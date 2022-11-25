Read full article on original website
How you can help people seeking asylum in Philadelphia
Philadelphia nonprofits have provided aid to more than 100 people seeking asylum who have arrived in the city within the past two weeks. So far, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has sent four buses of asylum-seekers to Philadelphia’s 30th Street Station as part of a coordinated campaign that Mayor Jim Kenney has decried as “purposefully cruel policy using immigrant families as pawns.”
4 new Philadelphia city councilmembers to be sworn in Monday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Monday, four new city councilmembers will be sworn in at Philadelphia City Hall. James Harrity will serve in one of the council's at-large seats.Quetcy Lozada was elected to represent the 7th District earlier in November.Anthony Phillips will serve as the 9th District representative. Sharon Vaughn will fill the council's second vacant at-large seats.The four will take the oath of office Monday at noon.
T. Milton Street Sr., former Philly activist and politician, dies at 83
Thomas Milton Street Sr., 83, who made a name for himself as an activist fighting poverty and homelessness in Philadelphia and later served in the Pennsylvania House and Senate, died Monday after a yearslong battle with cancer. The death of the embattled, “larger than life” politician was confirmed by his...
North Philadelphia: Can the Next Crimes be Prevented?
November 28 marks the one-year anniversary of the death of Temple University student Samuel Collington. After parking his car on the 2200 block of North Park Avenue, Collington was shot in a carjacking by a 17-year-old. Collington died from his injuries within the hour. The student reporters of Philadelphia Neighborhoods...
Man Shot in Head, Killed in Northeast Philadelphia
A man is dead after being shot in the head in Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday night, police said. The 38-year-old victim was shot once inside of a property on the 7700 block of Fairfield Street near Hartel Avenue around 8 p.m., according to Philadelphia police. He died on the scene,...
Bills targeting trans youth are growing more common — and radically reshaping lives
When Dylan Brandt looks back on the time before he started receiving gender-affirming care, he remembers feeling trapped “in a pretty bad place.” He wasn’t comfortable leaving the house, and he struggled with anxiety and depression. It was right around his 15th birthday that Brandt began hormone...
Airport employees entertain travelers waiting in line at PHL
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It's a hectic day for airports across the country as millions of travelers head home from their Thanksgiving vacations. CBS3 was at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) where nearly 85,000 passengers are expected to pass through on Sunday.Officials at the airport say they're not expecting volume to reach pre-pandemic levels but are still expecting Sunday to be busier than last year.While there are some delays in the departure and arrival times, most flights are running on time.A traveler from Florida hopes to be home in time for the Eagles game."I'm actually from Philadelphia. I came back to spend...
Nicetown’s Zion Annex has sat neglected since 2014. An $11 million renovation aims to bring it back to life
Growing up on Lennox Street, in the shadow of Zion Baptist Church of Philadelphia at Broad and Venango, Michael Major spent much of his free time at the Zion Educational Annex. There, he would keep busy with college prep classes, summer day camp, and Boy Scout troop meetings. But since...
Hartranft: A Neighborhood in Transition
Text by Haajrah Gilani. Images by Natalie Kerr. and Brooke Beyer. When a developer’s house became a nesting place for rats on Park Avenue, Homer Jackson called and left notes on the door in an attempt to prevent the spread. He never heard back. “From that house, now, we...
Philly to unveil its first-ever tiny house village for homeless
Philadelphia will soon unveil its very first tiny house village. The village will be home to the city’s homeless as they transition to permanent residencies. SIMILAR STORIES: Tiny-home village for homeless veterans in Harrisburg could start construction in spring. Called Sanctuary Village, PhillyVoice reports how this community—one of two...
Search for man wanted in Norristown murder intensifies
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Authorities in Montgomery County are asking for the public's help to find a suspect wanted for gunning down a man along a busy street.Eugene Ware, 41, is facing first-degree murder charges for a shooting that happened last Monday.Ware is considered armed and dangerous.A witness says around 10 p.m. on Nov. 21, he and his daughter were driving down the 900 block of Main Street in Norristown minutes after a 35-year-old was shot just feet from a busy SEPTA stop and across from a church."Me and my family just moved in down the street," the man said. "We...
Best Takeout Spots in Wilmington, DE!
Sometimes you want to enjoy restaurant-style food in the comfort of your own home. Here are our favorite spots in Wilmington to enjoy some takeout!. Southeast Kitchen – This popular spot brings you meals inspired by China, Vietnam, the Philippines, and more! They serve seafood, pork, beef, or chicken to your desired spice level!
Child taken in stolen car in West Philadelphia safe: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 4-year-old boy is now in safe hands after he was abducted as part of a carjacking in West Philadelphia on Monday night. The Philadelphia Police Department says a manhunt is underway for the alleged carjacker.The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of Chancellor Street.The boy's father stopped at a restaurant where he delivers food and stocks shelves, police claim. He left his sleeping son in his car when a man jumped in the running car and sped off.Investigators say they caught some lucky breaks."So we had information from the witness, we had information...
Suspects assault woman in Frankford home invasion: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating an overnight home invasion in Philadelphia's Frankford section. It happened around 3 a.m. on the 4600 block of Worth Street on Monday. Police say the suspects assaulted a woman and took her phone before leaving. At least one shell casing was found in the basement, although no one was shot.
Worlds Largest Clothespin in Philadelphia
- Across the street from Philadelphia City Hall, a 45-foot steel clothespin stands as an icon for the city. Developer Jack Wolgin commissioned the sculpture as part of the Philadelphia Redevelopment Authority's Percent for Art program. The Percent for Art program requires developers to allocate one percent of new construction costs to art. It has become a widely accepted practice in many U.S. cities.
Milton Street, Former Pa. State Senator and Philly Mayoral Candidate, Dies
T. Milton Street Sr., the former Philadelphia politician who served in Pennsylvania's state Senate and was brother to former Mayor John Street, died Monday. He was 81. Street's nephew, current Democratic Pennsylvania State Sen. Sharif Street, announced the death on behalf of the Street family:. "It is with sadness that...
Watch: Gunman opens fire on fleeing car in Fairmount street shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for at least three people involved in a brazen street shooting Friday morning in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood. The Philadelphia Police Department shared surveillance video of the shooting that unfolded on the 2300 block of Poplar Street around 8:30 a.m. A gunman is seen firing at...
PATCO keeping original 1930s tiles in Franklin Square Station renovation
PATCO has been working to reopen Franklin Square Station, which was shuttered in 1979. The headhouse will be new, but part of the original underground aesthetic — green and white tiles dating back to the 1930s — will remain.
Philadelphia Parking Authority Worker Shot: Reports
A Philadelphia Parking Authority employee was shot while working on Friday, Nov. 25, multiple news outlets are reporting. The 37-year-old worker was shot multiple times on the 4600 block of Frankford Avenue in the afternoon hours, CBS Philadelphia reports. They were reportedly in critical condition. Philadelphia police did not immediately...
Child in Stolen Van Found Safe, Philadelphia Police Say
Philadelphia Police found a young boy who was inside an SUV that was stolen in West Philadelphia Monday night. The 4-year-old boy was sleeping inside his father's 2019 black Honda CRV along the 200 block of South 52nd Street around 6:40 p.m. The vehicle was still running with the keys inside while the father went into a nearby restaurant, police said.
