PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It's a hectic day for airports across the country as millions of travelers head home from their Thanksgiving vacations. CBS3 was at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) where nearly 85,000 passengers are expected to pass through on Sunday.Officials at the airport say they're not expecting volume to reach pre-pandemic levels but are still expecting Sunday to be busier than last year.While there are some delays in the departure and arrival times, most flights are running on time.A traveler from Florida hopes to be home in time for the Eagles game."I'm actually from Philadelphia. I came back to spend...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO