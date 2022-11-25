Read full article on original website
Wedgewood, Robertson lead Stars to 4-1 win over Blues
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Scott Wedgewood made 23 saves in an unexpected start and Wyatt Johnston broke a scoreless tie with a second-period goal to lead the Dallas Stars over the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Monday night. Jason Robertson, Ty Dellandrea and Miro Heiskanen also scored for Dallas,...
Typically road warriors, Capitals trying to ‘find our legs’ away from home
Typically road warriors, Caps try to ‘find our legs’ away from home originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Over the last decade, no NHL team has been a tougher opponent to beat on the road than the Capitals. Washington enters Tuesday’s game against the Vancouver Canucks carrying a .615 point percentage in away games since the start of the 2012-13 season, best in the league. Its goal differential of +81 is tied for second across that same span.
Vitek Vanecek, Jack Hughes dominate Capitals in loss to Devils
Vanecek, Hughes dominate Capitals in loss to Devils originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Capitals ran into the red-hot New Jersey Devils on Saturday and got burned, falling 5-1 to the first-place team atop the Metropolitan Division to kick off their six-game road trip. Devils goalie Vitek Vanecek got...
Marner extends point streak to 17 games, Leafs top Wings 4-2
DETROIT (AP) — Auston Matthews and William Nylander scored 51 seconds apart in the first period, Mitch Marner extended his point streak to 17 games and the T oronto Maple Leafs beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-2 Monday night. “It’s a cool thing, but nothing is ever achievable in...
Tuesday’s Transactions
HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with 1B Jose Abreu on a three-year contract. CHICAGO WHITE S0X — Named Charlie Montoyo bench coach, Ethan Katz pitching coach, Curt Hasler bullpen coach, Jose Castro hitting coach, Chris Johnson assistant hitting coach, Daryl Boston first base coach, Eddie Rodriguez third base coach, Mike Tosar major league field coordinator and Geoff Head senior director of sports performance.
Sports on TV for Wednesday, November 30
NHLN — Hershey at Leigh Valley. COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) ESPN2 — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Purdue at Florida St. ESPN — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: North Carolina at Indiana. ESPN2 — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Michigan St. at Notre Dame. ESPNU — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Boston College at...
Monday’s Transactions, Writethru
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Named Mike McCarthy bullpen coach, Marcus Jensen quality control coach, Mike Aldrete first base coach, Eric Martins third base coach, Darren Bush bench coach, Brad LaRosa and Elliot Diehl assistant athletic trainers. SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Dave Cameron senior director, player procurement, Patrick Hafner manager, major...
DeRozan scores 26, Bulls hand Jazz fifth straight loss
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 26 points and six assists to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 114-107 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday night. Zach LaVine added 20 points, six rebounds, and five assists for the Bulls. Nikola Vucevic finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
