you this Cyber Monday, on everything from KitchenAid to vacuums.
Phone Arena

Verizon has Apple's 2021 iPhone 13 Pro beast on sale for $5 a month with no trade-in ahead of Black Friday 2022

While Verizon clearly knocked it out of the park with an early Black Friday deal announcement that included everything from free phones to free tablets, free smartwatches, free true wireless earbuds, and... a deeply discounted new iPhone with no trade-in required last week, holiday shoppers looking to keep their spending to a minimum while jumping through as few hoops as possible may want to consider another very interesting promotion.
pocketnow.com

Apple’s 2022 11-inch iPad Pro is already on sale

Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s best deals conclude with some of the best tablets on the market, as Amazon is letting you score cool savings on Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air, and more.
CNET

Apple Reveals Black Friday Deals for 2022

Apple previewed on Thursday the deals it'll be rolling out on Black Friday and the following weekend. It'll be offering Apple gift cards on select purchases from November 25-28. Shoppers will get a $50 gift card when they buy select iPhones (not the iPhone 14), iPads, Beats headphones, Apple accessories...
Apple Insider

40 best Black Friday Apple deals on Amazon have been extended

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon's bestBlack Friday Apple deals have been extended into the weekend, and we've hand selected our 40 favorite discounts. Amazon's Black Friday event featured numerous Apple deals and many have been extended through Cyber...
ZDNet

The 25 best Black Friday Samsung deals on Galaxy phones, TVs, and more

Live blog: 110+ of the best early Cyber Monday tech deals in real time Did you miss out on Black Friday 2022? No problem: Early Cyber Monday deals are here, with internet retailers offering their lowest prices of the year. ZDNET is surfacing the latest and best sales online in real time for you to check out now. Read now.
The Independent

Apple Black Friday deals 2022: Best offers on AirTags, iPads, iPhones, MacBook Pros and AirPods

Black Friday is in full swing now, and the top bits of tech are available for less. As we enter the third day of sales, TVs, laptops, gaming gear and, yes, those pricey Apple products can all be found for a fraction of their regular price.Several stores are taking part this year, and you can currently save hundreds of pounds on iPhones, iPads and more from Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Very and AO.While Apple itself isn’t reducing prices for Black Friday, the tech giant is offering a gift card worth up to £250 in exchange for a purchase – so it’s...
ZDNet

Forget the iPad: Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 is down to $149 for Black Friday

If you're an iPhone user, then the iPad is the automatic choice if you're looking for a tablet. For Android users, things aren't so clear-cut. One of the best Android-powered tablets out there is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, offering everything you need from a budget tablet -- plenty of power, a nice display, and decent battery life.
Cult of Mac

Apple apparently canceled $49 Apple Pencil launch with iPhone support at the last minute

A sketchy rumor claims Apple planned to introduce a $49 Apple Pencil with iPhone compatibility. The company wanted to launch the budget Apple Pencil alongside new iPhones in September. For unclear reasons, though, Apple changed its mind at the last minute and canceled the product’s launch. Apple apparently produced...
TechRadar

Cyber Monday Samsung deals 2022: last chance TV, soundbar and phone sales

Samsung has been a breakout Cyber Monday deals star, with price drops on top-notch TVs, soundbars and home audio equipment, and even great phone deals. If you're looking for a deal on the best TV Samsung makes, or the cheapest tablet, or anything in between, there are still Cyber Monday Samsung deals to be found.
BGR.com

Galaxy S23 might copy the iPhone 14’s satellite connectivity

The Galaxy S23 series that Samsung will launch in the first quarter of next year should feature satellite communications support, just like Apple’s iPhone 14 and Huawei’s Mate 50 series. While a report says that Samsung has been developing the feature for a couple of years, Samsung is still following Apple’s lead in the industry. But if there was one feature every Android vendor should copy, it’s support for satellite communications for emergencies.
9to5Mac

Friday’s best deals: M2 MacBook Air/Pro $150 off, M2 iPad Pro from $739, iPhone 13/mini, more

It’s officially Black Friday, and all of the best discounts are live. Heading into the holiday shopping weekend, you’ll be able to save on the latest from Apple, including its new M2 MacBook Air and Pro starting at $1,049 lows. Apple’s new 11-inch M2 iPad Pro also gets in on Black Friday savings at $100 off, which rounds out the lineup today alongside iPhone 13/mini all-time lows from $540. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
BGR.com

BGR.com

349K+
Followers
11K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy